10 Best Online Casinos for Real Money Games and BIG Payouts (2023)

40+ live dealer casino games

350+ classic slots and table games

Welcome bonus up to $6,000

Accepts 16+ forms of crypto

24/7 chat and email support

Cons

Bonus cashout limits apply

Same-day withdrawals only possible using crypto

Super Slots lives up to its name with 400+ slots, but it gained a strong reputation for hosting 40+ live dealer games.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

If you refuse to settle for less than a hyper-realistic betting experience, Super Slots’ selection of live dealer games puts the entire casino in your living room. They’ve hired real professionals to use real equipment, and you’ll watch the action unfold in real time from multiple video angles.

We found 26+ live blackjack tables, 9+ live baccarat games, 15+ variants of American and European roulette, 4+ live lottery draws, and 18+ specialty titles in their collection.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Use the promo code SS250 with your first deposit and claim a 250% match up to $1,000. Players who deposit $100 or more will receive 100 free spins to use on Trinity Reels.

If you’re still hungry for more, redeem the code SS100 with your next five deposits. They’ll double each qualifying transaction up to $1,000, giving you a grand total of $6,000 to play with.

The maximum win from these offers is limited to $10,000, though.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Super Slots accepts VISA, MasterCard, P2P transfers, bank wire transfers, money orders, cashier checks, and 16+ forms of crypto. New sign-ups must deposit $20 to qualify for their welcome package. Players can also withdraw between $20 and $100,000 per transaction.

However, same-day withdrawals are only possible using Bitcoin. Fiat gamblers must withdraw at least $50 per transaction, and they’ll wait between 3-5 days for a bank wire transfer to clear.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

Super Slots offers 24/7 chat, email, and FAQ-based support. We couldn’t find a phone number anywhere, but their live chat team fires back instant and helpful responses around the clock.

>> Claim up to $6,000 + 100 free spins [Super Slots]

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos for Real Money

Real Money Online Casino Games

We gave a higher ranking to online casinos that feature boatloads of slot machines, jackpot reels, table games, and specialty games. You’ll play online casino games from the industry’s best providers regardless of the casino you choose from our list.

Generous Deposit Bonuses

Before you start gambling online, you’ll have a chance to redeem bonus funds and free spins with your first deposit.

Our experts prioritized online casino sites that promise high-percentage match offers, long expiry periods, reasonable rollovers, and accessible minimum deposit requirements.

Secure Payment Methods

You can use a debit card, multiple forms of cryptocurrency, numerous e-wallets, and vouchers to get started with our top online casinos for real money.

Our team gave a higher ranking to gambling sites with a flexible array of banking options, speedy withdrawals, and minimal processing fees.

Customer Support

Reputable online casinos promise comprehensive and quick-responding customer support via email, live chat, phone, and even social media.

What Makes Slots.lv the Best Real Money Online Casino?

We’ve reviewed dozens of regulated online casinos, but we’re confident that Slots.lv is the #1 choice. They’re the best real money casino site for casual players, seasoned veterans, and everyone in between. Let’s take a brief glance at Slots.lv’s stand-out features.

Unmatched Reputation: Slots.lv is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and they’ve built an incredibly strong reputation in just short of a decade. Thousands of loyal players flock to their platform in search of high-RTP slots, massive jackpots, big bonuses, and excellent support.

Leading Casino Bonuses: Slots.lv is giving away up to $3,000 in bonuses alongside 30 free spins to use on Golden Buffalo with your first deposit. They don’t implement any cashout restrictions, and you’ll have a full 6 months to meet the rollover.

Humongous Progressives: You can’t spell Slots.lv without throwing a progressive jackpot in the middle. They’re stuffed to the gills with 40+ progressives and 11 Hot Drop Jackpots that promise guaranteed wins on the daily.

Why Should You Play Real Money Casino Games Online?

Even if you’ve never played online slots or considered joining an online gambling site before, it’s never too late to get started. We’ve explained why our top picks are worth your time and money.

More Games: Unlike brick-and-mortar betting venues, the best online casino sites have endless room for virtual titles. Our top picks continuously update their libraries with online slots, classic table games, and specialties that keep your attention long after you’ve signed up.

Welcome Bonus: The best online casinos are characterized by their bonus offers, and that’s something you won’t find anywhere else. Each and every online casino on our list will double or triple your initial deposit – giving you a serious bang for your buck.

Win Real Money From Home: Convenience is the largest deciding factor when it comes to placing bets online. The best online casinos are easily accessible from your smartphone and computer.

Is It Safe to Play At Online Casinos for Real Money?

Yes, online casinos for real money are safe as long as you’re using one that’s licensed and reputable. Licensed online casinos guarantee legitimate bonuses, high-RTP games, timely payouts, and helpful customer support.

Can You Really Win Real Money at Online Casino Sites?

Yes, you can really win real money at an online casino. So long as you’re betting with a licensed provider, you’ll enjoy the same odds you’d find with any brick-and-mortar casino. In many cases, our top picks promise higher RTP percentages (more on this later) than venues in Atlantic City.

Which Real Money Casino Games Have the Best Payouts?

Blackjack and video poker have the best payouts among real money games. Some video poker games can exceed 99% RTP when a basic strategy is applied, which translates to much higher payouts over the long run when compared to slots.

Baccarat comes in third place with a slightly lower RTP of 98.9% when you account for possible side bets. Finally, European roulette tops the charts with a 97.3% RTP on even-money bets.

Guide to Using the Best Online Casino Real Money Sites: FAQ

Which Real Money Online Casino Has the Best Deposit Bonus?

Highway Casino has the best deposit bonus among real money casinos, with up to $7,000 in deposit bonuses for new players across 5 deposits.

You’ll also receive 100% cashback insurance on your first deposit when you use the promo code RACETRACK. You’ll have to fund your account with $30 or more to qualify, but you can use your extra funds to play a wide assortment of casino games.

Which Real Money Online Casinos Offer Instant Cashouts?

Slots.lv and Ignition are some of the best real money online casinos that offer instant cashouts – with crypto payouts processed within 1 hour. That being said, withdrawal speeds heavily depend on your chosen payment method.

Crypto and e-wallet transactions are processed more quickly than bank wire transfers.

For the quickest (and cheapest) online casino withdrawal, we’d suggest using Bitcoin. Crypto payouts are delivered to your wallet in less than 24 hours at most casinos.

What is the Best Real Money Online Casino?

Slots.lv: Best overall

Ignition: Best for progressive jackpots

Black Lotus: Made for high rollers

Highway Casino: Biggest welcome bonus

Super Slots: Top pick for live dealer games

Slots.lv is the best real money online casino – offering over 300 top-quality games, a huge welcome bonus of up to $3,000 for new players, and some of the biggest progressive jackpots.

The things that truly set Slots.lv apart from other casinos, though, are reputation and fast payouts.

Related: Best Crypto Casinos

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos for Real Money

Slots.lv: Slots.lv is the best online casino site for both casual players and casino veterans. Enjoy a premium betting experience with 300+ real money games, 24/7 support, instant Bitcoin payouts, and up to $3,000 in bonuses.

Ignition: Ignition Casino became popular with its online poker tournaments, and they haven’t strayed from their roots since opening in 2017. You’ll enjoy real-time competition against thousands of players, as well as a 300% Bitcoin bonus of up to $3,000.

Black Lotus: From the moment you log in, it’s clear that Black Lotus is designed for high-rollers. Big spenders can win real money across 200+ online slots, high-limit table games, and roulette wheels. New users can get started with up to a $7,000 bonus and 30 free spins.

Highway Casino: Highway Casino takes a different approach with its best-in-class welcome bonus. This online casino features 200+ slots, table games, and specialties. You can get 100% cashback with your first deposit and up to $7,000 in bonuses across 5 deposits.

Super Slots: Super Slots has taken over the online casino industry with 50+ live casino games and counting. Play blackjack, roulette, and baccarat with a live croupier calling the shots. If you want a realistic game experience, claim up to $6,000 + 100 free spins with your first 6 deposits.

How to Start Playing Real Money Casino Games Online

If you’ve never signed up with casinos online, the prospect of getting started with our top picks might feel intimidating. We’ve simplified the process with a step-by-step guide for beginners.

1. Choose A Real Money Casino Online

Choose an online casino (our top pick is Slots.lv)

Click the Sign-Up button

A registration form will appear

2. Create A New Online Casino Account

Enter your email address

Create a password

Choose your region and currency

Click Next and fill out any required fields

Accept the T&Cs and click Sign Up again

3. Verify Your Email Address

Open your email inbox and look for a message

Click the link inside to verify your email address

If you don’t see it, check your spam folder

4. Deposit and Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Click the green Deposit button

Select a payment method from the drop-down list

Toggle the switch or enter your casino bonus code

Follow the instructions to deposit and claim your bonus

Use your welcome bonus to play real money games.

Tips for Playing Casino Games for Real Money

Before you gamble with real money casinos online, make the most of your online casino gaming experience with simple and actionable advice from experts.

Check RTP Percentages: Every online casino site has an average RTP, and each casino game has its own payout percentages. Blackjack and video poker games will give you the highest chances of winning as opposed to slots – so keep this in mind.

Try Different Games: If you’re not having much luck with a particular casino game, it’s a good idea to try something else. While it’s not a fact that this will somehow magically increase your winning chances – it’s actually quite helpful when it comes to keeping you in control.

Don’t Forget About Bonuses: Any legitimate online casino offers new sign-ups a chance to claim bonuses and free spins with their first round of deposits. When leveraged correctly, casino bonuses can boost your bankroll and give you more opportunities to win real money.

Ready to Play Casino Games for Real Money?

If you didn’t skip any lines to reach this part – you should be very well aware of which online casino is the best one for your needs.

We’re confident that Slots.lv will be the right choice for most players, but there’s nothing wrong with shopping around a bit yourself and even taking advantage of more than just one welcome bonus.

No matter which of the best online gambling sites you choose, be sure to play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: