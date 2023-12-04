10 Best Online Casinos for Real Money Games and BIG Payouts (2023)
If you’re looking to play real money games, check our list of the 10 best online casino sites ranked by their payout speed, reputation, and game quality.
With new sites opening up all the time and old ones shutting down out of the blue – keeping up with the best online casinos for real money has become quite difficult.
We’ve spent weeks researching the market to find reliable casino sites with a picture-perfect operating history, a reputation for fast payouts, and thousands of active users.
Leading the way in this regard is Slots.lv, where you’ll find some of the biggest jackpots and most exciting slot games by renowned providers.
That being said, you’ll be doing yourself a disservice by not checking our full list of the top 10 real money online casinos.
Let’s dive in.
Best Online Casinos for Real Money
- Slots.lv: Best overall
- Ignition: Top choice for progressive jackpots
- Black Lotus: Made for high rollers
- Highway Casino: $7,000 welcome bonus
- Super Slots: 50+ live dealer games
- Wild Casino: Frequent casino tournaments
- Cafe Casino: Top pick for online slots
- Bitstarz: Best crypto casino
- Bovada: Best casino with sports betting
- Slots of Vegas: Low wagering requirements
Wondering what really makes these online casinos tick? Stick around for our reviews filled with the most important details that will help you select the best casino for your needs.
1. Slots.lv – Best Real Money Online Casino Overall
Pros
- 300+ real money games
- Casino bonus up to $3,000
- 24/7 chat and email support
- 40+ progressive jackpots
- Great variety of live casino games
Cons
- No phone support available
- Doesn’t accept e-wallets
Slots.lv is the best online casino for real money gamblers. They check all the boxes with 300+ cutting-edge games, up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses, and immediate Bitcoin payouts.
Game Variety: 4.6/5
Really, the only thing you won’t find at Slots.lv is an online sports betting section. They come prepared with 200+ classic online slot games, 40+ progressive jackpots with jaw-dropping prize pools, and 11+ Hot Drop Jackpots that guarantee real money prizes on an hourly and daily basis.
Shopping Spree is their largest jackpot, boasting a jackpot as high as $1.5 million. Fans of card and table games can explore 10+ live dealer games, 8+ virtual blackjack tables, 14+ video poker games, and 7+ online bingo games.
Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5
There’s no promo code required to claim a bonus with Slots.lv – they’re giving away up to $3,000 in deposit bonuses with your first crypto deposit. You’ll also receive 30 free spins to use on Golden Buffalo with no cashout restrictions.
You’ll have a full 6 months to satisfy their 35x wagering requirements and cash out the difference.
For FIAT players, there’s a 100% bonus up to $2,000 and 20 free spins instead.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
You can use all major credit and debit cards, a voucher payment, and 5+ forms of crypto to make deposits with Slots.lv. They accept VISA, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum and USDT. Cash players must deposit $25, but you only need to spend $20 in BTC.
Payouts will cost you a little bit extra if you’re betting with cash, but all crypto withdrawals are fee-free and delivered within a few hours. You can request between $20 and $9,500 per transaction.
Customer Support: 4.8/5
Slots.lv promises quick replies and comprehensive support via 24/7 live chat and email. While they don’t have a phone number for players to call, their Help Center goes in-depth to explain topics like bonus terms, deposits, withdrawals, and account management.
>> Claim up to $3,000 + 30 free spins [Slots.lv]
2. Ignition – Best Real Money Online Casino Site for Jackpots
Pros
- 300+ online casino games
- 24/7 poker + tournaments
- 300% match bonus up to $3,000
- Instant and fee-free BTC payouts
- 30+ progressive slots and hot-drop jackpots
Cons
- Could have more 3-reel slots
- Chat support is usually busy
Ignition started out life as a poker site in 2017, and they’ve since grown into a full-fledged online casino filled with some of the biggest progressive jackpots.
Game Variety: 4.5/5
Ignition’s online poker room attracts thousands of amateur players on a daily basis, and they’ve done their best to keep you safe from professionals with their anonymous tables.
You can wager as little as $5 per hand. Additionally, Ignition offers $2,500 weekly freerolls and an infamous Monthly Milly tournament with a $1M GTD.
They also have 300 slots, table games, and specialties on deck, among which are some of the industry’s biggest jackpots – in addition to daily and hourly must-drop jackpots.
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
Use the promo code IGWPCB100 and claim a 200% casino + poker match up to $2,000 with your first debit card deposit. Or, redeem the code IGWPCB150 with your first BTC deposit and score a 300% match up to $3,000.
The casino portion of the bonus is designed for online casino games, and you’ll have 30 days to satisfy the 25x rollover. However, you must play online poker to unlock the second half of your bonus.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
Ignition accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, USDT, VISA, MasterCard, Discover, AMEX, and voucher payments. Fiat gamblers must deposit $25 to claim bonuses and play games, but you only have to deposit $20 in Bitcoin.
If you get lucky enough to win real money, you can request as little as $10 or as much as $9,500 per transaction.
Customer Support: 4.7/5
Ignition goes the extra mile with stand-out customer support via live chat, email, and an FAQ section. You’ll get connected with a real person 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – just keep in mind that chat support is usually busy during peak hours.
>> Get your 300% casino + poker bonus up to $3,000 [Ignition]
3. Black Lotus – Top Real Money Online Casino for High Rollers
Pros
- 200+ online casino games
- Up to $7,000 in bonuses
- 30 free spins on Big Game
- Average RTP exceeds 97%
- Chat, email + phone support
Cons
- Dated design
- Bonus cashout limitations apply
Black Lotus promises a premium betting experience for high rollers with 24/7 phone support, 200+ cutting-edge casino games, and industry-leading RTPs that exceed 97% on average.
Game Variety: 4.6/5
Black Lotus has teamed up with Betsoft and Rival to deliver an exclusive variety of slots, arcade games, unique specialties, and classic tables with ultra-flexible betting limits. If you’re looking for an opportunity to spend big, you can play $100 spins and go for broke at the blackjack table.
Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5
Use the promo code 200BLACK with your first qualifying deposit and take advantage of a 200% up to $7,000 bonus. You’ll also receive 30 free spins to use on Big Game.
The wagering requirements are a bit higher for this bonus, though – but that’s only to be expected when you consider the value you’re getting.
Payment Methods: 4.5/5
Black Lotus’ banking menu is short and sweet. You can use a VISA, MasterCard, and Bitcoin to make deposits. Regardless of your chosen payment method, you must deposit $20+ to get started. The minimum withdrawal, on the other hand, is $150.
On the bright side, you won’t spend a dime on processing fees. Crypto payouts reach your wallet in 24 hours or less, but wire transfers take between 3-5 days to show up in your bank account.
Customer Support: 4.6/5
Black Lotus is one of the only online real money casinos to offer phone support around the clock. You can also get in touch with a live representative using their instant chat or email hotline.
>> Score up to $7,000 + 30 free spins [Black Lotus]
4. Highway Casino – Best Bonuses of All Online Casinos for Real Money
Pros
- 100% cashback insurance
- Casino bonus up to $7,000
- 250+ casino games
- $998,736 in daily jackpots
- 24/7 chat + email support
Cons
- Must log in to see all games
- Bonus cashout limits may apply
Highway Casino launched in 2021, but they’ve already made a name for themselves with their four-tiered welcome bonus of up to $7,000. You’ll also get 100% cashback on your first deposit.
Game Variety: 4.3/5
Much like Black Lotus, Highway Casino comes packed with 250+ Betsoft-powered slots and tables.
Although you have to create an account before viewing their game library, we’re here to tell you it’s phenomenal. They’ve teamed up with 7 software providers to offer $998k+ in daily jackpots.
While their selection of table games might fall short in the eyes of seasoned veterans, it’s meant for a casual audience. There are 10 variants of live dealer blackjack and roulette by Visionary iGaming.
Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5
You can claim up to $7,000 in bonuses with your first four deposits when you use the promo code RACETRACK with your initial deposit.
They’ll match your first deposit by 250% up to $2,500. On your 2nd, 3rd, and 4th deposit, you’ll get a 150% bonus up to $1,500.
New sign-ups must satisfy 35x wagering requirements as they play online slots, video poker variants, board games, blackjack tables, keno, and bingo. As an added bonus, you’ll receive 100% cashback insurance on your first deposit. You can win up to 20x the bonus amount.
Payment Methods: 4.4/5
Highway Casino accepts deposits made through Bitcoin Cash, wire transfer, VISA, MasterCard, NeoSurf, AMEX, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Interac. You can deposit as little as $30 to qualify for each portion of their four-tiered bonus, but payouts require a minimum of $100 per transaction.
As a new player, you’re limited to requesting $2,000 per week. However, if you stick around for a while, you’ll enjoy increased payout maximums, reduced fees, and expedited withdrawal times via the VIP program.
Customer Support: 4.5/5
Highway Casino funnels customer inquiries through their live chat feature and email hotline, but we didn’t find a phone number listed anywhere. While you may experience slower replies during peak hours, their 24/7 support team is helpful and quick to respond most of the time.
>> Get up to $7,000 and 100% cashback [Highway Casino]
5. Super Slots – Best Online Casino for Real Money Live Dealer Games
Pros
- 40+ live dealer casino games
- 350+ classic slots and table games
- Welcome bonus up to $6,000
- Accepts 16+ forms of crypto
- 24/7 chat and email support
Cons
- Bonus cashout limits apply
- Same-day withdrawals only possible using crypto
Super Slots lives up to its name with 400+ slots, but it gained a strong reputation for hosting 40+ live dealer games.
Game Variety: 4.6/5
If you refuse to settle for less than a hyper-realistic betting experience, Super Slots’ selection of live dealer games puts the entire casino in your living room. They’ve hired real professionals to use real equipment, and you’ll watch the action unfold in real time from multiple video angles.
We found 26+ live blackjack tables, 9+ live baccarat games, 15+ variants of American and European roulette, 4+ live lottery draws, and 18+ specialty titles in their collection.
Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5
Use the promo code SS250 with your first deposit and claim a 250% match up to $1,000. Players who deposit $100 or more will receive 100 free spins to use on Trinity Reels.
If you’re still hungry for more, redeem the code SS100 with your next five deposits. They’ll double each qualifying transaction up to $1,000, giving you a grand total of $6,000 to play with.
The maximum win from these offers is limited to $10,000, though.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
Super Slots accepts VISA, MasterCard, P2P transfers, bank wire transfers, money orders, cashier checks, and 16+ forms of crypto. New sign-ups must deposit $20 to qualify for their welcome package. Players can also withdraw between $20 and $100,000 per transaction.
However, same-day withdrawals are only possible using Bitcoin. Fiat gamblers must withdraw at least $50 per transaction, and they’ll wait between 3-5 days for a bank wire transfer to clear.
Customer Support: 4.4/5
Super Slots offers 24/7 chat, email, and FAQ-based support. We couldn’t find a phone number anywhere, but their live chat team fires back instant and helpful responses around the clock.
>> Claim up to $6,000 + 100 free spins [Super Slots]
How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos for Real Money
Real Money Online Casino Games
We gave a higher ranking to online casinos that feature boatloads of slot machines, jackpot reels, table games, and specialty games. You’ll play online casino games from the industry’s best providers regardless of the casino you choose from our list.
Generous Deposit Bonuses
Before you start gambling online, you’ll have a chance to redeem bonus funds and free spins with your first deposit.
Our experts prioritized online casino sites that promise high-percentage match offers, long expiry periods, reasonable rollovers, and accessible minimum deposit requirements.
Secure Payment Methods
You can use a debit card, multiple forms of cryptocurrency, numerous e-wallets, and vouchers to get started with our top online casinos for real money.
Our team gave a higher ranking to gambling sites with a flexible array of banking options, speedy withdrawals, and minimal processing fees.
Customer Support
Reputable online casinos promise comprehensive and quick-responding customer support via email, live chat, phone, and even social media.
What Makes Slots.lv the Best Real Money Online Casino?
We’ve reviewed dozens of regulated online casinos, but we’re confident that Slots.lv is the #1 choice. They’re the best real money casino site for casual players, seasoned veterans, and everyone in between. Let’s take a brief glance at Slots.lv’s stand-out features.
Unmatched Reputation: Slots.lv is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and they’ve built an incredibly strong reputation in just short of a decade. Thousands of loyal players flock to their platform in search of high-RTP slots, massive jackpots, big bonuses, and excellent support.
Leading Casino Bonuses: Slots.lv is giving away up to $3,000 in bonuses alongside 30 free spins to use on Golden Buffalo with your first deposit. They don’t implement any cashout restrictions, and you’ll have a full 6 months to meet the rollover.
Humongous Progressives: You can’t spell Slots.lv without throwing a progressive jackpot in the middle. They’re stuffed to the gills with 40+ progressives and 11 Hot Drop Jackpots that promise guaranteed wins on the daily.
Why Should You Play Real Money Casino Games Online?
Even if you’ve never played online slots or considered joining an online gambling site before, it’s never too late to get started. We’ve explained why our top picks are worth your time and money.
More Games: Unlike brick-and-mortar betting venues, the best online casino sites have endless room for virtual titles. Our top picks continuously update their libraries with online slots, classic table games, and specialties that keep your attention long after you’ve signed up.
Welcome Bonus: The best online casinos are characterized by their bonus offers, and that’s something you won’t find anywhere else. Each and every online casino on our list will double or triple your initial deposit – giving you a serious bang for your buck.
Win Real Money From Home: Convenience is the largest deciding factor when it comes to placing bets online. The best online casinos are easily accessible from your smartphone and computer.
Is It Safe to Play At Online Casinos for Real Money?
Yes, online casinos for real money are safe as long as you’re using one that’s licensed and reputable. Licensed online casinos guarantee legitimate bonuses, high-RTP games, timely payouts, and helpful customer support.
Can You Really Win Real Money at Online Casino Sites?
Yes, you can really win real money at an online casino. So long as you’re betting with a licensed provider, you’ll enjoy the same odds you’d find with any brick-and-mortar casino. In many cases, our top picks promise higher RTP percentages (more on this later) than venues in Atlantic City.
Which Real Money Casino Games Have the Best Payouts?
Blackjack and video poker have the best payouts among real money games. Some video poker games can exceed 99% RTP when a basic strategy is applied, which translates to much higher payouts over the long run when compared to slots.
Baccarat comes in third place with a slightly lower RTP of 98.9% when you account for possible side bets. Finally, European roulette tops the charts with a 97.3% RTP on even-money bets.
Guide to Using the Best Online Casino Real Money Sites: FAQ
Which Real Money Online Casino Has the Best Deposit Bonus?
Highway Casino has the best deposit bonus among real money casinos, with up to $7,000 in deposit bonuses for new players across 5 deposits.
You’ll also receive 100% cashback insurance on your first deposit when you use the promo code RACETRACK. You’ll have to fund your account with $30 or more to qualify, but you can use your extra funds to play a wide assortment of casino games.
Which Real Money Online Casinos Offer Instant Cashouts?
Slots.lv and Ignition are some of the best real money online casinos that offer instant cashouts – with crypto payouts processed within 1 hour. That being said, withdrawal speeds heavily depend on your chosen payment method.
Crypto and e-wallet transactions are processed more quickly than bank wire transfers.
For the quickest (and cheapest) online casino withdrawal, we’d suggest using Bitcoin. Crypto payouts are delivered to your wallet in less than 24 hours at most casinos.
What is the Best Real Money Online Casino?
- Slots.lv: Best overall
- Ignition: Best for progressive jackpots
- Black Lotus: Made for high rollers
- Highway Casino: Biggest welcome bonus
- Super Slots: Top pick for live dealer games
Slots.lv is the best real money online casino – offering over 300 top-quality games, a huge welcome bonus of up to $3,000 for new players, and some of the biggest progressive jackpots.
The things that truly set Slots.lv apart from other casinos, though, are reputation and fast payouts.
Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos for Real Money
Slots.lv: Slots.lv is the best online casino site for both casual players and casino veterans. Enjoy a premium betting experience with 300+ real money games, 24/7 support, instant Bitcoin payouts, and up to $3,000 in bonuses.
Ignition: Ignition Casino became popular with its online poker tournaments, and they haven’t strayed from their roots since opening in 2017. You’ll enjoy real-time competition against thousands of players, as well as a 300% Bitcoin bonus of up to $3,000.
Black Lotus: From the moment you log in, it’s clear that Black Lotus is designed for high-rollers. Big spenders can win real money across 200+ online slots, high-limit table games, and roulette wheels. New users can get started with up to a $7,000 bonus and 30 free spins.
Highway Casino: Highway Casino takes a different approach with its best-in-class welcome bonus. This online casino features 200+ slots, table games, and specialties. You can get 100% cashback with your first deposit and up to $7,000 in bonuses across 5 deposits.
Super Slots: Super Slots has taken over the online casino industry with 50+ live casino games and counting. Play blackjack, roulette, and baccarat with a live croupier calling the shots. If you want a realistic game experience, claim up to $6,000 + 100 free spins with your first 6 deposits.
How to Start Playing Real Money Casino Games Online
If you’ve never signed up with casinos online, the prospect of getting started with our top picks might feel intimidating. We’ve simplified the process with a step-by-step guide for beginners.
1. Choose A Real Money Casino Online
- Choose an online casino (our top pick is Slots.lv)
- Click the Sign-Up button
- A registration form will appear
2. Create A New Online Casino Account
- Enter your email address
- Create a password
- Choose your region and currency
- Click Next and fill out any required fields
- Accept the T&Cs and click Sign Up again
3. Verify Your Email Address
- Open your email inbox and look for a message
- Click the link inside to verify your email address
- If you don’t see it, check your spam folder
4. Deposit and Claim Your Welcome Bonus
- Click the green Deposit button
- Select a payment method from the drop-down list
- Toggle the switch or enter your casino bonus code
- Follow the instructions to deposit and claim your bonus
- Use your welcome bonus to play real money games.
Tips for Playing Casino Games for Real Money
Before you gamble with real money casinos online, make the most of your online casino gaming experience with simple and actionable advice from experts.
Check RTP Percentages: Every online casino site has an average RTP, and each casino game has its own payout percentages. Blackjack and video poker games will give you the highest chances of winning as opposed to slots – so keep this in mind.
Try Different Games: If you’re not having much luck with a particular casino game, it’s a good idea to try something else. While it’s not a fact that this will somehow magically increase your winning chances – it’s actually quite helpful when it comes to keeping you in control.
Don’t Forget About Bonuses: Any legitimate online casino offers new sign-ups a chance to claim bonuses and free spins with their first round of deposits. When leveraged correctly, casino bonuses can boost your bankroll and give you more opportunities to win real money.
Ready to Play Casino Games for Real Money?
If you didn’t skip any lines to reach this part – you should be very well aware of which online casino is the best one for your needs.
We’re confident that Slots.lv will be the right choice for most players, but there’s nothing wrong with shopping around a bit yourself and even taking advantage of more than just one welcome bonus.
No matter which of the best online gambling sites you choose, be sure to play responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: