How Nintendo World Championships Takes Us Back To The Magical Early Era of eSports

The Nintendo World Championships

The very first Nintendo World Championships were held from March 8-11, 1990, in Dallas before embarking on a tour of the United States that consisted of 29 cities. Contestants were divided into three age groups, with the two players with the highest scores squaring off at the end of the week for the title of City Champion, a $250 prize, and a trip for two to Universal Studios Hollywood. The World Finals were held at Universal Studios Hollywood in December 1990, with the champions of each age group awarded a $10,000 savings bond, big-screen television, a Geo Metro convertible, and a golden trophy of Mario.

For the competition, Nintendo utilized a special NES cartridge that contained remixed versions of the three games used to record high scores. These games were Super Mario Bros., Rad Racer, and Tetris, timed to give players six minutes and 21 seconds to record cumulative high scores for all three games within the competition window. Each of the contestants that reached the World Finals were given a copy of the cartridge, titled Nintendo World Championships, which allowed them to adjust how much time they were allowed outside of the formal competition.

The cartridges themselves became something of a gaming legend, with only a limited number of them ever produced as they weren’t intended for mass market sales. Both gray and gold variations of the cartridge were manufactured, with resellers pricing copies of Nintendo World Championships for over $100,000 as the rarest and most expensive game in the entire NES library. Another cinematic cult classic that helped popularize the legacy and mystique behind the Nintendo World Championships came with the release of the movie The Wizard.

The Magic of the Wizard

Though 1989’s The Wizard came out the year before the Nintendo World Championships, the climactic tournament in the movie certainly contained clear parallels to the competition, particularly the tournament’s setting at Universal Studios Hollywood. One of the key changes was rather than using a Nintendo World Championships cartridge for the competition, the movie’s tournament culminated in the contestants competing for the high score in Super Mario Bros. 3, which was two months away from its North American release at the time of the film premiere. This only further hyped the movie, which contained plenty of major Nintendo product placement, including the NES Power Glove peripheral and the original Ninja Gaiden.

But more than just the constant callouts to Nintendo products, The Wizard really captures the magic of those early esports days better than preceding movies that featured competitive gaming, like Tron or The Last Starfighter. There is an innocence about the competition, that any prospective player can just walk up and, after wowing the judges from a few minutes of playing Ninja Gaiden, they have a shot at the title. This story is part childhood wish fulfillment and the types of underdog competitive movies like Rocky and The Karate Kid that got young audiences hyped, just swapping out crane kicks with Warp Whistles.

And in this era of corporately backed esports teams and leagues, divisive gaming personalities, and overarching drama in the current scene, The Wizard and Nintendo World Championships exude a vision of esports untainted by modern cynicism. Yes, there were plenty of corporate sponsors in both the movie and early Nintendo esports scene itself, but it didn’t seem to bleed directly into the player pool just yet. The idea of being a professional gamer wasn’t as viable then, in a pre-Twitch/Evo world, as it is now. To be able to go cross-country and make money playing video games felt like a dream come true, especially with Nintendo’s dominance in the industry at that time and The Wizard effectively leans into that idealistic possibility.