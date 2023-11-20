Best Games to Play If You Love Baldur’s Gate 3

Pillars of Eternity

Obsidian Entertainment are arguably the masters of the RPG genre, but most of the studio’s early titles were entries in preexisting properties. Mind you, that’s hardly a complaint since some of its best work includes Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II and Fallout: New Vegas. Still, the company never got to truly flex its creative muscles until its developers worked on Obsidian’s first CRPG, Pillars of Eternity.

Pillars of Eternity was designed as a spiritual successor to games such as Icewind Dale and the original Baldur’s Gate, and those inspirations certainly show. Pillars of Eternity plays like a polished version of these titles. Battles are tactical and play out in real-time, but players can pause them whenever they like. The world is open and explorable, and it doesn’t hold players’ hands. Most importantly of all, Pillars of Eternity lets players go about their adventure any way they see fit and offers tons of narrative and character options that encourage replay after replay. Ultimately, Pillars of Eternity doesn’t try to do anything new, setting notwithstanding, but it provides a gripping experience that draws players in and keeps them yearning for more. Many gamers credit Pillars of Eternity with rekindling the game industry’s interest in CRPGs, and if true, we might have this title partially to thank for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

While BioWare spent its earlier years creating licensed fantasy games, the company still set the bar for storytelling with almost every title. BioWare continued to measure up to this metric when produced its first sci-fi RPG, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

KOTOR is considered one of the best Star Wars games ever made for a good reason. The game explored a time period not yet explored in other Star Wars media of the time: a time long before the “a long time ago” of the movies and novels. BioWare crafted a galaxy filled with memorable characters and missions, and while the combat is showing its age, the plot twist is widely regarded as one of the best in video games, if not the best in Star Wars canon. BioWare truly captured the essence and mystique of Star Wars with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Planescape: Torment

Before Bethesda developed Fallout games, the franchise belonged to Black Isle Studios, the company created some fairly legendary CRPGs and even started work on its own Baldur’s Gate 3 before the game was canceled. But if you’re looking for the company’s magnum opus, search no further than Planescape: Torment.

To call Planescape: Torment CRPG royalty would be an understatement. The game is a wonderfully morbid exploration of the obscure Dungeons & Dragons setting of Planescape, and, more importantly, human nature and what can change it. The characters players meet and recruit on their journey are the most twisted and well-written in video game history, and the same can be said for the story. There’s nothing out there quite like Planescape: Torment. Even when inXile Entertainment developed a spiritual successor in the form of Torment: Tides of Numenara, that game fell short of Planescape’s majesty. That is less a statement about Numenara’s quality and more of Planescape’s perfection.