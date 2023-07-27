How Knights of the Old Republic Unites A Fractured Star Wars Fanbase

Knights of the Old Republic did a lot right for its time. The game combined many elements of what was formerly considered to be PC-style RPG gaming while still appealing to a core console audience. More importantly, it used those elements in ways that felt true to its significant source material. From the customization of its playable characters to the high level of interaction with the world, the title ensured that players felt as if they lived within the galaxy far, far away.

Sure, there are elements of the game that haven’t aged well and even some that drew criticism at the time. The graphics certainly no longer feel top-of-the-line, and the same can be said for some of the technical qualities of the music and sound editing. There’s a dated feel to the whole project in terms of our modern expectations that will inevitably be difficult for some to overcome. Yet few of those faults overshadow everything else the game is doing. To this day, the sense of ownership KOTOR instills in its players allows nearly every kind of Star Wars fan to make the game their own.

The Power of the Dark Side

Though unique in many ways, Knights of the Old Republic also offered Star Wars twists on some classic RPG concepts that BioWare had pioneered and refined in the years leading up to the game’s release.

Consider the game’s variation on RPG class systems. The archetypes of the Star Wars galaxy play into that classic genre concept perfectly. The Soldier, Scoundrel, and Scout are available to begin with and the Jedi Guardian, Consular, and Sentinel eventually helped players take things to the next level. Your class choices (and when you’re asked to make them) are closely related to both the game’s story and the greater Star Wars universe. It’s a key area of the game where the narrative and gameplay support each other and benefit from that relationship. Your stats tell you that you’re becoming more powerful, but those narrative elements actually make you feel your character’s growth.

The game’s turn-based combat mechanics accomplish something similar. It’s a somewhat simple and streamlined form of menu-based combat that nevertheless made the most of the weapons and combat scenarios of the Star Wars universe. It’s not the most kinetic style of gameplay, but it still felt exciting and dynamic. More importantly, it ensured players retained control over everything that was happening. Their tactical choices soon proved to be as impactful and dynamic as their narrative decisions. There was no mindless button-mashing or fast-paced FPS action. This was a game designed for those who wanted to think and come to understand their character.

Yet, KOTOR‘s Alignment System soon proved to be its most genius concept. As players progress through the game, they can make choices that will change the personality, belief system, and even physical appearance of their character. Action gameplay became as compelling as conversations with NPCs because each had consequences and each reflected both the player and the choices they’ve made. Again, it’s an idea that we saw in previous RPGs (even other BioWare RPGs), but it’s not an idea we saw in a lot of console RPGs up until that point. Besides, it’s the ways that idea was re-imagined for the Star Wars universe that made it feel so magical.