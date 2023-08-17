Baldur’s Gate 3 vs. Tears of The Kingdom Is An Impossible Game of the Year Debate

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a pure role-playing experience that focuses on narrative and character depth. Larian Studios filled their game world with tons of choices (and dice rolls) that can change how side quests and the main narrative play out. It’s literally impossible to see every well-written outcome the developers created in one playthrough. Moreover, players are experimenting with spells and abilities and discover new, overpowered combos every day. As of writing, the latest broken tactic consists of an oversized owlbear performing a flying body press.

Interestingly, Tears of the Kingdom’s brilliance also lies in letting players traverse a huge world however they see fit. However, it takes a slightly different approach to that concept. Half that game’s fun comes from taking a break from the constructed main story to wander off the beaten path and see what you find. Moreover, Tears of the Kingdom is essentially an elaborate physics simulator that lets players manipulate unsecured objects to create medieval Rube Goldberg machines used to solve dungeon puzzles, make combat easier, or just cruise around Hyrule in style.

The two games distinguish themselves from each other and the rest of the 2023 pack in numerous other ways that further complicate this debate. For instance, Baldur’s Gate 3 is drowning in a BAFTA-worthy story that is so big and branching you have to play through it multiple times, so it’s clearly the better game. Yet, the world of Tears of the Kingdom is such a blast to explore that you rarely even need a story. The game has a narrative, but it is overshadowed by Tears of the Kingdom’s ability to offer worthwhile adventures even when you are just climbing mountains or exploring dark caverns. That feature alone should solidify Tears of the Kingdom’s GOTY position. It’s easy to go back and forth like this ad nauseam, which is what so many gamers and outlets are doing right now.

This situation reminds me of 2020: the year many outlets declared The Last of Us Part 2 GOTY. Personally, I would have gone with Ghost of Tsushima, but that’s not why this debate feels so familiar. On March 20, 2020, two games that would go on to receive numerous GOTY nominations were released: Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, instead of gamers fighting amongst each other to decide which of those games should claim dominance, fans joined hands in harmony over the titles and created some adorable metal crossover animations and songs in the process.

Before their launch, one could have easily assumed the respective fanbases would have clashed, but their mutual respect and cooperation caught many off guard. Turns out these fanbases were the cause of this unexpected union, despite the fact there was seemingly little overlap in each game’s demographic. It was almost like a “Barbenheimer” moment for gaming. One game was a tough-as-nails FPS that appeals to fans of fast action and shotguns, while the other is a slow social simulator for those who love a calming experience and want to live the dream of being able to pay off debts and house mortgages. Yet, people found room to celebrate both.

But that’s sadly not what we’re seeing this year. A major problem with the ongoing Baldur’s Gate 3 vs. Tears of the Kingdom debate is that, while the games aren’t part of the same genre and have different specialties, their differences, and individual acclaims, are actually pitting people against each other. These games could (and maybe should) be beacons of hope that represent not just excellent and different forms of game design but ways to do things that challenge existing and often frustrating industry standards. However, each game is unintentionally cannibalizing the other, not because they were meant to but because that’s what gamers do. We love to label one game as the de facto “Game of the Year” each year. That phrase has become as much of a weapon as a celebration. Even now, arguments are erupting over each title’s record-high Metacritic scores and whether one game “deserves” more algorithm-determined review points than the other.