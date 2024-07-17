Best EA Sports College Football 25 Players At Every Major Position

EA Sports College Football 25 is essentially the long-awaited return of NCAA Football, but the new game distinguishes itself from that series in several ways. Most notably, it features the names and likenesses of many of college football’s biggest players.

That also means that EA Sports College Football 25 places more emphasis on recreating the attributes of those players. So, while player ratings were always valuable in these games, the very best players in EA Sports College Football 25 will be able to alter and take over the biggest games like you’ve ever seen before. So far as that goes, here are the best overall players in EA Sports College Football 25 at every major position.

Quarterback

Shedeur Sanders – Colorado (93 OVR)

Carson Beck – Georgia (93 OVR)