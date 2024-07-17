Best EA Sports College Football 25 Players At Every Major Position
The best players in EA Sports College Football 25 are capable of changing the game like never before.
EA Sports College Football 25 is essentially the long-awaited return of NCAA Football, but the new game distinguishes itself from that series in several ways. Most notably, it features the names and likenesses of many of college football’s biggest players.
That also means that EA Sports College Football 25 places more emphasis on recreating the attributes of those players. So, while player ratings were always valuable in these games, the very best players in EA Sports College Football 25 will be able to alter and take over the biggest games like you’ve ever seen before. So far as that goes, here are the best overall players in EA Sports College Football 25 at every major position.
Quarterback
Shedeur Sanders – Colorado (93 OVR)
Carson Beck – Georgia (93 OVR)
Quinn Ewers – Texas (92 OVR)
Shedeur Sanders’ place atop the QB rankings will undoubtedly raise a few eyebrows, but there’s some logic to it in this context. These rankings seem to account for Sanders’ otherworldly athleticism, which has historically been a pretty significant asset at the QB position in these games.
Beck and Ewers are more of the traditional signal-calling QBs in this instance, with Ewers boasting top-tier accuracy and Beck benefiting from a bit more strength.
Running Back
Ollie Gordon II – Oklahoma State (96 OVR)
Quinshon Judkins – Ohio State (95 OVR)
Omarion Hampton – North Carolina (93 OVR)
Ollie Gordon’s absurd acceleration and quick moves make him an obvious top choice for a video game running back. NCAA games of the past typically emphasized the power of the juke, and Gordon’s ability to change directions on a dime brings him close to those cheat code halfback days.
Quinshon Judkins isn’t too far behind, though it’s odd he’s so highly ranked when his teammate (Treveyon Henderson) boasts better stats in most individual categories. For that matter, Omarion Hampton’s blend of strength and speed may make him the best actual back in the game regardless of rankings.
Center
Parker Brailsford – Alabama (92 OVR)
Jonah Monheim – USC (92 OVR)
Not much drama in this category with Brailsford and Monheim boasting identical overall ratings and each trading slight edges in individual categories. Of course, Brailsford is just a piece of the best overall offensive line in the game whereas Monheim will end up having to do a bit more work.
Left Guard
Clay Webb – Jacksonville State (92 OVR)
Tyler Booker – Alabama (91 OVR)
Donovan Jackson – Ohio State (91 OVR)
Clay Webb deserves all the love he can get in this category, though you might need a little more help to get Jacksonville State to the championship. Comparatively, the other two top-ranked players for this position play for powerhouse schools, with Alabama once again flexing their O-Line dominance.
Right Guard
Tate Ratledge – Georgia (95 OVR)
Luke Kandra – Clemson (91 OVR)
Jaeden Roberts – Alabama (91 OVR)
More than just the top-ranked right guard in the game, Tate Ratledge is the 10th highest-rated player in EA Sports College Football 25 and one of the highest-rated O-line players in the game. He also plays for the best team in the game, which is (according to my research) a good thing.
Roberts is Alabama’s last (but not least) top-ranked O-line player, while Kandra serves as the anchor for a competitive Clemson team stuck in a brutal conference.
Left Tackle
Will Campbell – LSU (96 OVR)
Kelvin Banks Jr. – Texas (94 OVR)
Aireontae Ersery – University of Minnesota (93 OVR)
Will Cambell’s stunning individual stats aren’t just good enough to make him the best LT in the game; he’s also the second highest-rated overall player in EA Sports College Football 25. He’s a large (in any sense of the word) reason why LSU is ranked so high in the game.
Kelvin Banks serves as the o-line leader for an overall impressive Texas team, while Ersery does his best to elevate a solid, but unspectacular, Minnesota team.
Right Tackle
Jonah Savaiinaea – Arizona (90 OVR)
Emery Jones Sr. – LSU (90 OVR)
This is another category that is wonderfully (or woefully) devoid of controversy, with Savaiinaea throwing his weight around for a surprisingly stacked Arizona team and Emery Jones locking things down on the other side of the line for LSU. Hey, did you know the SEC attracts really good players?
Tight End
Colston Loveland – Michigan (92 OVR)
Oronda Gadsden II – Syracuse (91 OVR)
The Tight End class in EA Sports College Football 25 certainly isn’t stacked, but Colston Loveland is rightfully listed at the top of it. He’s a big part of a physical Michigan offense and one of the most notable players on that side of the ball.
Oronda Gadsden II sneaks ahead of a small class of 90 OVR tight ends that include Mitchell Evans, Mason Taylor, and Oscar Delp. The difference is that Evans, Taylor, and Delp are on top-ranked squads, whereas taking Syracuse to the championship will require a little more work.
Wide Receiver
Travis Hunter – Colorado (95 OVR)
Luther Burden III – Missouri (94 OVR)
Tetairoa McMillan – Arizona (94 OVR)
Travis Hunter’s game-changing speed rightfully earns him the top spot in a stacked wide receiver class. He’s the biggest reason why Colorado is a uniquely entertaining and capable video game football team.
Burden III and McMillan have a slight edge over their closest wide receiver competition with Burden III being more of a speedster and McMillan boasting a surprisingly high Strength stat for a wide receiver. That more physical style makes him one of the more unique weapons in the game.
Cornerback
Will Johnson – Michigan (96 OVR)
Benjamin Morrison – Notre Dame (94 OVR)
Tacario Davis – Arizona (92 OVR)
With a whopping 96 rating, Will Johnson is the top-ranked player in EA Sports College Football 25 and the leader of a stout Michigan defense. He is an absolute monster who is elevated by stellar teammates.
Were it not for his notably smaller Awareness stat, Morrison would actually be comparable to Johnson in most categories. From there, the gap widens quickly, though Tacario Davis slightly edges out an overall talented class of CBs.
Defensive Tackle
Mason Graham – Michigan (95 OVR)
Walter Nolen – Ole Miss (93 OVR)
Tyleik Williams – Ohio State (91 OVR)
Speaking of Michigan, Mason Graham is the game-wrecker that allows the rest of that stellar defense to do their thing. His stats are off the charts, with his impressive Speed rating allowing him to sneak in a few sacks while shutting down the run game.
Despite the OVR differences, Nolen and Williams are actually comparable to Graham in most individual categories. Those Ohio State and Michigan games are going to be especially physical this year.
Defensive End
James Pearce Jr. – Tennessee (95 OVR)
Deone Walker – University of Kentucky (93 OVR)
Zack Sawyer – Ohio State (92 OVR)
James Pearce Jr. is a monster and one of the best reasons to choose Tennessee if you prefer to focus more on defensive play in these kinds of games. The gap between him and the other defensive ends in the game is genuinely shocking.
That said, Deone Walker has relatively little competition in the Strength category compared to other defensive ends, and Zack Sawyer has the advantage of playing for a powerhouse team that offers plenty of help.
Outside Linebacker
Barrett Carter – Clemson (94 OVR)
Mykel Williams – Georgia (93 OVR)
Harold Perkins Jr. – LSU (92 OVR)
Barrett Carter leads this class by virtue of his high Acceleration and Awareness ratings, but Mykel Williams honestly feels like the best outside linebacker in EA Sports College Football 25. He boasts a frightening combination of speed and strength that shines especially bright when you consider just how stacked the rest of the Georgia roster is.
Granted, Harold Perkins Jr. isn’t far behind and boasts the Jump and Awareness ratings required to make him a ball hawk in a somewhat unconventional position.
Middle Linebacker
Jay Higgins – Iowa (94 OVR)
Danny Stutsman – Oklahoma (91 OVR)
Deontae Lawson – Alabama (90 OVR)
Jay Higgins is a monster in the middle of the field. He’s got the attributes required to snag a wayward pass but is fast and strong enough to play more aggressively when called upon to do so. Just a unique talent relative to the position.
Granted, Stutsman isn’t too far behind in any notable category and is ahead of Higgins in a couple of them. Lawson, meanwhile, may be the most across-the-board complete player of the bunch even though he doesn’t necessarily shine in specific areas in quite the same way.
Strong Safety
Jonas Sanker – Virginia (92 OVR)
Kevin Winston Jr. – Penn State (91 OVR)
Hunter Wohler – Wisconsin (90 OVR)
Despite only enjoying a slight OVR difference over the competition, Jonas Sanker is by far the best Strong Safety in the game. Strangely, Hunter Wohler is closer in individual stats to Sanker, though he’s rated lower than Winston Jr. (who is certainly no slouch). Regardless, Sanker is the absolute class of this position and an absolute nightmare.
Free Safety
Caleb Downs – Ohio State (95 OVR)
Malaki Starks – Georgia (95 OVR)
Xavier Watts – Notre Dame (92 OVR)
The competition in this category is absurd. Both Downs and Starks boast 95 OVR stats and top-10 overall player rankings. Downs is technically ranked higher, though I give the edge to Starks due to his higher overall Awareness and Jumping abilities. Regardless, both are exceptional players on incredible defenses.
That said, don’t sleep on Xavier Watts. He really only lags behind in the speed category, but he’s a lurking terror in the defensive backfield.