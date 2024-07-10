EA College Football 25: The Biggest Missing NCAA Football Features

Road to Glory High School Options

While EA College Football 25 will feature a Road to Glory mode that allows you to guide a custom-created player through their college career, that mode will not allow you to begin that career in high school as previous NCAA Football games did. Instead, you’ll jump straight into college. Again, it’s not clear why that option is missing, though this could certainly be a case of reworked licensing deals creating new complications.

Unfortunately, that means you will no longer be able to increase your high school athlete’s star rating as part of the recruitment process (a notable feature in previous versions of the mode). Fortunately, the rest of Road to Glory offers an extensive 10-20 hour story mode as well as a variety of features unique to a college athlete’s career (including the transfer portal). The additions seem to be a net positive for the mode, though we can always hope the high school feature will return.

A 30-Year Cap On Dynasty Mode

EA College Football 25 will feature a reworked version of NCAA Football’s beloved Dynasty mode, which allows you to effectively guide a school and athletic program through decades of competition. While that mode will include a variety of new and returning features (including the ability to share your dynasty online with up to 32 people), you will be capped at 30 seasons of Dynasty play. Previous NCAA games would let you guide a school for up to 60 years.

Unfortunately, this is another change we can likely blame on Madden NFL, which also imposes a 30-season limit in its Franchise mode. While the Madden and College Football series are meant to be different games in many ways, this is one of those instances where the standardization of one has almost certainly affected the other. 30 years is still a significant investment, but this change will be felt by NCAA diehards and those who have long asked for Madden’s franchise mode cap to be raised.

Custom Team Limits

EA College Football 25 will almost certainly not feature the extensive (“comically absurd” may be the better phrase) customization features that previous NCAA games offered. However, the game will still allow you to customize numerous aspects of your team and players. From what we’ve seen, those customization options at least appear to be more extensive than what we’ve seen in recent Madden games.

However, the ability to create custom teams in EA College Football 25 (aka “TeamBuilder” mode) has certainly taken a hit. Not only will you be able to create 16 custom teams, but you will need to replace an existing team in the game whenever you do so. Again, it’s not a massive loss on paper, but it is a step down from previous NCAA titles that would allow you to pretty much make your own game if you chose to do so.