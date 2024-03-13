Best Daily Browser Games Of 2024

Free online daily games have enjoyed a somewhat surprising resurgence in recent years. Though they seem like an “old internet” concept, these regularly refreshed browser-based games have proven to be an irreplaceable part of many routines. Whether you start your day with one or you rely on one to get past that midday hump, these brain-teasers remind people that spending time online doesn’t have to completely destroy your mind.

While that influx of daily games has largely been a good thing, keeping track of them (or even discovering them) can be even more challenging than the games themselves. So, I thought it’d be nice to take a look at some of the best daily games currently out there. With any luck, you might find a new favorite.

Before we get into that, though, please note there is one major daily game you won’t find on this list: Wordle. That’s because we already covered that game and its many unofficial variants in this previous article. While the future of some of those games is currently uncertain, definitely give them a shot.

Chess Daily Puzzle

This daily game embraces the puzzle-like nature of each Chess turn by forcing you to find your way out of a pre-set scenario.