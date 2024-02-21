Elden Ring DLC Trailer Revives Notorious Dark Souls Traditions

FromSoftware has finally released the first gameplay trailer for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and the DLC somehow looks even more amazing than we ever could have hoped. Praise the sun.

There is much to discuss about that trailer, and we hope to share more info and analysis with you shortly. For now, though, I couldn’t help but be fascinated by a couple of the ways that Shadow of the Erdtree seemingly revives some painful Dark Souls traditions.

The first tradition is the proud legacy of comically difficult DLC bosses. FromSoftware games may be notorious for their difficulty, but those who know the studio best also know that they usually save their hardest fights for DLC releases. The idea is that your powerful endgame character and refined personal skills deserve tougher challenges. The developers are also notorious trolls in their ways.

While that aspect of the DLC experience isn’t outright confirmed in that Shadow of the Erdtree trailer…well, just look at it. Arenas full of lightning, towering flaming behemoths, blade dancers who will almost certainly spam unblockable moves, and more delightful horrors can be found throughout the preview. This trailer emphasizes the DLC’s many foes, and you can bet that they are going to test even veteran players.