The Best Card Games to Play This Thanksgiving

Being with friends and family around Thanksgiving isn’t just about spending time—ideally, you’re figuring out how to spend quality time. You can’t just eat food the whole day, and watching movies nonstop isn’t the answer either. Instead, classic card games can bring everyone closer together.

Thanksgiving is an ideal time for great holiday games, and because the event is all about tradition, some of the best games to play with together are the extremely old-school ones.

Maybe you’ve all just gone to a family viewing of Moana 2—if so, there are some great new Moana-inspired playing cards. There’s also some really cool cocktail recipe playing cards, which can be perfect for an adult-centric Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving game night! Either way, having a great deck of playing cards is essential, and for this Thanksgiving, there are some excellent games that you can play with family or friends, some of which you probably haven’t thought about in a very long time. There are plenty of other classic games you can share with friends, some of which are kind of deep cuts! (See what we did there?) Here’s a quick refresher on three classic games, just in time for a big gathering of family or friends.