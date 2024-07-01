Inside the Making of Magic: The Gathering’s New Assassin’s Creed Cards

For Bowen, one of his favorite parts of the process was devising how the familiar faces and tropes from the Assassin’s Creed games would fit within the established visual aesthetics of Magic: The Gathering.

“I worked really closely with the art director and creative designer. We were collaborating on what characters and concepts that we wanted to bring,” Bowen recalls. “With Universes Beyond specifically, we get to work with all these different partners with all these different ideas. What I really love is seeing whatever the style is of Assassin’s Creed and we’re taking that essence and bringing it in Magic’s arthouse style. Every time we do that, especially for The Lord of the Rings, it’s exciting to see those stories and narratives revisualized into Magic’s style.”

The premise of Ubisoft’s perennially popular franchise proved to be a unique and interesting creative challenge. For a franchise that revolves around the never-ending fight for power between the Assassin Brotherhood and Knights Templar, the Black element, which revolves around death, seemed the most natural fit. Bowen and the team decided that, while other colors would still be included with the overall Universes Beyond set, the set wouldn’t be as strictly color-balanced, featuring more Black cards and not designed towards being draftable.

“This is a very interesting case because, in Assassin’s Creed, all of the protagonists are Assassins. By definition, they’re stealthy, back-stabbing, they have a very similar suite of skills. So how do we not make a set that has 30 Black cards in it?” Bowen observes. “Even in that sense, we still want Assassins of different colors. There is going to be a little bit more Black, because Assassins feel really Black, but we also have a lot of Red/White Assassins that represent the historic side of the series; maybe the Valhalla or Odyssey characters feel more towards that identity.”

To offer variety, the Assassin’s Creed set highlights everything from the historical periods included in the games, recognizable items like the Pieces of Eden, and gameplay mechanics like freerunning. For Bowen, his personal favorite card from the set involves the Assassin’s Creed games recurring trope of Assassins in conveniently placed haystacks to either cushion their falls or hide from the authorities.

“My favorite card is called Haystack,” Bowen reveals. “It’s just a haystack and you tap it to hide a creature for a turn and then it phases out. It’s such a simple concept and idea of hiding your creature, but it’s resonant and Assassin’s Creed fans will immediately get the joke.”