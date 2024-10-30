The Best Cards Games to Play This Halloween

Once the dealer is decided, that person cuts the cards and passes the cards, one at a time, clockwise to each player. If there are 2-3 players in total, deal 7 cards to each person. However, if there are 4-5 players, everybody gets 5 cards.

From there, the player to the left of the dealer selects one player and asks that player for cards. These have to be cards you need, so, if you have a three in your hand, you say “Give me all your threes.” If the player being asked for cards has any of those cards, they have to fork those cards over. If not, you say “Go fish!”

The game continues like this, as players complete their sets. If a player suddenly has no cards left in their hand, they can draw a card for the deck and try to fish. If they can’t get a matching card, they’re out! The player who has the most “books” completed after several rounds, is the winner.

Crazy 8s

Crazy 8s is basically a matching game, but instead of collecting cards, you’re using a number or a type of card as a match to get rid of the cards in your hand. This makes it like a race to get rid of as many cards as possible, a game format that went on to inspire other card games you might have heard of, one of which takes its name from the Spanish word for “one.” But, you don’t need lots of fancy bonus cards to play this game, a simple deck will achieve the same result.

The Goal

Crazy 8s is about getting rid of as many cards as you can as quickly as you can. This is accomplished by matching numbers or suites. The first person to get rid of all their cards is the winner.