Best Baldur’s Gate 3 Class: Every Class Ranked Worst to Best

The big problem with the Monk class at the moment is that their most unique, and even enjoyable, attributes aren’t quite enough to elevate them over your other options. As melee fighters, Monks can’t quite take the punishment that Fighters and Barbarians are regularly asked to endure (at least not at first). That means that they are not only incapable of filling that valuable “tank” role in the early parts of the game but that they regularly need to put themselves in the middle of the kind of danger that they can’t easily endure. While you always have to build a party around your main character to some degree, playing as a Monk often means having to ensure the other spots in your party are there to support the Monk until they can stand tall on their own.

Physical weaknesses aside, I think the Monk’s biggest problem may be their relative lack of identity. They can use magic (often via melee), but they can’t quite compete with actual casters in that department. They’re mobile, but the functionality of their mobility is limited compared to Rogues and Rangers. They offer so many ways to play the game, but they’re often limited by certain restrictions that prevent Monks from easily excelling in any particular area without having to sacrifice some of the diversity that should make them more interesting.

There are no bad classes in BG 3, but at the moment, Monks offer the fewest obvious incentives from both a gameplay and roleplaying perspective. Don’t underestimate them or their multiclass functionality, but rolling a Monk means needing to know what you’re getting into.

11. Ranger

This is where these rankings really start to sting.

I love Baldur Gate 3’s Ranger class. They not only allow you to live out some classic role-playing fantasies (everything from creating your own version of Legolas to playing as a woodland warrior who communes with nature) but they actually serve a fairly unique role throughout the game. While many classes have access to ranged attack options, Rangers are the most capable ranged DPS class that doesn’t regularly rely on magic. That being said, they do have access to some useful magical abilities.

As BG 3’s massive campaign plays out, though, Rangers start to struggle in some notable ways. That pure damage that they offer in the early parts of the game starts to be matched (or surpassed) by other ranged and melee options before long. While this happens to some other classes that we’ll soon be discussing, those other classes tend to offer a variety of utility benefits that Rangers do not necessarily have access to. Unless you are really leaning into the Ranger’s companions and Speak to Animals playstyle (which is certainly an option), you may find that some of their more notable early combat abilities are better utilized by other multiclass builds that can exploit their potential in unique ways.