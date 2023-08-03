Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Race Choices For Every Class

As one of the largest RPGs ever made, Baldur’s Gate 3 is also one of the most intimidating. Even creating your character can easily consume hours of your life. Of course, few character creation choices are more important than your race and class.

Like many Dungeons and Dragons-based games, your choice of race and class in Baldur’s Gate 3 will ultimately determine a number of your strengths, weaknesses, and how you play the game. Unlike a lot of D&D-based games, Baldur’s Gate 3 is surprisingly generous when it comes to your race/class combos and respeccing options. Nearly any race in the game can eventually be viable in nearly any class role in the game. As such, you can’t go wrong with picking the combo that sounds most appealing to you.

That said, there are some race/class combos that offer at least slight advantages over others. With that in mind, here’s a brief rundown of the best overall race options for each class in the game.

Wait, Where Are the Humans?

While I reference Humans a few times in this article, you won’t find them listed as a “best” option for any class. That’s simply because Humans in Baldur’s Gate 3 are the ultimate blank slates. They’re not especially strong in many areas, but they also suffer from very few notable weaknesses. They’re a fantastic option for any class in the game if you just can’t decide on which race to play (or if you’re into the Human role-playing experience).