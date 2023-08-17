Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Cleric Build For Shadowheart and Player Characters

First off, it’s worth reiterating that this is a healer/support build. If you’re looking for a battle Cleric, I highly recommend this build that turns your Cleric into a battle tank or this build which takes advantage of their unique elemental damage abilities. If you’re looking to use your Cleric as a healer, though, then this is the rough model you’re probably looking for.

For the most part, this build is designed to maximize the potential of the Life Domain Cleric. Life Domain Clerics are designed to emphasize the class’ pure healing potential to an almost absurd degree. They essentially forgo even basic damage bonuses in order to heal their allies as much as possible as often as possible.

The benefits of this approach begin as early as Level 2 when Life Domain Clerics gain access to the invaluable Preserve Life Action. At this point in the game, this will be your most reliable healing spell. It’s cheap, it’s powerful, and it even scales with your level, which ensures that it remains useful for most of the rest of the game.

Even better, taking the Life Domain subclass means eventually gaining “free” (relatively speaking) Healing abilities like Beacon of Hope, Revivify, and Death Ward without having to choose and prepare them from the usual pool of options. That makes it that much easier to choose sneakily valuable spells that other Cleric builds usually have to ignore.

And that’s where this build gets interesting. See, not only does this build offer some “best in the game” AoE healing options, but those spells will also heal and buff the various minions you’ll be summoning. Yes, this is actually a stealth minion summoning build. Spells like Spiritual Weapon, Animate Dead, Guardian of Faith, and Find Familiar allow us to conjure helpful additional allies in various ways at various stages of the game. You could essentially consider this to be something of a flex build for healing Clerics. Not only does it show why they are one of the best support classes in the game, but it shows why the Cleric needs to actually summon even more party members to properly showcase their full support power.

It should also be noted that Life Domain Clerics enjoy a valuable (and sometimes hard to come by) natural Proficiency with Heavy Armor. That allows Clerics to effectively utilize pretty much any kind of armor in the game, which is great when you’re trying to ensure they stay in the fight and keep your other party members buffed and healed. Do you like tanky healers that maximize your party’s size and bring out the best in everyone around them? You’re going to love this build.