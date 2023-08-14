If playing as a charismatic dark magician who can summon a small army of creatures is your thing, then Warlock may be the best class in Baldur’s Gate 3 for you. Unfortunately, even the most optimistic Warlock player may soon realize that the class can sometimes struggle to find a home in the later parts of the game. Well, at least they can if you’re not using the best Warlock build.

For this build, we’re going to be focusing on a powerful multiclass Warlock that lets us get the most out of the class’ combat potential by borrowing a few attributes from Sorcerers. It’s called a “Sorclock,” and I think you’re going to love what it can do.

As before, though, please note that Baldur’s Gate 3‘s online character-building tools are still being optimized. As such, I’m going to be writing out some of the information that such tools would usually help automate. If you notice anything missing, be sure to let me know.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Warlock Build – Race: Drow

You have a few options when picking your Race for this build (High-Elf and Tiefling are great alternatives), but I prefer Drow. Why? Well, their ability to see in the dark essentially grants you a free Warlock skill, and they just look so damn cool as Warlocks.