Avowed: Best Character Builds for Every Starting Background

The best Avowed builds take advantage of the game’s generous equipment and skill systems that essentially allow you to create a custom class. While you’ll be pulling from the basic ability and stat pools, the ways you combine those core character concepts with all the items you’ll find enable an incredible number of possibilities.

Thankfully, getting started is much simpler. Today, we’re going to focus on the best builds for the early parts of the game (the first 10 levels). While these builds are designed around the background options you’ll choose when you create your character (and thus your starting stats), please note that they don’t limit you in the long run. For that matter, you have quite a bit of flexibility when it comes to the order you acquire your skills and the equipment you use, though we’ll point you in the right direction in those areas.

And while we’ll talk about late-game builds another day, these builds do offer ideal starting points for optimal styles of play that can carry you to the end of the RPG. Just don’t forget to play around with the possibilities or you’ll risk losing out on half of the fun of the game.

Best Arcane Scholar Build – Grimoire Wizard

Weapons: Grimoires and Wands