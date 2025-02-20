Best Avowed Weapons for the Early Game and Where to Find Them

– Poison Lash: Hits deal +10% bonus Poison Damage.

The Philosopher’s Riddle is the best early weapon in Avowed for most players. Even if you don’t plan on sticking with a two-handed melee build, this thing will help you get through the toughest early challenges and farm whatever upgrade materials you need.

Its stats are impressive, but this sword’s abilities put it far over the top. Getting that kind of attack speed buff with a weapon this powerful is absurd, and that poison enhancement adds up quickly. You want the most value out of every two-handed strike in this game, and that’s what The Philosopher’s Riddle offers.

Where to Find The Philospher’s Riddle

This weapon can be found on Castol’s Folly island southeast of Paradis in the Dawnshore area. There, look for the ruins on top of a mountain on the west side of the island. Climb your way to those ruins (some platforming is required), and you’ll spot The Philosopher’s Riddle near their entrance, lying next to some mushroom-like plants. You won’t have to kill anyone to get it, but the island is filled with enemies who may block your progress.

Beothel’s Grimoire (Best Early Grimoire)

Abilities: