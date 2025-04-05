Assassin’s Creed vs. Ghost of Tsushima: Which Is Better?

It may seem obvious to compare Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Ghost of Tsushima for the simple fact that they’re both triple-A, open-world games set in feudal Japan. But that’s not the real story here. The truth is if Assassin’s Creed Shadows wasn’t as good as it is, there would be no comparison. Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most immaculate games of the last generation, and it’s only rising in fans’ estimation as time goes on. It’s a testament to how great Shadows—the latest entry in Ubisoft’s long-running (and sometimes uneven) Assassin’s Creed franchise—that it can legitimately go head-to-head with Ghost of Tsushima in a face-off.

Shadows is a viable contender, but let’s see how it stacks up to Ghost of Tsushima category by category to see which game reigns supreme.

Game World

Despite the surface-level similarities between the two games’ settings, there are several fundamental differences in the games’ respective game worlds, the most notable one being size. Tsushima takes place exclusively on the titular island and boasts a little over 11 square miles of explorable terrain on its map. By contrast Shadows’ map looks to be somewhere around 31 square miles at the very least, making it quite a bit larger than Tsushima’s, though not as large as some recent AC titles like Odyssey (80 square miles) and Valhalla (59 square miles).

A bigger game map doesn’t necessarily mean a better game map, of course. Shadows does have a staggeringly big game world, but what’s wonderful about it is the environments’ sheer level of detail. No matter where you look, there are tiny touches—wild animals skittering about, strung up fish at the monger blowing in the wind, intricately engraved pieces of furniture—that make the game world feel like stepping through a time portal to 16th-century Japan more so than Tsushima’s highly fictionalized conception of 13th century Japan. It’s palpably transportive, and exploring the world aimlessly with no HUD and no objectives to trek toward feels more compelling than some of the game’s quests.