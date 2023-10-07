Every Assassin’s Creed Game Ranked Worst to Best

There’s a little bit of something for everyone in the Assassin’s Creed series. No franchise has so effectively blended stealth and action, while also occasionally throwing in completely random new twists like naval battles and multiplayer so well for so long. And all of this is in the context of a story that takes place across thousands of years and multiple, very different time periods.

But which Assassin’s Creed games rank among the best of the best? While no title in the main series is considered to be especially bad, there’s certainly a significant difference in quality among the 13 mainline games released so far. As the series looks to return to its roots with the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage, we thought we would first look back at the rest of the series and rank the mainline Assassin’s Creed games from worst to best.

13. Assassin’s Creed Rogue

My gamercard tells me I played through Assassin’s Creed Rogue, but honestly, I had a hard time remembering much of the experience until it came time to write this piece.

Rogue is…fine. Even bringing up the rear on this list, it’s not really a bad game, but the biggest problem with it is that it feels more like DLC for the far superior Black Flag than a separate game. Don’t get me wrong, playing as a Templar is cool, and there’s some really beautiful scenery while sailing the Arctic (especially if you play the remastered edition in 4K), but aside from the story, the game doesn’t really do anything to stand out, and then it’s all over in about 10 hours (the shortest campaign of any game in the series).