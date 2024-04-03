Assassin’s Creed: Origins’ Abubakar Salim Still Wants a Bayek and Aya Sequel

When Assassin’s Creed: Origins was released at the tail-end of October 2017, it came during a moment of transition and epiphany for the long-running video game franchise. After being launched a decade earlier, almost to the day, there had been a new Assassin’s Creed title virtually every year from the game publisher Ubisoft. Until 2016. Due to spending so many years returning to the same formula, Assassin’s Creed developers realized they needed time off; they needed to regroup and reimagine; they needed bold change in what their vision of the future could be.

Abubakar Salim could relate. Fresh out of a classical education at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Salim did not necessarily anticipate discovering a career in video game voice acting and motion-capture, yet his casting in the central role of Assassin’s Creed: Origins as Bayek of Siwa had a life-altering effect.

“I never knew that you could have a career in games before actually working in it,” Salim says while stopping by the Den of Geek studio at SXSW last month, “even though—and I always say this—I got into acting through video games. The stories and the characters that were being portrayed, these experiences that you are essentially playing and going through, that was my way into stories and way into that whole world.”

In the case of Assassin’s Creed: Origins, the world in question cast Salim opposite Alix Wilton Regan as Aya, the woman who along with Bayek launches the Assassin’s Creed back in the time of Ptolemaic Egypt and during the last days of the pharaohs under the reign of Cleopatra VII Philopater. The result was intoxicating for Salim as well as, eventually, fans who regularly credit Bayek and Aya as among the best protagonists in the series.