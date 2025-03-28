Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Best Legendary Weapons for Naoe and Yasuke
From Dragon's Edge to Turquoise Zephyr - these are the best legendary weapons for Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
It’s up for debate where Assassin’s Creed Shadows lands in the hierarchy of Assassin’s Creed games, but it’s a clear top contender for best combat in franchise history. The discrepancy in styles and weapon sets between Naoe and Yasuke keeps the fighting fresh deep into the game, and improved AI helps enemy encounters feel challenging but fair.
The game’s wide array of weaponry supports the robust combat system with items that are quite literally game-changers, particularly later in the campaign. Whether you like staying nimble with Naoe but struggle to deal with groups of enemies, or love stringing together combos with Yasuke’s katana and want to maximize your damage output, there are powerful, specialized weapons that can help cater to any style of attack you choose to employ.
Below we’ve listed the best Legendary weapons for each weapon type in the game, where to find them, and why they’re worth seeking out.
Naoe
Dragon’s Edge
Without question, Naoe’s biggest weakness in combat is crowd control, particularly with the katana, which is better for one-on-one scenarios where it’s easier to manage distance. It takes a lot of finesse and lightning-quick timing for her to deal with a swarm of enemies, but the Dragon’s Edge katana mitigates this incredibly well. Its perk creates an AOE on hit with dodge attacks, which obviously gives Naoe a leg up when surrounded by grunts. Dodge attacks are super satisfying to land on their own, but adding an AOE to boot makes life a lot easier and frankly makes combat with Naoe even more fun. Oh, and Dragon’s Edge comes with adrenaline gain as well, which makes it even sweeter.
Dragon’s Edge is unlocked by completing the Topple the Traitor main story quest in Yamashiro by assassinating the Two-Faced.
Shinobi’s Fury
The speed and evasiveness the tanto grants and its synergy with the hidden blade make it a go-to for fast-twitch players, though tantos aren’t great for ranged combat. What makes Shinobi’s Fury such a useful tanto is its perk, which causes weakpoint attacks to make enemies vulnerable a second time. When stacked with other gear like the Hood of the Dragon, whose perk restores 33% health on weakpoint attacks, it makes Naoe far more formidable in close-range combat as two consecutive weakpoint attacks restore a whopping two thirds of her health bar.
Shinobi’s Fury can be found by killing The Golden Teppo in the main quest line by completing either the “Defensive Position” or “Drive the Point Home” quest.
Ocean’s Grip
The most effective tactic when fighting as Naoe is managing distance. Kusarigamas are great for keeping enemies at bay from a safe distance, and the Ocean’s Grip is unique in that when you hit enemies further than three meters away, damage is increased by 60%. Using kusarigamas to keep enemies at bay is the most tactical, measured way to play as Naoe, and while it can take a while to dispatch enemies with this method, Ocean’s Grip greatly expedites the process and buys you time to collect yourself in the midst of chaos.
Ocean’s Grip is unlocked by assassinating Lopo Cruz in the Pirates Alliance side quest in Wakasa.
Yasuke
Turquoise Zephyr
If you’re a parry-heavy player, the Turquoise Zephyr is one of the most deadly long katanas in the game. Its perk pushes enemies back upon a successful parry, completely changing the rhythm of battle in your favor, particularly if you’re the strategic type. When combined with gear boasting further effects like the Armor of the Undead, which creates a cloud of poison on a successful parry, it’s a particularly effective way to wreak havoc when surrounded.
The Turquoise Zephyr can be found in Yamashiro in a hidden chest under a broken bridge at Eagle’s Nest.
Sage’s Reach
While not as flashy, a defensive approach to combat is as effective as any in Shadows, and though blocking isn’t as flashy as parrying or dodging, it can be crucial in surviving close-call encounters in which you otherwise might be overwhelmed. Naginatas are slower but rangy and powerful, and the Sage’s Reach naginata adds a useful wrinkle to defense, stacking +10% damage on your next hit after each blocked attack.
Find Sage’s Reach by killing the Naginata Shinbakufu leader in Sakamoto Castle on the Southwest side of Lake Biwa in the Omi Region.
Patient Harbinger
The teppo is one of the trickier weapons to master in AC Shadows due to its drastically different cadence and spacing compared to the other weapons. Using a slow-loading rifle to take down rushing enemies can be downright panic-inducing, but the Patient Harbinger teppo remedies this drawback pretty significantly by allowing you to load two bullets for each reload, effectively doubling your rate of fire and buying you precious time.
Find Patient Harbinger in a chest in Wakasa at the Hikidan-jo Ruins at Lake Suigetsu.
Dragon’s Wrath
Like the Patient Harbiniger, the Dragon’s Wrath bow allows you to unleash powerful attacks drastically quicker than you normally would, which allows you to speed up your style and pace of combat significantly. While it typically takes time to charge arrows, Dragon’s Wrath’s perk instantly charges them, upping the speed and damage of bow combat by quite a lot. Yasuke is quite slow compared to Naoe to begin with, so not having to worry about charging arrows makes the bow a far more effective weapon in general.
To acquire Dragon’s Wrath, kill the Tsutsui Agent in the Kurai Eikyou quest.
Boulder Fall
Video games can be cathartic in many ways, but few things are more cathartic than swinging a gigantic war club at groups of hapless enemies, leaving pools of blood in your wake. If you want to reach maximum catharsis with AC Shadows’ kanabo, the Boulder Fall is the way to go. The club’s perk makes it so that attacks cannot be interrupted, which not only completely changes the flow of combat but makes kanabo combat the most indulgently fun, silly, and satisfyingly violent in the game.
To find Boulder Fall, assassinate the Katsugari Agent in the Kurai Eikyou quest.