Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Best Legendary Weapons for Naoe and Yasuke

It’s up for debate where Assassin’s Creed Shadows lands in the hierarchy of Assassin’s Creed games, but it’s a clear top contender for best combat in franchise history. The discrepancy in styles and weapon sets between Naoe and Yasuke keeps the fighting fresh deep into the game, and improved AI helps enemy encounters feel challenging but fair.

The game’s wide array of weaponry supports the robust combat system with items that are quite literally game-changers, particularly later in the campaign. Whether you like staying nimble with Naoe but struggle to deal with groups of enemies, or love stringing together combos with Yasuke’s katana and want to maximize your damage output, there are powerful, specialized weapons that can help cater to any style of attack you choose to employ.

Below we’ve listed the best Legendary weapons for each weapon type in the game, where to find them, and why they’re worth seeking out.

Naoe

Dragon’s Edge

Without question, Naoe’s biggest weakness in combat is crowd control, particularly with the katana, which is better for one-on-one scenarios where it’s easier to manage distance. It takes a lot of finesse and lightning-quick timing for her to deal with a swarm of enemies, but the Dragon’s Edge katana mitigates this incredibly well. Its perk creates an AOE on hit with dodge attacks, which obviously gives Naoe a leg up when surrounded by grunts. Dodge attacks are super satisfying to land on their own, but adding an AOE to boot makes life a lot easier and frankly makes combat with Naoe even more fun. Oh, and Dragon’s Edge comes with adrenaline gain as well, which makes it even sweeter.