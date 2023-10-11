Guitar Hero Revival Teased In Worst Way Possible

Kotick’s history of making decisions that are ultimately bad for gamers and good for Bobby Kotick should certainly be the first big red flag here. Technology like machine learning, data analytics, and Neuralink are, at best, shaping up to be the latest examples of business buzzwords that people like Kotick love to toss around and invest an absurd amount of money in to generate excitement among the filthy rich in his orbit who will sooner high five each other over a tech demo as they will bother to ask questions. The continued investment in such areas (and the poor thinking that leads to those investments) is part of the reason why the video game industry is currently suffering massive layoffs despite seemingly record profits in so many major areas.

At worst, such technologies are potentially actively harmful to employment opportunities, artistic growth, and increasingly dwindling personal security and privacy. Then again, that’s the thing about the Bobby Koticks of the world. You never quite know whether their decisions are based on their evil intentions, incompetency, or a little bit of both. At a certain point, though, it stops mattering what the logic is. In all cases, we all have to live with the consequences of their actions that they continue to avoid by virtue of being allowed to exist in the bubble that made it easy to justify such decisions in the first place.

Unfortunately, it also makes sense that Guitar Hero is tied up in something like this. For years, studios everywhere have been more than happy to use our nostalgia to fuel the worst parts of their respective industries. Despite Kotick’s claims, a revival of that franchise would indeed be “possible” without the use of these technologies that he wields like a knife. After all, these games were possible in the first place (and quite popular) without the use of any of that technology.

Yet, it’s all too easy to imagine a Neuralink-driven version of Guitar Hero that utilizes AI-generated songs to provide infinite content being exactly the kind of thing that would excite someone like Kotick. Does it matter that the rhythm game industry was once killed off by such “innovations” that contributed to the aforementioned oversaturation of the marketplace or that nobody really asked for any of this when discussing a Guitar Hero revival in the first place? History sadly suggests that it does not.

There is some hope that Microsoft’s likely acquisition of Activision Blizzard will lead to changes within the company’s culture, leadership structure, and general strategies that will ultimately benefit gamers everywhere. It’s pointless and depressing to completely shoot down hope for that possibility quite yet. However, this rare glimpse into the potential future of that acquisition and the mentality of those currently involved with it does suggest that the players and the games will remain woefully the same.