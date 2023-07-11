What the FTC Ruling Means For Xbox’s Activision Blizzard Acquisition

On the surface, this ruling seems very cut and dry. Judge Corley has seemingly given the merger her blessing and support, or, at the very least, suggests there are no notable grounds for an injunction at this time. As she pointed out, contrary to the FTC’s claims, Microsoft has promised to port Call of Duty games to other platforms, including the Nintendo Switch (which is interesting given that Nintendo gamers have gone 10 years without a Call of Duty game on their console). Moreover, according to Judge Corley, many of the FTC’s arguments ignored previous Microsoft acquisitions (such as the acquisition of Mojang) that have, to date, not resulted in the Xbox team denying PlayStation and Nintendo fans access to major franchises like Minecraft.

So, does this ruling mean Microsoft has finally completed the Activision Blizzard acquisition? Well, no. In fact, it doesn’t even necessarily mean that Microsoft is finished with the FTC just yet.

In response to Judge Corley’s ruling, Douglas Farrar, spokesperson for the FTC, said “We are disappointed by this outcome given the clear threat this merger poses to open competition in cloud gaming, subscription services, and consoles. In the coming days we’ll be announcing our next step to continue our fight to preserve competition and protect consumers.”

The FTC’s most obvious course of action will be an attempt at appeal, but right now, the FTC can’t technically prevent Microsoft from closing its deal before a previously proposed July 18th deadline. In fact, Activision Blizzard’s higher-ups might push for the acquisition to go through sooner than that since the company’s stock prices shot up shortly after the ruling.

Currently, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) actually poses a more significant roadblock to the merger than the FTC, but even that barrier doesn’t appear to be as insurmountable as it once was. While the organization previously voted against the acquisition back in May, shortly after the recent ruling, the CMA seemingly became more open-minded about the purchase. According to an organization spokesperson, the CMA is “ready to consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address [the CMA’s] concerns.” That’s a considerable change in language that comes at a rather interesting time.

Given these developments, the Microsoft/Activision Blizzard merger certainly appears to be more of a done deal than ever before, but it is by no means a guarantee. Don’t hold your breath if something happens last minute to prevent the purchase from finalizing, but don’t be too surprised if Call of Duty games are published by Microsoft starting in 2024 either.