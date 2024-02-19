25 Years Later: The Best Games of 1999

Years later, it’s easier to appreciate Chrono Cross for what it is: one of the most complex and original RPGs of the PS1 era. You could argue that the team tried a little too hard to make this game so different and deep (even Chrono Cross’ developers have admitted as much), but the results often speak for themselves. This is a stunningly beautiful and wonderfully weird RPG for genre fans who think that they’ve seen everything from the JRPG golden age.

18. Shenmue

Shenmue just made the cutoff point for this list (it was released on December 29, 1999), though this experimental open-world project could have been released at least a year or two later and would have still felt ahead of its time. The most expensive game ever made at the time of its release, Shenmue was supposed to be the Dreamcast’s killer app and the game that would show Sega had its finger on the pulse of the industry’s future. Ultimately, that’s not how things worked out.

And while aspects of Shenmue feel positively dated in the modern age of open-world blockbusters, there are elements of this title that stand up remarkably well even when compared to the masterpieces that followed in its footsteps. There’s a charm to this game’s almost cozy pacing, and it would be years before another open-world title replicated the details and depth of Shenmue’s persistent world design.

17. WrestleMania 2000

While Super Smash Bros. is the most famous fighting game released for the N64 in 1999, that franchise wouldn’t really come into its own until Super Smash Bros. Melee. Comparatively, WrestleMania 2000 felt like both the culmination of some of the greatest wrestling games ever made up until that point and the future of that sub-genre.

Released at a time when the WWF practically ruled the world and built upon the engine developer AKI Corporation had recently used for their WCW games, WrestleMania 2000 was a revolutionary blend of concept and execution for wrestling fans everywhere. Its controls were nearly perfect, and AKI raised the bar with Road to WrestleMania: a deep story mode that set a new standard for sports titles everywhere. Yes, No Mercy would offer a better version of this experience just a year later, but even that legendary title was built upon WrestleMania 2000’s innovations and refinements.

16. Homeworld

For years, strategy game fans had dreamed of a game that would allow you to command a fleet of spaceships in a truly three-dimensional environment. Well, developer Relic Entertainment not only found a way to make that dream technically possible in 1999 but pretty much knocked that advanced concept out of the park their first time at bat.