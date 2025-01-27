The Hottest LEGO Set Leaks and Rumors of 2025

Hot off the heels of another successful campaign in 2024, the LEGO group is gearing up for an even bigger 2025. Last year, the world’s largest toymaker expanded into The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Wicked, and more universes. This year, beloved themes such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings will continue to grow while new and exciting licenses like Twilight and One Piece enter the fray.

Den of Geek has compiled a list of the most exciting LEGO rumors and leaks for sets potentially coming out the remainder of 2025. Keep in mind that these are not officially confirmed releases, so take each rumor with a grain of salt. However, these reports usually end up being true more often than not, as was the case with the rumored One Piece and Twilight sets. You can find a list of confirmed sets coming out here.

LEGO The Lord of the Rings Bag End

Estimated Release Date: April 2025

LEGO brought back the beloved The Lord of the Rings theme two years ago with the release of 10316: Rivendell, a 6,000-piece behemoth. They followed that up last year with 10333: Barad-dûr, another massive entry for the theme recreating the iconic Eye of Sauron watching over Mordor. It appears the first of two LOTR sets in 2025 is Bag End, Bilbo, and Frodo’s quaint little Hobbit Hole in the Shire. LEGO has made this location once before, with 79003: An Unexpected Gathering, based on the original Hobbit film from 2012. Expect the new set to mimic this classic model but at four times the detail and size. A plethora of Hobbit minifigures should be included as well: short legs, proud feet, and all.