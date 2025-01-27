The Hottest LEGO Set Leaks and Rumors of 2025
Discover the biggest rumors and leaks for upcoming LEGO sets in 2025, including the first ever $1000 LEGO set!
Hot off the heels of another successful campaign in 2024, the LEGO group is gearing up for an even bigger 2025. Last year, the world’s largest toymaker expanded into The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Wicked, and more universes. This year, beloved themes such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings will continue to grow while new and exciting licenses like Twilight and One Piece enter the fray.
Den of Geek has compiled a list of the most exciting LEGO rumors and leaks for sets potentially coming out the remainder of 2025. Keep in mind that these are not officially confirmed releases, so take each rumor with a grain of salt. However, these reports usually end up being true more often than not, as was the case with the rumored One Piece and Twilight sets. You can find a list of confirmed sets coming out here.
LEGO The Lord of the Rings Bag End
Estimated Release Date: April 2025
LEGO brought back the beloved The Lord of the Rings theme two years ago with the release of 10316: Rivendell, a 6,000-piece behemoth. They followed that up last year with 10333: Barad-dûr, another massive entry for the theme recreating the iconic Eye of Sauron watching over Mordor. It appears the first of two LOTR sets in 2025 is Bag End, Bilbo, and Frodo’s quaint little Hobbit Hole in the Shire. LEGO has made this location once before, with 79003: An Unexpected Gathering, based on the original Hobbit film from 2012. Expect the new set to mimic this classic model but at four times the detail and size. A plethora of Hobbit minifigures should be included as well: short legs, proud feet, and all.
LEGO Star Wars UCS Jango Fett’s Slave I
Estimated Release Date: May 1, 2025
Every year, LEGO does a special release of a new Ultimate Collector Series set to celebrate May 4th, a.k.a. Star Wars day. Those sets have been dominated by vehicles, droids, and locations from the original Star Wars trilogy, leaving many fans of some of the other sects of the galaxy far, far away unsatisfied. Well, it turns out their patience has paid off, because it appears the next UCS Star Wars set will be Jango Fett’s version of Slave I from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.
LEGO has made Jango’s rendition of this iconic vessel only once before, with set 7153 back in 2002. It has now been over 2 decades since that set was on shelves, and its value from third party sellers has propelled it near the top of the most expensive LEGO Star Wars sets of all time. It’s about time LEGO made a new version, and the fact it’s getting the literal ultimate treatment should excite Star Wars collectors. 75060: Slave I from 2015, the UCS version of Boba Fett’s vehicle, should serve as inspiration for this set, however the new model will update the color scheme and likely modernize the build techniques.
LEGO The Lord of the Rings Gandalf vs. Durin’s Bane Book Nook
Estimated Release Date: Summer 2025
After the immense success of the aforementioned The Lord of the Rings sets, it’s no surprise LEGO is doubling its output for the theme this year. The next rumored set will depict Gandalf in his epic clash with Durin’s Bane, otherwise known as the Balrog. This beloved fiery battle sequence from The Fellowship of the Ring has been requested by LEGO LOTR fans ever since the theme’s inception in 2012, and it appears they’ll finally deliver, but not in the way we expected. This set is rumored to be a LEGO-ified book nook, a piece that can slide comfortably into a shelf to hold up those dusty books you never read. This a natural fit for a Lord of the Rings set, seeing as those movies originated from Tolkien’s masterwork, and we’re excited to see LEGO’s creativity on display with this model.
LEGO Transformers Soundwave
Estimated Release Date: Summer 2025
In an unprecedented crossover, rival toy manufacturers LEGO and Hasbro teamed up to bring brick-built Transformers to life, with the release of 10302 Optimus Prime in 2022 and 10338 Bumblebee in 2024. Fans speculated the next LEGO Transformer would be the Autobots’ arch nemesis, Megatron. However, it appears the character Soundwave is getting the LEGO treatment; perhaps Megatron’s design is too militaristic for the infamously anti-war LEGO. Needless to say, Soundwave should prove to make for a fun LEGO set, and the Transformer’s blocky aesthetic perfectly fits their system.
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean The Black Pearl
Estimated Release Date: Late 2025
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean is back! After an eight year hiatus, the once-retired Disney theme is making a comeback in the fall of 2025 with a large-scale remake of The Black Pearl. The titular pirate ship from the first film in the franchise, The Black Pearl, was once made into a LEGO set 14 years ago, as seen with 4184. That set was made of less than 900 pieces and only retailed for $99.99. The new set is rumored to be much, much bigger. The full extent of it is unknown at this time, but fans can likely anticipate new minifigures of your favorite POTC characters and one of the most detailed sailboats LEGO has ever produced.
LEGO Star Wars UCS Death Star
Estimated Release Date: October 2025
Would you pay $999.99 for a single LEGO set? That’s the rumored price of the latest Ultimate Collector Series Death Star. The piece count is unknown now, but there will likely be quite a few. Before this, two Star Wars sets were tied for the title of the most expensive set ever. Those sets in question, 75192: Millennium Falcon and 75313: AT-AT, rang in at $849.99, meaning the new Death Star will take the crown by a hefty margin. LEGO Star Wars aficionados hope for a fully detailed interior to pair with an extravagant interior for the latest UCS Death Star, seeing as the previous iterations have either had one or the other. We’re also hoping this set comes with a smorgasbord of minifigures, with characters from multiple movies like A New Hope, Return of the Jedi, and perhaps even Rogue One.
LEGO Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise D
Estimated Release Date: November 28, 2025
LEGO Star Wars has been around for 26 years now. The theme had a massive celebration for its quarter-century anniversary last year. It’s a staple for LEGO in the 21st century. But where is Star Wars’ pseudo-space rival, Star Trek? Lost to the void of the great unknown, apparently. Despite being one of the biggest IPs in the history of Hollywood, Star Trek has never received an official LEGO set … until now.
This Black Friday, the nightmare might finally be over, as LEGO is expected to begin its journey exploring strange new worlds with the release of the USS Enterprise… D. That’s right, instead of kicking things off with the ship from the original series, it appears that the first LEGO Star Trek build is the Enterprise D from The Next Generation. We’re unsure whether this will go over well with fans or not, but perhaps LEGO has bigger plans for the future of this partnership. That notwithstanding, the possibilities of a collaboration between LEGO and Star Trek are endless, and you can bet your bottom dollar the release of this set will crash websites come midnight after Thanksgiving.