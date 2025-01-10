Link Tank: LEGO and Nintendo Partner for Game Boy Build Set

“‘Who wants a movie called Wicked: Part Two?’ Chu told Variety on the National Board of Review Awards gala carpet on Tuesday night in New York City. ‘On the script, it always said, For Good, and so it was just a point of like, do we really want to call this Part Two? And nobody wants that.’”

Mel Gibson refers to his idea for a Passion Of The Christ sequel, “an acid trip.”

“‘I’ve never read anything like it,’ Gibson said of the film’s script, which he later added was penned by himself alongside his brother and Randall Wallace (Braveheart) over a seven-year period. Gibson said the film will be titled The Resurrection Of The Christ.”

This year’s Puppy Bowl will feature a special promotion for DC’s new Superman film, the trailer for which is already famous for its inclusion of a super-dog.