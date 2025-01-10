Link Tank: LEGO and Nintendo Partner for Game Boy Build Set
A Nintendo-LEGO partnership you never knew you needed! Plus movie sequel titles, a Superman sneak peek, and more in the Link Tank.
Nintendo America posted a video on X announcing a special LEGO set where builders can make their own 1989 Game Boy.
“LEGO and Nintendo have unexpectedly announced a special new set on social media! Although there is not a lot of information, or any images, they revealed in a short teaser video that a model of the 1989 Game Boy handheld console will be released in October 2025.
Wicked director Jon M. Chu defended his choice to call the second part of his beloved film adaptation For Good.
“‘Who wants a movie called Wicked: Part Two?’ Chu told Variety on the National Board of Review Awards gala carpet on Tuesday night in New York City. ‘On the script, it always said, For Good, and so it was just a point of like, do we really want to call this Part Two? And nobody wants that.’”
Mel Gibson refers to his idea for a Passion Of The Christ sequel, “an acid trip.”
“‘I’ve never read anything like it,’ Gibson said of the film’s script, which he later added was penned by himself alongside his brother and Randall Wallace (Braveheart) over a seven-year period. Gibson said the film will be titled The Resurrection Of The Christ.”
This year’s Puppy Bowl will feature a special promotion for DC’s new Superman film, the trailer for which is already famous for its inclusion of a super-dog.
“Warner Bros. Discovery says that Gunn will appear during The Puppy Bowl with his dog Ozu, who served as the inspiration for the superdog Krypto in the film. Gunn will introduce a sneak preview of Superman and deliver a ‘special message’ to viewers. In addition, one pup participating in the game will be awarded the ‘Krypto Super Play’ award.”
The latest episode of Does It Fly? asks whether the kind of highly sensitive and lethal motion sensing present in Squid Game actually exists in the real world.
“This episode of Does It Fly? is based solely on the first season of Netflix’s incredible (and disturbing) Squid Game series, but season two is now also streaming. While we can’t say enough good things about Squid Game in general and suggest you watch it all, for the purposes of this episode, you can get away with just watching the first episode of the season one, appropriately titled ‘Red Light, Green Light.’ Trust us, you’ll end up watching the rest of the series.”
