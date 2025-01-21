Will LEGO and Twilight Fans Crossover?

Do Twilight fans and LEGO fans have a significant crossover? Moreover, will Twilight fans be willing to fork over $219.99 for a LEGO set of their favorite movie?

It’s clear Twilight aficionados still love their soapy teen romance with a vampiric twist. The film has experienced resurgences on streaming, and edits of iconic couples from the motion picture occupy a particular corner of TikTok, a la some popular Tumblr accounts circa 2010. Twilight fans are also no stranger to mass merchandising. From makeup lines like ColourPop to vinyl figures from Funko, there is no shortage of swag to buy from the saga. A LEGO set appears to be the logical next step.

However, some recent LEGO offerings suggest the Twilight set might have an uphill battle when it comes to breaking through with the two brands’ respective audiences. In late 2021, LEGO released 10291: Queer Eye – The Fab 5 Loft. Based on the long-running Netflix reality series of the same name, the Queer Eye set replicated the gang’s iconic loft and some specific transformations from the series. While the product itself was expertly designed, it didn’t sell. In fact, The Fab 5 loft was a shelf-warmer despite heavy discounts from most retailers. The set is worth less now than its retail, despite retiring at the end of 2022.

Another peculiar LEGO release occurred in the spring of 2023, when the group extended its reach into K-pop. Another Ideas set, this time 21339: BTS Dynamite, witnessed a similar fate to Queer Eye before it. Despite being tied to one of the most prominent music groups in the world, the BTS set didn’t sell. Even significant clearance couldn’t traffic this set.

Both Queer Eye and BTS are examples of LEGO overestimating how much crossover between fanbases there actually is. Yes, Queer Eye is a beloved reality show, and BTS is a cultural phenomenon, but their fans aren’t necessarily LEGO fans. In turn, these supporters clearly didn’t want to shell out the $99.99 retail price for both of these set releases, even if the product was nicely designed. LEGO Twilight could be in danger of suffering the same fate. The Cullen House set is even more expensive than the aforementioned kits, ringing in at a grand total of $219.99. The price isn’t unfair, seeing as the set contains over 2,000 pieces, but it’s a pretty penny to pay for an item that’ll take up a significant amount of space. Perhaps Twilight supporters will turn out in droves for the upcoming release of 21354, but recent LEGO history suggests with another dust collector.

You can preorder the LEGO Ideas 21354: Twilight The Cullen House online here.