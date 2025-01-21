Will LEGO and Twilight Fans Crossover?
The release of the upcoming LEGO Twilight set raises some questions about the toy company's more niche crossovers.
“Hold on tight, spider-monkey.”
That’s right, LEGO is teaming up with Lionsgate to build a set based on the ever-so-popular (or infamous, depending on who you talk to) The Twilight Saga. One of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time, Twilight (2008) and its subsequent sequels have remained relevant in the pop culture eye despite the film’s 20th anniversary looming.
More and more over the last few years, LEGO has based sets off popular brands and intellectual properties, focusing more on IP-driven products than ever before. Some of the group’s most significant licenses include blockbuster franchises such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, and Super Mario. But the Danish toymaker hasn’t shied away from more niche exports, with sets inspired by lesser-known brands such as Tron, Trolls, and Horizon leading the pack. Even compared to those, is Twilight too outside the realm of normalcy for LEGO?
The LEGO set, 21354: The Cullen House, was selected as the 62nd Ideas project to be made into an official product–releasing in early February for devotees across the globe. LEGO Ideas is a website where builders can pitch their own concepts for future sets, and fans can vote on the ideas they’d like to see made. Once a project hits 10,000 supporters, LEGO then officially considers it for production, with only a handful physically being made. There is obviously some level of demand for a LEGO Twilight set, but recent trends suggest LEGO could be overestimating its potential reach.
Do Twilight fans and LEGO fans have a significant crossover? Moreover, will Twilight fans be willing to fork over $219.99 for a LEGO set of their favorite movie?
It’s clear Twilight aficionados still love their soapy teen romance with a vampiric twist. The film has experienced resurgences on streaming, and edits of iconic couples from the motion picture occupy a particular corner of TikTok, a la some popular Tumblr accounts circa 2010. Twilight fans are also no stranger to mass merchandising. From makeup lines like ColourPop to vinyl figures from Funko, there is no shortage of swag to buy from the saga. A LEGO set appears to be the logical next step.
However, some recent LEGO offerings suggest the Twilight set might have an uphill battle when it comes to breaking through with the two brands’ respective audiences. In late 2021, LEGO released 10291: Queer Eye – The Fab 5 Loft. Based on the long-running Netflix reality series of the same name, the Queer Eye set replicated the gang’s iconic loft and some specific transformations from the series. While the product itself was expertly designed, it didn’t sell. In fact, The Fab 5 loft was a shelf-warmer despite heavy discounts from most retailers. The set is worth less now than its retail, despite retiring at the end of 2022.
Another peculiar LEGO release occurred in the spring of 2023, when the group extended its reach into K-pop. Another Ideas set, this time 21339: BTS Dynamite, witnessed a similar fate to Queer Eye before it. Despite being tied to one of the most prominent music groups in the world, the BTS set didn’t sell. Even significant clearance couldn’t traffic this set.
Both Queer Eye and BTS are examples of LEGO overestimating how much crossover between fanbases there actually is. Yes, Queer Eye is a beloved reality show, and BTS is a cultural phenomenon, but their fans aren’t necessarily LEGO fans. In turn, these supporters clearly didn’t want to shell out the $99.99 retail price for both of these set releases, even if the product was nicely designed. LEGO Twilight could be in danger of suffering the same fate. The Cullen House set is even more expensive than the aforementioned kits, ringing in at a grand total of $219.99. The price isn’t unfair, seeing as the set contains over 2,000 pieces, but it’s a pretty penny to pay for an item that’ll take up a significant amount of space. Perhaps Twilight supporters will turn out in droves for the upcoming release of 21354, but recent LEGO history suggests with another dust collector.
