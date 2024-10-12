Piece by Piece Elevates the Celebrity Documentary with LEGO

Originally, it also appeared like Piece by Piece was another music biopic. While that genre has been around for decades, it’s had a particular moment in cinema over the last handful of years. Jump started by the massive success of Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018, seemingly every musical phenomenon under the sun has received the glossy biographical picture treatment, from Elton John to Bob Marley. Even so, Pharrell Williams, who is only 51 years old, was a slightly unconventional choice for the next musician featured as the headliner for one of these films.

Whereas many of the performers who anchor these biopics experienced their heyday in the previous century, Pharrell is actively involved in the music industry today, with his recent ditty “Double Life” from Despicable Me 4 climbing up his Spotify charts. But when you examine Williams’ discography closer, you’ll discover a multitude of mega-hits you might not have even realized Pharrell had his hand in, featuring in tracks such as “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg and “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani.

Pharrell Williams was more than a worthy choice to be the subject of a music biopic, but Piece by Piece is not that either. The latest LEGO movie is effectively a documentary for all intents and purposes, just made out of LEGO bricks. It contains all the hallmarks a good documentary is known for. A deep, inside look into a compelling subject matter, exclusive interviews with major players in the industry, and an expertly edited narrative. But like the aforementioned music biopics, music documentaries are nothing new, and the genre has run a bit stale in recent years with a tidal wave of options that are mostly produced by the artists themselves on streaming.

Popular music docs have likewise followed a familiar formula in recent times. Usually they’re stitched together by a combination of concert clips, behind the scenes footage, and interviews with the artists and their collaborators. The stars are also specifically followed with the intent of making a feature, as seen in Netflix’s 2020 film Miss Americana, which featured pop superstar Taylor Swift. Sometimes these films try to capture the tragedy of a virtuoso lost too soon, such as Amy Winehouse in the movie Amy (2015), or Michael Jackson in This Is It (2009).

Another form of music documentary that’s received critical acclaim in recent years is old archive footage remastered for modern audiences. This can be seen in the 2024’s The Beach Boys about the band of the same name. Finally, concerts in their entirety have increasingly been turned into films. Once again, Taylor Swift’s reign over the industry is on full display, with the extreme success of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour last fall. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (2023), and Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011) headline other major concert films.

Many music documentaries combine a number of these factors, and if you’ve seen one, it feels like you’ve seen them all. Piece by Piece is no exception to this rule. The film tells the story of Pharrell’s life and career. It contains interviews with his family, friends, and cohorts within the industry. There are prolonged scenes of live concerts performed by Williams as well.