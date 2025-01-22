The Most Exciting LEGO Sets Coming in 2025
Discover the best releases LEGO has to offer this upcoming year, including Twilight, Gameboy, F1, and more!
2024 was another electric year for The LEGO Group. The Danish toymaker saw continued success and growth, with expansion to new themes, such as The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Wicked, and more. LEGO is also showing no signs of slowing down, with more and more products releasing each month. Popular themes like Harry Potter and Disney will expand even further, while new licenses like Twilight enter the fray.
Den of Geek has compiled a list of the most exciting LEGO sets set to release throughout the year!
LEGO Ideas 21354: Twilight The Cullen House
Release Date: February 1
LEGO is headed to the Pacific Northwest for their first crack at a Twilight set, based on the beloved (or infamous) 2008 movie of the same name. The soapy teen romance with a fantastical twist has remained relevant in the pop culture zeitgeist nearly 20 years after its release, but we question whether or not the two respective audiences for each brand will overlap. That said, 21354 looks like a fantastic set. Made out of 2,001 pieces, the build captures the Cullen house from The Twilight Saga masterfully, with fabulous architecture. Additionally, seven minifigures are included, highlighted by Edward Cullen—sparkles and all—alongside Jacob and a build for his wolf form. The so-called “Twi-hards” should be ecstatic about this set’s impending release.
LEGO Harry Potter 76446: Knight Bus Adventure
Release Date: March 1
“It’s going be a bumpy ride!”
LEGO Harry Potter has been going strong for years now, with remakes of the most iconic scenes recirculating the markets every half-decade or so. This March, the latest rendition of The Knight Bus will hit store shelves, the first since 2019. 76446 is built from 499 pieces and includes four minifigures plus a specialized part for Padfoot, aka Sirius Black shape shifted into a dog. The three-story purple bus is ready to speed its way toward any destination, besides underwater, of course.
LEGO Disney 43268: Lilo and Stitch Beach House
Release Date: March 1
A live-action remake of the classic 2002 Disney flick Lilo and Stitch is set to hit theaters this Memorial Day, so mass merchandising of the popular cartoon alien will ensue once again. That of course means a brand-new LEGO set. The company has produced their fair share of Lilo and Stitch sets in the past, but nothing quite this elaborate. An 834-piece recreation of the pair’s beach house from the film is fabulously captured here, with a full interior thanks to a doll house-style construction. And don’t worry, Lilo and Stitch minifigures are included as well, although Stitch is a little out of scale with his human counterpart.
LEGO Disney 43272: Heihei
Release Date: March 1
Moana 2 recently passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, so it should come as no surprise that new LEGO sets inspired by the films are being released. A brick-built version of Moana’s trusty sidekick Heihei sounds like a silly idea at first, until you see the finished product. This LEGO chicken is fabulously detailed, transcending the plastic bricks it’s constructed out of. While targeted at ages 9+, adult Disney collectors should have a field day with this one as well.
LEGO Technic 42204: Fast and Furious Toyota Supra MK4
Release Date: March 1
Remember when the Fast and Furious movies were all about street racing? It’s hard sometimes to recall, as Vin Diesel and company prepare for their 11th outing after going to space in a recent feature, but there was a time when the franchise took a more grounded approach, with a focus on all the sweet cars. LEGO seems fond of that time, as evidenced by the upcoming release of an 810-piece Technic model of the Toyota Supra MK4. Fans can build a complex design of one of the saga’s most iconic automobiles, equipped with a 6-cylinder engine, opening hood, and of course, NOS.
LEGO Architecture 21062: Trevi Fountain
Release Date: March 1
LEGO Architecture is a yearly release now, with last year’s model of Notre Dame impressing builders worldwide. What better way to follow up a French landmark than with an Italian one? The new Trevi Fountain set is nothing short of stunning. Made from 1880 pieces, this magnificent build captures the shape of the Palazzo Poli location wonderfully, complemented by the LEGO Minifigure versions of Oceanus in his shell chariot and Abundance and Health by his side.
LEGO Speed Champions Ultimate Formula 1 Collector’s Pack
Release Date: March 1
If your favorite sport is Formula 1 and your favorite toy brand is LEGO, then 2025 is a dream come true year for you. LEGO and Formula 1 have partnered for years, but not quite like this. Ten new Speed Champions sets, representing various F1 teams from Red Bull to Ferrari, are receiving their individual cars as sets sold separately. However, committed devotees can purchase the whole collection at once in an epic 10-pack exclusive to Amazon, with stunning packaging and a unique poster included.
LEGO Horizon Adventures 77037: Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth
Release Date: March 1
In mid-2022, LEGO dipped its toes into the world of PlayStation’s Horizon with the release of 76989: Tallneck. The set was an instant success, selling out quickly and now demanding high resale prices from third-party sellers. In late 2024, the toymaker and the video game developers teamed up to create LEGO Horizon Adventures, a LEGO-ified version of the popular game series. Now in 2025, a second Horizon set is finally here, 77037: Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth. At an extremely affordable price of $44.99, this 768-piece set serves as a great expansion to those who purchased the Tallneck, or a fabulous alternative if you missed out. Either way, LEGO Horizon’s return is much appreciated, and we hope the collaboration yields more products in the future.
LEGO Nintendo Game Boy
Release Date: October 2025
While the set itself hasn’t been officially revealed, Nintendo confirmed their next significant LEGO collaboration to be a brick-built version of the classic Game Boy handheld system. LEGO has made a handful of video game consoles into sets before, including 71374: Nintendo Entertainment System and 10306: Atari. You can expect the Game Boy set to be a 1:1 scale replica, like with some function to simulate play. It’ll likely be an affordable set, too, seeing as the Game Boy isn’t exactly a large system. No other details have been announced at this time, but look forward to this being a hot seller this fall.