The Most Exciting LEGO Sets Coming in 2025

2024 was another electric year for The LEGO Group. The Danish toymaker saw continued success and growth, with expansion to new themes, such as The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Wicked, and more. LEGO is also showing no signs of slowing down, with more and more products releasing each month. Popular themes like Harry Potter and Disney will expand even further, while new licenses like Twilight enter the fray.

Den of Geek has compiled a list of the most exciting LEGO sets set to release throughout the year!

LEGO Ideas 21354: Twilight The Cullen House

Release Date: February 1

LEGO is headed to the Pacific Northwest for their first crack at a Twilight set, based on the beloved (or infamous) 2008 movie of the same name. The soapy teen romance with a fantastical twist has remained relevant in the pop culture zeitgeist nearly 20 years after its release, but we question whether or not the two respective audiences for each brand will overlap. That said, 21354 looks like a fantastic set. Made out of 2,001 pieces, the build captures the Cullen house from The Twilight Saga masterfully, with fabulous architecture. Additionally, seven minifigures are included, highlighted by Edward Cullen—sparkles and all—alongside Jacob and a build for his wolf form. The so-called “Twi-hards” should be ecstatic about this set’s impending release.