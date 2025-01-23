LEGO One Piece Marks New Territory for the Classic Toy

For the first time in its storied history, LEGO is setting sail into the world of anime … sort of. As confirmed by Netflix and The LEGO Group, the Danish toymaker is creating products based on the live-action adaptation of One Piece, inspired by the long-running anime of the same name.

“This is a truly special collaboration,” Lena Dixen, senior vice president for core businesses at the LEGO Group said via press statement. “For the first time, LEGO play and the exciting world of anime meet. Building the world of ONE PIECE, as depicted in the Netflix live-action adaptation, in LEGO brick form has been such an exciting challenge and I couldn’t be more excited for fans to experience the new adventures this ONE PIECE collaboration will bring them for the first time.”

LEGO venturing into the world of anime, or at least a series adjacent to anime, marks the beginning of a new era for the world’s most successful toy manufacturer. Devotees of the popular building blocks have been clamoring for anything anime for years. And while the Netflix show is technically live-action, the adaptation is faithful enough to the original source material that toy tie-ins likely won’t look much different than if they were based on the animated version instead.

So, what can fans expect from LEGO One Piece?