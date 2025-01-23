LEGO One Piece Marks New Territory for the Classic Toy
LEGO is setting sail on the East Blue for the company's first ever anime-inspired theme.
For the first time in its storied history, LEGO is setting sail into the world of anime … sort of. As confirmed by Netflix and The LEGO Group, the Danish toymaker is creating products based on the live-action adaptation of One Piece, inspired by the long-running anime of the same name.
“This is a truly special collaboration,” Lena Dixen, senior vice president for core businesses at the LEGO Group said via press statement. “For the first time, LEGO play and the exciting world of anime meet. Building the world of ONE PIECE, as depicted in the Netflix live-action adaptation, in LEGO brick form has been such an exciting challenge and I couldn’t be more excited for fans to experience the new adventures this ONE PIECE collaboration will bring them for the first time.”
LEGO venturing into the world of anime, or at least a series adjacent to anime, marks the beginning of a new era for the world’s most successful toy manufacturer. Devotees of the popular building blocks have been clamoring for anything anime for years. And while the Netflix show is technically live-action, the adaptation is faithful enough to the original source material that toy tie-ins likely won’t look much different than if they were based on the animated version instead.
So, what can fans expect from LEGO One Piece?
The set names and prices have yet to be determined, but the iconic vessel the Going Merry, the Straw Hat pirate’s trusty ship, is the most likely candidate to be turned into a set. LEGO is no stranger to sail boats, with Ernest Shackelton’s real-life beauty The Endurance hitting the market this past Black Friday. Whether the Going Merry will receive the 18+, adult-oriented treatment is to be decided, but either way the ship seems like a guarantee from the theme.
In addition, more kid friendly products are going to hit the shelves as part of this theme, with Josh Simon, Netflix vice president of consumer products, commenting, “Through every detail of the design process, we’ve worked to meticulously create a collection of playsets that will give fans new ways to live out their own epic voyages into the Grand Line one special brick at a time.”
Another component aficionados can look forward to are the minifigures. Expect characters such as Nami, Roronoa Zoro, Usopp and Sanji to appear, alongside Monkey D. Luffy, the show’s protagonist, who dreams of discovering the titular One Piece treasure and becoming King of the Pirates. In an official Instagram Reel collaboration from LEGO and Netflix, a teaser for Luffy’s minifigure was revealed. His iconic straw hat can be viewed, a custom new mold for the character. His minifigure will also see the return of the LEGO stretchy arm element, a piece previously used for characters like Elastigirl and Ms. Marvel, who possess similar powers to the One Piece hero. Perhaps that means we can expect Mr. Fantastic next?
The LEGO One Piece sets are figured to debut in the second half of 2025, ahead of the show’s anticipated return to Netflix for its second season. Reveals for the products themselves are expected to arrive in the coming months.