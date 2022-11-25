The Best Marvel Gifts For Holiday Season 2023 From Toynk

Starting off, we have what any good night, afternoon or, even morning, starts off with: Pizza. A good pizza cutter, however, is something that folks tend to forget in this equation. The casual nature in which you whip out the Sentinel of Liberty’s iconic shield as you slice up some cheesy goodness will elicit awe and admiration from onlookers. Those reactions, alone, make this one a steal.

If the NOWA (Nerd Observing Writer’s Association, which is totally real) were to put together their MVP ballots for phase 4 of the MCU, Scarlet Witch may very well win unanimously. After the success of both Wandavision and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, her popularity is seemingly at all-time high.

So, may I humbly suggest this particular Funko POP! Figure that is both adorable and timely! On top of its cuteness, the gingerbread theme also makes it timely enough for the holiday season.

Another major success from phase 4 was Loki, which was not only rad but also ranks in the S-tier for shows that utilize an alligator (Atlanta being another example). This pin is simple and endearing for even the most casual of Marvel fans to enjoy. C’mon, it’s Loki as an alligator, you should already be adding this to your cart as we speak, because lord knows I am.

The late, great Stan Lee needs no introduction. What really made this pin stand out is the crown, because there’s perhaps no more worthy Marvel figure for it than the man himself.

With this bad boy, you too can be worthy! Imagine the look on those mortal’s faces when they see you rocking one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel universe on your backpack. Plus, Stormbreaker also plays like a little celebration of the lad of few words, Sir Groot the Wise. Can’t go wrong either way.