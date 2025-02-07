The Best Marvel Hot Toys of All Time

9. Moon Knight

Moon Knight made his MCU debut in 2022 on Disney+. While Marvel hasn’t been keen to announce additional seasons of Moon Knight since then, we will always have the undeniably badass suit the masked hero wore in season one. The intricate costume design weaves together ancient Egyptian influences, including mummies, alongside Moon Knight’s comic book-accurate getup. It’s not a look that easily translates into action figure form, which makes the immaculately detailed Hot Toy even more impressive. Now it’s Marvel’s turn to give us more Moon Knight-related content in the future.

8. Venom

Hot Toys got hit with Venom when they released a massive figure recreating the Lethal Protector from Sony’s controversial Spider-Man spinoffs. Say what you will about the quality of the Tom Hardy-led Venom franchise, it’s hard to deny the artists cooked with their Venom design and Hot Toys followed suit with their plastic recreation.

Standing at an impressive 15 inches tall, this Eddie Brock/Venom figure is an imposing Marvel display. Where the figure really shines is the remarkable attention to detail in terms of the texture. All the tiny, symbiotic intricacies of Venom’s design are on full display here, including an excellent head sculpt featuring half Venom and half Eddie. If you’re a devotee of this character, run, but don’t walk to get this figure.

7. The Scarlet Witch

Can you believe it has been four years since WandaVision took over the streaming landscape? Marvel’s first foray into a Disney+ series was a massive success, with fans chewing up every episode of WandaVision weekly while the pandemic persisted in early 2021. The show’s culmination resulted in a climax where Elisabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff finally took on the comic title The Scarlet Witch, alongside a killer new look for her character––-crown and all. This powerful reveal from the show resulted in a red wave of merchandising, including the ultimate Wanda figure from Hot Toys, the best of this beloved character they’ve made to date.

6. Thanos

A glance and a grin. That’s all it took for Thanos to establish himself as a formidable foe to the Avengers in the MCU. Just how formidable the mad titan ended up being, though, was unprecedented. The character, played by Josh Brolin, is now considered an all-time great comic book movie villain and perhaps even the GOAT of movie baddies. Lots of action figures of the purple menace have been made, including an armored-up version of Thanos from Avengers: Endgame (2019). Measuring in at an impressive 18 inches tall, this is the largest figure on our list, and will undoubtedly become a mainstay in your collection—if you’ve got the shelf space for it.

5. Infinity Ultron

Marvel’s animated series What If…? came to an unceremonious end last December. While the show’s impact on the greater MCU was minimal, a handful of characters, including Infinity Ultron, managed to stand out. While there has certainly been some fanfare for the robotic villain first seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), it’s hard to say whether the live-action version is as cool as his cartoon counterpart–wielding all six of the Infinity Stones. Infinity Ultron’s Hot Toys figure might settle that debate, with a striking metal and gold color scheme, a flowing cape, and giant lance as his weapon of choice. Additionally, did we mention this figure has a light-up function for his eyes and the stones? How cool is that?