The Best Marvel Hot Toys of All Time
The universe of Marvel Hot Toys figures is vast and expanding, but Den of Geek is here to determine the best of the best.
Marvel action figures are a dime a dozen. Whatever your price point, collection size, shelf space, you name it, there is a Marvel figure out there somewhere for you. But if you’re looking for something genuinely deluxe that stands above the rest—the cream of the crop, if you will—look no further than Hot Toys, and there is a massive array of fabulous figurines to choose from.
Below, we’ve selected the very best Hot Toys action figures stretching across the vast multiverse of Marvel.
10. The Amazing Spider-Man
Spider-Man collectors will be the first to tell you there’s no shortage of action figures of the iconic web-slinger. Hot Toys is no exception to this rule, with a plethora of options to choose from across the Spider-Verse. Settling on one Spidey to represent the spectacular superhero is a difficult task, but with great power comes great responsibility.
We’ve chosen to highlight The Amazing Spider-Man himself, portrayed by Andrew Garfield. This is specifically the suit he wears in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), which also reappears in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). While the Spidey sequel from 2014 is admittedly a messy motion picture, this rendition of the beloved blue and red spandex is one of the best looks the character has donned in live-action, and Andrew Garfield’s energetic portrayal of Peter Parker helped bring it to life. Even the most critical of Spider-Man fans must admit how amazing this suit looks, and the Hot Toys action figure is a perfect centerpiece for any display.
9. Moon Knight
Moon Knight made his MCU debut in 2022 on Disney+. While Marvel hasn’t been keen to announce additional seasons of Moon Knight since then, we will always have the undeniably badass suit the masked hero wore in season one. The intricate costume design weaves together ancient Egyptian influences, including mummies, alongside Moon Knight’s comic book-accurate getup. It’s not a look that easily translates into action figure form, which makes the immaculately detailed Hot Toy even more impressive. Now it’s Marvel’s turn to give us more Moon Knight-related content in the future.
8. Venom
Hot Toys got hit with Venom when they released a massive figure recreating the Lethal Protector from Sony’s controversial Spider-Man spinoffs. Say what you will about the quality of the Tom Hardy-led Venom franchise, it’s hard to deny the artists cooked with their Venom design and Hot Toys followed suit with their plastic recreation.
Standing at an impressive 15 inches tall, this Eddie Brock/Venom figure is an imposing Marvel display. Where the figure really shines is the remarkable attention to detail in terms of the texture. All the tiny, symbiotic intricacies of Venom’s design are on full display here, including an excellent head sculpt featuring half Venom and half Eddie. If you’re a devotee of this character, run, but don’t walk to get this figure.
7. The Scarlet Witch
Can you believe it has been four years since WandaVision took over the streaming landscape? Marvel’s first foray into a Disney+ series was a massive success, with fans chewing up every episode of WandaVision weekly while the pandemic persisted in early 2021. The show’s culmination resulted in a climax where Elisabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff finally took on the comic title The Scarlet Witch, alongside a killer new look for her character––-crown and all. This powerful reveal from the show resulted in a red wave of merchandising, including the ultimate Wanda figure from Hot Toys, the best of this beloved character they’ve made to date.
6. Thanos
A glance and a grin. That’s all it took for Thanos to establish himself as a formidable foe to the Avengers in the MCU. Just how formidable the mad titan ended up being, though, was unprecedented. The character, played by Josh Brolin, is now considered an all-time great comic book movie villain and perhaps even the GOAT of movie baddies. Lots of action figures of the purple menace have been made, including an armored-up version of Thanos from Avengers: Endgame (2019). Measuring in at an impressive 18 inches tall, this is the largest figure on our list, and will undoubtedly become a mainstay in your collection—if you’ve got the shelf space for it.
5. Infinity Ultron
Marvel’s animated series What If…? came to an unceremonious end last December. While the show’s impact on the greater MCU was minimal, a handful of characters, including Infinity Ultron, managed to stand out. While there has certainly been some fanfare for the robotic villain first seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), it’s hard to say whether the live-action version is as cool as his cartoon counterpart–wielding all six of the Infinity Stones. Infinity Ultron’s Hot Toys figure might settle that debate, with a striking metal and gold color scheme, a flowing cape, and giant lance as his weapon of choice. Additionally, did we mention this figure has a light-up function for his eyes and the stones? How cool is that?
4. God Loki (Artisan Edition)
Marvel’s run of TV shows on Disney+ has been hit or miss, with reactions ranging from pop culture phenomenon to fans questioning whether the MCU still has the juice. That being said, one show had everyone engaged, and that’s Loki. Both seasons received critical and fan acclaim alike, with the emotional climax of season 2 being one of the highest peaks in the cinematic universe as a whole.
In this instance, this version of the mischievous anti-hero, referred to as God Loki, captures the unique appearance of the character burdened with glorious purpose. While Loki might be struggling to keep the multiverse (and the MCU, for that matter) intact, the Hot Toys figure recreation is a sight to behold and the ultimate variation of a beloved MCU player.
3. Dead Strange
Sam Raimi injected his horror sensibilities into the MCU with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the pivot to scarier imagery alienated some fans, others embraced the approach. The film’s third act featured the titular sorcerer re-animating a multiversal corpse of himself and creating a cape from the souls of the damned. If that description sounds like your cup of tea, then boy, you’re in for a treat with the Dead Strange figure from Hot Toys. All (and we mean all) of the demonic bodies that formed Strange’s cape, are present here, yielding an immensely detailed and wonderfully horrifying figure at the same time.
2. Green Goblin (Deluxe Version)
“Can the Spider-Man come out to play?”
Norman Osborne, aka the Green Goblin, is one of the most iconic villains in the history of Marvel Comics. Spider-Man’s very own Joker, the Green Goblin was brought to life in the original Spider-Man (2002) film by Willem Dafoe. Dafoe’s portrayal of the character was so iconic Marvel couldn’t envision anyone else playing him in the MCU, resulting in his reprisal of the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
To celebrate the latter film’s release, Hot Toys created a deluxe figure equipped with his trusty glider and the green armor worn in the 2002 flick. This Green Goblin action figure is ready to manically fly around and throw pumpkin bombs in one of the most impressive display pieces the company has to offer.
1. Iron Man Mark LXXXV (Battle Damaged Version) Special Edition
“I am Iron Man.”
Those four words uttered by Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark bookended the Infinity Saga of the MCU. In the emotional climax of a decade’s worth of content, Iron Man lays down his life to save half the universe and defeat Thanos once and for all. Tony Stark apprehends the Infinity Stones from the mad titan and snaps his fingers, erasing the purple villain’s army from existence.
Hot Toys recreated this scene with the best figure the toymaker offers. An uncannily realistic Downey Jr. face sculpt captures every pour on his face, while the highly detailed battle-damaged Iron Man armor is expertly crafted down to the tiny nuts and bolts (or nanotech if we’re being specific). It’s hard to deny one of the most pivotal moments in the MCU wasn’t perfectly rendered here in the best Marvel Hot Toys figure of all time.