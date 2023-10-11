Link Tank: The Ultimate NYCC 2023 Preview
New York City Comic-Con returns this weekend to the Javits Center! Discover all the goings on at the convention and more in this special edition of Link Tank!
At this year’s New York City Comic-Con, eBay has a live auction for charity with Binc Foundation!
BigClutch (aka Shawn Kirkham) hosts the live event at eBay’s booth (#1301) this Sunday at 4:30 pm EDT. eBay will auction off a Jamboard signed by Comic artists and creators throughout NYCC. Artists and Talent currently scheduled on eBay Live or in-booth signings include Ric Flair, Jenny Frison, Maria Wolf, John Giang, David Nakayama, Mark Brooks, and many more!
Learn more about Binc Foundation here
Star Trek fans, there are plenty of opportunities for you to engage with your fandom at NYCC this year!
“StarTrek.com has a handy guide for navigating your way through the Terran surface known as Javits Center. We will be on the ground presenting all the latest news, stage events, and updates from every corner of the Star Trek universe. Stay up-to-date with everything happening on a minute-by-minute basis by following @StarTrek on Social.”
What pop culture event would be complete without Naruto?
“One of North America’s most significant pop culture events is just around the corner! New York Comic Con 2023, where fans’ favorite comics, movies, TV shows, and games reunite to give them an experience worth their lifetime. The Comic Con will be starting from October 12 till October 15.
However, there is good news for Naruto fans this year. 2023’s Comic Con is recreating the village of Konoha, and fans will be able to immerse into the Leaf Village itself!”
Ahsoka might’ve wrapped up its first season last week, but there are still plenty of exciting things for Star Wars fans at this year’s New York City Comic-Con!
“Consider this your own ancient map to another galaxy. Next weekend, fans from every sector will gather together at New York Comic Con, October 12-15 at the Javits Center, to hunt for convention exclusives and other exciting Star Wars merchandise. Check out our guide below to start your own shopping list for NYCC exclusives and first-to-market products.”
Speaking of Star Wars, the galaxy far, far away headlines exciting panels for Dark Horse Comics.
“NYCC 2023 takes place at the Javits Center in New York City from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15. Per The Beat, Dark Horse kicks things off on Thursday with ‘ICv2: The Future of Direct Market: Where Do We Go From Here?’ — which will be exclusive to attendees with Artist Alley, Professional, Panelist, Exhibitor, and Press badges.”
First, it was Cars, then it was Shrek, and now Demon Slayer has a fantastic collab with Crocs, and they are dropping early at NYCC 2023!
“Crocs has teamed up with Demon Slayer for a line of anime-inspired comfort footwear. The line will be exclusively available as early-access merchandise at New York Comic Con 2023. Following the event, the themed shoes will be sold exclusively at Foot Locker’s physical locations and at online stores. The crossover was announced on the NYCC social media account.”