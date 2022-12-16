New Documentary Puts The Beatles and Abbey Road Studios in Focus

We were able to talk about it enough that when it came to me actually interviewing him, I think it’s really one of the most personal interviews I’ve seen him do. I think it’s because he loves the space so much. We talked about it so much. There were points he wanted to make about Abbey Road, and the people that he loves that work there, and the stories that happened there. I think that came across in his interview, and he was very giving in that way in the process.

Did you get any naughty stories you had to put on the cutting room floor because it’s going on Disney+?

No, I didn’t get naughty stories. But there are things we’re not really allowed to show too much, like smoking and things like that, which is a bit of a challenge. Back in the day, everybody would smoke inside the session. So, things like that. But nothing too crazy.

A lot of the artists, like Cliff Richard, say Abbey Road became their home. But do you think that Pink Floyd or Oasis would have been allowed to bring a pony to the studio?

You know what? I think they probably would. It’s incredible. I was like, “Oh my God, did they get annoyed with that? Or did they chuck them out over this?” Well, no, because the people working at Abbey Road were really there to facilitate, and make it the best process for the musicians and artists that were there. I think that’s what they do to this day. They’re not there to give the artists a hard time, “I don’t think we should do that,” or “you shouldn’t record here,” because that’s just not good for the creative process. They’re clever. They understand that.

There were two reasons I really wanted to do this documentary. First, because I saw the picture that was at the beginning of a documentary, where I’m probably about three months old, literally on a blanket on the studio floor. That brought home how long they’ve been going there, and how much the space means to me. But then, also, I remember seeing in a book about Abbey Road, a picture of mum leading this pony, Jet, across the zebra crossing, and I was just like, “Oh my God, my mom was so genius. Who else would bring a horse to Abbey Road?” So when I was thinking about directing this, I’m a very visual person, that was one of the visuals in the forefront of my mind.