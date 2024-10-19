Den of Geek Presents NYCC Live Charity Auction: Rare Pokemon Cards, Signed Comics, Mondo Bundles, and More!

Join our NYCC Live Charity Auction here!

Get ready for Den of Geek‘s biggest charity auction yet, live from the convention floor at New York Comic Con and available worldwide on eBay Live! Once again, fans will have a chance to own some truly rare and exciting collectibles while supporting a worthy cause. The auction will take place at 4:30 PM ET on the eBay Live stage located in the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, or you can tune in from home here.

This year’s auction features a range of highly sought-after items. Among them is Mondo’s complete set of all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the coveted Mirage variant. Additionally, a special horror bundle from Mondo is up for bid, including Michael Myers from Halloween II and the Blood Moon variant of the Nightmare Demon from An American Werewolf in London.

Collectors will also have the chance to win one of two limited edition Funko Pop bundles and a Transformers One bundle that includes four prized items. For Pokémon enthusiasts, the auction offers two coveted cards: one signed by Al Kahn, and another with a PSA grade 10 rating, making them incredibly rare additions to any collection.