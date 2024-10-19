Den of Geek Presents NYCC Live Charity Auction: Rare Pokemon Cards, Signed Comics, Mondo Bundles, and More!
Den of Geek's biggest charity auction yet, live from the NYCC 2024 show floor, will feature plenty of rare and valuable collectibles you won't want to miss!
Join our NYCC Live Charity Auction here!
Get ready for Den of Geek‘s biggest charity auction yet, live from the convention floor at New York Comic Con and available worldwide on eBay Live! Once again, fans will have a chance to own some truly rare and exciting collectibles while supporting a worthy cause. The auction will take place at 4:30 PM ET on the eBay Live stage located in the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, or you can tune in from home here.
This year’s auction features a range of highly sought-after items. Among them is Mondo’s complete set of all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the coveted Mirage variant. Additionally, a special horror bundle from Mondo is up for bid, including Michael Myers from Halloween II and the Blood Moon variant of the Nightmare Demon from An American Werewolf in London.
Collectors will also have the chance to win one of two limited edition Funko Pop bundles and a Transformers One bundle that includes four prized items. For Pokémon enthusiasts, the auction offers two coveted cards: one signed by Al Kahn, and another with a PSA grade 10 rating, making them incredibly rare additions to any collection.
Are you more of a comics fan? Among the offerings up for bid are Marvel‘s Mystique #1 signed by writer/artist Declan Shalvey as well as coveted Image comics, including Falling in Love on the Path to Hell #5 signed by co-creator Gerry Duggan, Local Man #25 signed by co-creator Tim Seeley, and a rare first printing of Ice Cream Man #2 signed by co-creator Martin Morazzo.
The best part? All proceeds from the auction will go to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting the families and children of first responders. By participating in this exciting event, not only could you walk away with unique collectibles, but you’ll also be contributing to a great cause.
Join Den of Geek at the eBay Live stage during NYCC for this unmissable auction, where your next favorite collectible could be just a bid away, or make sure you tune in on eBay Live at 4:30 PM ET from wherever you are.