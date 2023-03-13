Pink Floyd and The Many Myths About The Wizard of Oz and 2001: A Space Odyssey

The idea that the band intended you to view it this way was fiction, but some of the moments work uncannily well. Dorothy falls into the pen at a brilliantly timed moment; the film turns to Technicolor during the 7/4 riff of “Money;” “Brain Damage” starts when the Scarecrow begins singing “If Only I Had a Brain.” Other things are less effective, like “On the Run” sprinting through “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Most is merely pleasingly evocative, like singer Clare Torry’s vocal improv during “The Great Gig in the Sky” representing the tornado which carries Dorothy away.

The band is no stranger to forces behind curtains, but responsibility is a horse of a different color.

“It’s absolute nonsense,” Floyd drummer Nick Mason told MTV about the rumor in 1997. “It has nothing to do with The Wizard of Oz. It was all based on The Sound of Music.” Roger Waters laughingly said, “It’s bullshit,” during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience. “It may be that, if you do what they say, but has nothing to do with us, any of us. It’s a coincidence, and maybe it’s a cosmic coincidence.”

Mythology, however, can take on a life of its own. Waters went on to tell a tall tale regarding “a young motorcycle cop in Louisiana, following a bus, and it was weaving about the road a bit. He pulls it over, puts the bike up on the stand, opens the door, nearly falls over, there’s so much smoke coming out through the bloody door. He goes in, trying to find people with dope, because it’s just full of marijuana smoke. Eventually he gets to the back of the bus where there’s a private compartment. He opens the door, and there’s Willie Nelson. And the story is that Willie Nelson is listening to Dark Side of the Moon and watching The Wizard of Oz on the TV. And I don’t believe it for a minute, but I like the story.”

The 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz is more than beloved. It also inspired more than its share of urban myths, including cursed sets and a dead munchkin hanging in the background during the “We’re Off to See The Wizard” sequence. Bans on the book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, were attempted by Detroit libraries in 1957 and by fundamentalist Christians in Tennessee in 1986.

The spookiest conjecture is that author L. Frank Baum was an occultist initiated in the Theosophic Society and his themes were incorporated into the MK Ultra trauma-based mind control program. There are theories that Kubrick alludes to this in his final film, Eyes Wide Shut (1999), which includes pivotal scenes in a costume shop called Under the Rainbow. However, they may have come from the same source as those who say Kubrick helped NASA fake the moon landing.