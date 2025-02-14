The Hottest LEGO Star Wars Set Leaks and Rumors 2025: All of the New Prequel Era Sets

Every year, LEGO does a special release of a new Ultimate Collector Series set to celebrate May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day. Those sets have been dominated by vehicles, droids, and locations from the original Star Wars trilogy, leaving many fans of some of the other sects of the galaxy far, far away unsatisfied. Well, it turns out their patience has paid off, because it appears the next UCS Star Wars set will be Jango Fett’s version of Slave I from Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

LEGO has made Jango’s rendition of this iconic vessel only once before, with set 7153 back in 2002. It has now been over two decades since that set was on shelves, and its value from third party sellers has propelled it near the top of the most expensive LEGO Star Wars sets of all time. It’s about time LEGO made a new version, and the fact it’s getting the literal ultimate treatment should excite Star Wars collectors. 75060: Slave I from 2015, the UCS version of Boba Fett’s vehicle, should serve as inspiration for this set, however the new model will update the color scheme and likely modernize the build techniques. Additionally, a smaller scale (and more affordable) rendition is rumored to be coming later this summer as well, something we’ll touch on further down this list.

75408: Jango Fett’s Helmet

Estimated Release Date: May 1, 2025

Estimated Price: $69.99

LEGO introduced its Helmet Collection in 2020 and has produced at least two Star Wars helmet sets yearly (besides a weird blip in 2024). While the AT-AT Driver helmet has already been revealed for a March release date, Jango Fett’s will follow suit as part of the May 4 celebration. It’s not hard to imagine what this set looks like, seeing as LEGO has already produced a set for Boba Fett and The Mandalorian’s helmets. 75408 will likely be a color swap of the former, with perhaps some slight updates to the design because of the five-year gap between sets and the new array of parts created since then. Regardless, this Jango Fett helmet is an extremely exciting set and will make for a great complimentary piece to 75409.

75400: Plo Koon’s Jedi Starfighter Microfighter

Estimated Release Date: June 1, 2025