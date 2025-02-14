The Hottest LEGO Star Wars Set Leaks and Rumors 2025: All of the New Prequel Era Sets
The latest LEGO leaks and rumors suggest the toymaker is going all in on Star Wars sets from the Prequels and The Clone Wars era of the galaxy.
The Prequel and Clone Wars era of the Star Wars universe is experiencing a resurgence. Thanks in large part to the kids who grew up on those films becoming adults, this once maligned pocket of the Star Wars galaxy is now more popular than ever before. And while it took a minute for Disney to wise up to this, the Star Wars brand has begun to focus heavily on this time period, with countless references, tie-ins, and callbacks to it seen throughout their recent catalog of releases.
New Star Wars toys have followed suit, releasing the most merchandise from this era since The Clone Wars aired on Cartoon Network. And after years of clamoring from fans for more Prequel fare, it appears LEGO is listening to their supporters. Reputable LEGO leakers on Instagram and YouTube are reporting a plethora of rumors suggesting exciting new Prequel Trilogy and The Clone Wars era LEGO Star Wars sets headed to shelves in the near future. These products aren’t officially confirmed by LEGO themselves, so take the leaks and rumors below with a grain of salt for now, but the prospect of these upcoming sets is exciting nevertheless.
75409: UCS Jango Fett’s Slave I
Estimated Release Date: May 1, 2025
Estimated Price: $299.99
Every year, LEGO does a special release of a new Ultimate Collector Series set to celebrate May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day. Those sets have been dominated by vehicles, droids, and locations from the original Star Wars trilogy, leaving many fans of some of the other sects of the galaxy far, far away unsatisfied. Well, it turns out their patience has paid off, because it appears the next UCS Star Wars set will be Jango Fett’s version of Slave I from Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.
LEGO has made Jango’s rendition of this iconic vessel only once before, with set 7153 back in 2002. It has now been over two decades since that set was on shelves, and its value from third party sellers has propelled it near the top of the most expensive LEGO Star Wars sets of all time. It’s about time LEGO made a new version, and the fact it’s getting the literal ultimate treatment should excite Star Wars collectors. 75060: Slave I from 2015, the UCS version of Boba Fett’s vehicle, should serve as inspiration for this set, however the new model will update the color scheme and likely modernize the build techniques. Additionally, a smaller scale (and more affordable) rendition is rumored to be coming later this summer as well, something we’ll touch on further down this list.
75408: Jango Fett’s Helmet
Estimated Release Date: May 1, 2025
Estimated Price: $69.99
LEGO introduced its Helmet Collection in 2020 and has produced at least two Star Wars helmet sets yearly (besides a weird blip in 2024). While the AT-AT Driver helmet has already been revealed for a March release date, Jango Fett’s will follow suit as part of the May 4 celebration. It’s not hard to imagine what this set looks like, seeing as LEGO has already produced a set for Boba Fett and The Mandalorian’s helmets. 75408 will likely be a color swap of the former, with perhaps some slight updates to the design because of the five-year gap between sets and the new array of parts created since then. Regardless, this Jango Fett helmet is an extremely exciting set and will make for a great complimentary piece to 75409.
75400: Plo Koon’s Jedi Starfighter Microfighter
Estimated Release Date: June 1, 2025
Estimated Price: $14.99
LEGO Star Wars fans rejoiced with the release of 75402: ARC-170 Starfighter this past January. It had been 15 years since this ship had been made in LEGO form, and collectors were beginning to get antsy with LEGO’s lack of releases. On the box of 75402, the ARC-170 Starfighter is pictured during the sequence from Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, where it guns down Jedi Master Plo Koon on Cato Neimoidia. Because of this, speculation arose that LEGO would be crafting a separate set of Plo Koon’s Jedi starfighter from Episode III, a vehicle they’ve never made into a set before (although a rendition from The Clone Wars was released in 2010). It appears that speculation was correct… sort of. LEGO fans can expect Plo Koon’s Jedi Starfighter to hit markets late this Spring but as a micro fighter–not a build-to-scale with the minifigures. While the prospect of getting a new Plo Koon figure for the first time in over a decade should excite Star Wars fans, the reality that it’ll be a tiny, chibi build intended for children will disappoint most.
75411: Darth Maul Mech
Estimated Release Date: June 1, 2025
Estimated Price: $14.99
Ah yes, who could forget that iconic scene when Darth Maul gears up in his mech a la Mobile Suit Gundam? We’re, of course, being facetious, there aren’t proper mechs in Star Wars (however, walkers share many similarities to them), and Darth Maul never uses such a thing unless you count his infamous spider legs from The Clone Wars. LEGO isn’t shooting for canonical accuracy with this set but rather a fun and affordable product targeted at children. The rumors suggest 75411 will include a Clone Wars rendition of the beloved villain. Whether or not it’s the exact figure from the 2021 set 75310: Duel on Mandalore is to be determined. However, the desirability of this new kit will be significantly impacted with a new and exclusive minifigure of the popular character.
75413: UT-AT
Estimated Release Date: August 1, 2025
Estimated Price: $149.99
You know the AT-AT. You’ve likely heard of the AT-ST or even the AT-TE. But are you aware of the UT-AT? Hardcore Star Wars fans who perused visual dictionaries back in the day might recognize the Unstable Terrain Artillery Transport, UT-AT for short. You’d be remiss if you didn’t catch it during Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The vehicle is hardly even visible on screen, seen very briefly during the Order 66 montage sequence on the planet Mygeeto where Ki-Adi-Mundi meets his untimely demise. Because of this, it’s not a huge shock LEGO hasn’t made it into a set before, but now after 20 years since the release of Episode III, we’re finally getting it. The most exciting prospect for collectors are the likely inclusion of Galactic Marine minifigures, a fan-favorite armor variation of Clone Troopers that have not received the LEGO treatment in the past. Commander Bacara and the aforementioned Jedi could also be included as well, making this one of the most exciting sets releasing this summer.
75248: Battle Droid
Estimated Release Date: August 1, 2025
Estimated Price: $99.99
LEGO has been upping the ante regarding buildable figures of iconic Star Wars characters. Just last year, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Episode I: The Phantom Menace, LEGO released 75381: Droideka. Because of this recent trend, a brick-built battle droid seems like the next logical step for the Danish toymaker to take, and it appears that’s the direction they are headed. This set won’t likely win over any new fans who aren’t fond of the buildable characters, but for those who have remained loyal to this particular subset of LEGO Star Wars set, 75248 is bound to be a winner.
75341: 327th Star Corp Battle Pack
Estimated Release Date: August 1, 2025
Estimated Price: $39.99
One of the most popular subthemes from LEGO Star Wars is battle packs, usually cheaper sets focused on the minifigures of generic troops, with the intent that collectors could buy multiple and build up an army. Clone Trooper battle packs have been some of the most successful LEGO Star Wars sets of all time, and a fascinating new one is due to hit shelves this summer. Mark your calendars now because 75341 could be the next LEGO Star Wars kit that’ll break the internet. Afficionados of all things The Clone Wars and the prequels era of the galaxy have been clamoring for a set featuring these Clones, and LEGO is finally going to deliver that’s rumored to include a build for an AT-RT facing off against a dwarf spider droid and three super battle droids. This should be the most popular summer set and might command high prices from resellers until LEGO can restock the product.
75432: V-19 Torrent
Estimated Release Date: August 1, 2025
Estimated Price: $59.99
For the first time since 2008, LEGO will be bringing us a new rendition of the V-19 Torrent. Many other starfighters have received countless amounts of attention since the last V-19 was released, including X-wings, a multitude of TIE vehicles, and the N-1 Naboo Starfighter. Needless to say, it’s about time LEGO brought back this Clone Wars classic. Fans who remember the 2008 original design will reminisce on its spectacular engineering to deploy the three wings into flight position. If LEGO can even come close to replicating that brilliant of a play feature, we could be in for a treat with this set. Additionally, the three rumored figures include a Clone Pilot (for obvious reasons), Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Asajj Ventress. The latter two characters haven’t seen their The Clone Wars outfits made in quite some time, so much-needed updates are in order for this set.
75433: Jango Fett’s Slave I
Estimated Release Date: August 1, 2025
Estimated Price: $69.99
This is where things get very interesting. We’ve already hyped up the rumored Ultimate Collector Series version of this vehicle coming out on the May 4 release. Still, apparently, a smaller version will hit shelves just three months later. This set will cost approximately $230 less than the UCS rendition, so collectors balling on a budget will get their chance to acquire the Jango’s iconic ship for themselves. Where things get very bizarre is the proximity of these releases.
It’s not unusual for LEGO to make a play scale set and a UCS set of the exact vehicle within close release of one another. For example, 75271: Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder was made as a $29.99 playset in 2020, and a $239.99 UCS version came out two years later in 2022, as seen with 75341: Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder. However, there was a solid gap of over 28 months between these sets. The distance between the two 2025 sets is slightly less than three months. This begs the question, will the close proximity of these two products have a negative impact on the sales of one or the other? We’re inclined to think so, as collectors yearning for a Jango Fett Minifigure and Slave I build to boot might be drawn to the affordable price of 75433 rather than shelling out a large chunk of rent for the UCS version. Only time will tell, and having this vehicle readily available to all audiences is an exciting prospect for sure, but the marketing strategy from LEGO’s end is a bit perplexing.
75435: Separatist MTT
Estimated Release Date: August 1, 2025
Estimated Price: $149.99
The Multi-Troop Transport is otherwise known as that big brown tank that famously deploys battle droids during the Battle of Naboo in The Phantom Menace. The MTT has been a flagship of Separatist armies for quite some time, but LEGO has only ever seemed interesting in the Episode I version, until now. The prevailing rumor is the latest MTT set will be based on The Clone Wars, with the all-brown color scheme swapped out for a more visually appealing dark blue and grey. The kit should feature up to 10 battle droid figures, plus Jedi master Aayla Secura and Clone Trooper Bly to battle them. This will also serve as a nice companion piece to the UT-AT, so each major faction from the Clone Wars era of Star Wars is represented with a large and formidable vehicle.