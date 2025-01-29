The Best Star Wars Toys and Collectibles Coming in 2025

Star Wars Anakin Skywalker and Captain Rex Black Series Action Figures

Release date: Spring 2025

The Black Series has been a premiere Star Wars commodity since its inception, offering fans highly detailed action figures of their favorite characters. This spring, two icons from The Clone Wars enter the fray–with a twist. While these figures are sporting Clone Wars-era outfits, they are actually based on the Ahsoka Disney+ show, specifically the flashbacks in the fifth episode of the series. First up is Anakin Skywalker in his armored outfit, a fan-favorite look for the leading player of the Star Wars canon. Next in line is Captain Rex, another mainstay from Star Wars animation. Seeing both of these characters in live-action was cool enough, but their Black Series figures are the cherry on top.

Hot Toys Chewbacca with Disassembled C-3PO

Release Date: July 2025 (estimated)

If more miniature action figures aren’t your jam, consider dipping your toes in the world of Hot Toys (and saving up, too). These exceptionally detailed, nearly photo-realistic figures are the cream of the crop in the world of collectibles, warranting the high price tags. This summer, Hot Toys is anticipated to release a 1:6 scale Chewbacca with Disassembled C-3PO from the third act of The Empire Strikes Back. Everyone’s favorite Wookiee will feature realistically detailed fur with fantastic attention to texture. This Chewbacca figure will instantly become a centerpiece of any Star Wars collection, standing at a staggering 14 inches tall.

Star Wars Citizen Watch Rebel Starfighter Box Set

Release date: To be announced

Like the aforementioned jewelry from RockLove, we’re going to spotlight another Star Wars accessory piece for this year—a very classy one at that. Introducing the Citizen Rebel Starfighter watch. Upon first glance, this might not even appear to be a Star Wars product, but further inspection reveals the glorious (and very nerdy) details, including magnificent stylized artwork featuring the Death Star, an X-wing, and the Rebel Alliance logo. The watch box set also includes a collectible pin, which is a nice add-on. This is one of the more premium entries on our list, but this watch will become a talking point for anyone who wears it.