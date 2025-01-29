The Best Star Wars Toys and Collectibles Coming in 2025
These are the hottest items Star Wars collectors need to get their hands on in 2025!
The galaxy of Star Wars collectibles is vast and ever-expanding. The biggest toy manufacturers release new Star Wars products multiple times a year, while many other unconventional partners have added their spin on merchandise into the mix.
Being a Star Wars collector can be hard to keep up with, so Den of Geek has done the work for you to assemble a list of the hottest Star Wars toys and swag available now or on the horizon in 2025.
Star Wars Jewelry from Rocklove
Release date: Available now
Are you looking to accessorize one of your latest fits with some Star Wars bling? It’s too heavy to wear the 6,000-piece LEGO AT-AT around your neck, but what about a fabulous alternative from RockLove? The popular jewelry brand has partnered with Star Wars to create beloved iconography from the galaxy far, far away in wearable form, including an AT-AT necklace, a TIE Fighter necklace, and an Imperial signet ring.
Star Wars Funko Pop! Darth Vader, Clone Trooper Fives, Kylo Ren, & Boba Fett
Release Date: March 1
Funko Pop! has been a mainstay in the Star Wars collecting community for well over a decade now. Thousands of everyone’s favorite vinyl figurines have been produced throughout the years, and Funko is always searching for creative avenues to keep things fresh for their figures. In 2025, new comic book art-inspired Pops! are dropping, including fan-favorite characters such as Clone Trooper Fives, Kylo Ren, Boba Fett, and the ubiquitous Darth Vader featured.
LEGO Star Wars 75429: AT-AT Driver Helmet
Release date: March 1
Somehow, the LEGO Star Wars Helmet Collection has returned. After releasing multiple sets each year from 2020-2023, no new helmets were produced in 2024, leading fans to speculate the subtheme had been discontinued. Well, not to worry, because the Helmet Collection is coming back in 2025, with the release of three new iconic Star Wars characters added to the mix. While Jango Fett and Kylo Ren are heavily rumored to receive this treatment later in the year, LEGO has already revealed the AT-AT Driver for March. The 730-piece helmet set expertly recreates the pilots’ grey, red, and black helmets as they control one of the most iconic walkers in Star Wars, the AT-AT.
New Star Wars The Vintage Collection Action Figures, Including Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati
Release date: Spring 2025
Hasbro’s The Vintage Collection, a series of Star Wars action figures in throwback-style packaging, is expanding in 2025 with some great characters added to the mix. Those characters include a 501st Clone Trooper, Battle Droids, and a Mandalorian super commando. Additionally, fan favorites Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati from the Ahsoka Disney+ series will appear here. This collection doubles perfectly as a playable action figure for kids and a displayable collector’s item when left inside the packaging.
Star Wars Anakin Skywalker and Captain Rex Black Series Action Figures
Release date: Spring 2025
The Black Series has been a premiere Star Wars commodity since its inception, offering fans highly detailed action figures of their favorite characters. This spring, two icons from The Clone Wars enter the fray–with a twist. While these figures are sporting Clone Wars-era outfits, they are actually based on the Ahsoka Disney+ show, specifically the flashbacks in the fifth episode of the series. First up is Anakin Skywalker in his armored outfit, a fan-favorite look for the leading player of the Star Wars canon. Next in line is Captain Rex, another mainstay from Star Wars animation. Seeing both of these characters in live-action was cool enough, but their Black Series figures are the cherry on top.
Hot Toys Chewbacca with Disassembled C-3PO
Release Date: July 2025 (estimated)
If more miniature action figures aren’t your jam, consider dipping your toes in the world of Hot Toys (and saving up, too). These exceptionally detailed, nearly photo-realistic figures are the cream of the crop in the world of collectibles, warranting the high price tags. This summer, Hot Toys is anticipated to release a 1:6 scale Chewbacca with Disassembled C-3PO from the third act of The Empire Strikes Back. Everyone’s favorite Wookiee will feature realistically detailed fur with fantastic attention to texture. This Chewbacca figure will instantly become a centerpiece of any Star Wars collection, standing at a staggering 14 inches tall.
Star Wars Citizen Watch Rebel Starfighter Box Set
Release date: To be announced
Like the aforementioned jewelry from RockLove, we’re going to spotlight another Star Wars accessory piece for this year—a very classy one at that. Introducing the Citizen Rebel Starfighter watch. Upon first glance, this might not even appear to be a Star Wars product, but further inspection reveals the glorious (and very nerdy) details, including magnificent stylized artwork featuring the Death Star, an X-wing, and the Rebel Alliance logo. The watch box set also includes a collectible pin, which is a nice add-on. This is one of the more premium entries on our list, but this watch will become a talking point for anyone who wears it.