LEGO Batman Forever Set Leaks and Rumors: The New 2025 Batmobile

76304: Batman Forever Batmobile

Estimated Release Date: Summer 2025

Estimated Price: Unknown

While the prospect of a LEGO Batman Forever set came as a bit of a shock to brick-building fans, the contents of said set seem to be about as predictable as can be. That’s right, it’s another Batmobile.

There has been no shortage of sets recreating the Dark Knight’s various rides, with a new Tumbler coming out just this past January. With that said, the Batman Forever Batmobile is no ordinary Batmobile. Schumacher’s take on the world, for better or for worse, is iconic for its zany, neon-drenched aesthetic. Everything is gloriously over-the-top and not in the gothic manner of Burton’s Batman films before it. Eccentric designs for characters, buildings, and, of course, the Batmobile fill the streets of Gotham City in the most outlandish version of the universe ever seen in live-action.

The Batman Forever Batmobile epitomizes Schumacher’s sensibilities. While some trademarks from the Burton Batmobile return, including the back bat wing-shaped fins and the Batman logo on the wheels, the remainder of the vehicle has its own unique flare. The center fuselage of the beast has an almost rib cage-esque design, with a bright blue light glowing behind it. It’s significantly different from the hyper-realistic appearances of modern Batmobiles fans are used to from The Batman and The Dark Knight Trilogy.

LEGO aficionados will instantly question how the Danish toymaker can capture such an aesthetic. It’s a very un-LEGO-like shape, after all. The LEGO master builders certainly have their work cut out for them. Not much else about the set is known at this moment, which is where the fun part begins: speculation.