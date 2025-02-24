LEGO Batman Forever Set Leaks and Rumors: The New 2025 Batmobile
The LEGO Group is expanding its Batman reach to the 1995 film's zany Batmobile design.
LEGO Batman has been going strong for nearly two decades. During the first run of the theme from 2006-2008 and its rebirth in 2012, the Caped Crusader has been a consistent cash cow for the toy company. In fact, despite the rest of LEGO‘s DC exports, such as Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, fading off into the ether in recent years, Batman has remained a strong player in the pantheon of licensed themes.
LEGO has continued to adapt many of the different iterations of Batman into sets throughout the years. Just last year, the group dipped their toes into the Batman: The Animated Series waters for the first time, producing a build of the Gotham City skyline and a separate set of the Batmobile from the show. Other popular incarnations of Batman LEGO has focused heavily on include Robert Pattinson’s recent outing, Michael Keaton’s iconic stint in the Tim Burton films, and, of course, Christopher Nolan’s lauded The Dark Knight trilogy. Even the ever-so-campy 1960s Adam West show has received multiple LEGO sets.
However, one particular era of Batman that has never received the brick-built treatment is the heavily maligned Joel Schumacher films. This may come as no surprise to casual spectators because those movies, Batman Forever (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997), are often found near the bottom of Batman movie rankings. But in recent years, those campier films have been reexamined, and a vocal minority has risen to defend Schumacher’s efforts.
Because of this, and the timely 30th anniversary of Batman Forever looming in June, new leaks from reputable sources on Instagram suggest the first-ever set based on the 1995 film is on the horizon.
76304: Batman Forever Batmobile
Estimated Release Date: Summer 2025
Estimated Price: Unknown
While the prospect of a LEGO Batman Forever set came as a bit of a shock to brick-building fans, the contents of said set seem to be about as predictable as can be. That’s right, it’s another Batmobile.
There has been no shortage of sets recreating the Dark Knight’s various rides, with a new Tumbler coming out just this past January. With that said, the Batman Forever Batmobile is no ordinary Batmobile. Schumacher’s take on the world, for better or for worse, is iconic for its zany, neon-drenched aesthetic. Everything is gloriously over-the-top and not in the gothic manner of Burton’s Batman films before it. Eccentric designs for characters, buildings, and, of course, the Batmobile fill the streets of Gotham City in the most outlandish version of the universe ever seen in live-action.
The Batman Forever Batmobile epitomizes Schumacher’s sensibilities. While some trademarks from the Burton Batmobile return, including the back bat wing-shaped fins and the Batman logo on the wheels, the remainder of the vehicle has its own unique flare. The center fuselage of the beast has an almost rib cage-esque design, with a bright blue light glowing behind it. It’s significantly different from the hyper-realistic appearances of modern Batmobiles fans are used to from The Batman and The Dark Knight Trilogy.
LEGO aficionados will instantly question how the Danish toymaker can capture such an aesthetic. It’s a very un-LEGO-like shape, after all. The LEGO master builders certainly have their work cut out for them. Not much else about the set is known at this moment, which is where the fun part begins: speculation.
According to the leaks, the build will consist of 909 pieces. For those keeping count, this is less than half the part count of 76328: Batman: The Classic TV Series Batmobile released last fall, but more than double the total of both 76303: Batman Tumbler vs. Two-Face & The Joker and 76274: Batman with the Batmobile vs. Harley Quinn and Mr. Freeze. This means 76304’s scale will fall somewhere in between these previous Batmobile kits, but just precisely what scale will it be?
The higher piece count suggests this will not be a model fit to hold minifigures, but it also won’t be as large as some previous Batmobiles of this nature. However, that does not mean minifigures won’t be included, it’s actually the contrary. Devotees can expect a minifig of Val Kilmer’s Caped Crusader to be found here; that’s almost a given. Every other large-scale Batmobile since LEGO Batman’s reboot in 2012 has included its respective Batman as a minifigure, after all. Less likely are side characters from the film, but if LEGO chooses to go down that route, no fans will complain if Tommy Lee Jones’s Two-Face or Jim Carrey’s The Riddler shows up.
Many aspects of 76304: Batman Forever Batmobile are to be determined, but the excitement level is high among fans who never thought the 1995 film would ever see a LEGO set. And does this mean Batman & Robin will get a set in 2027 for the 30th anniversary of that film? Only time will tell.