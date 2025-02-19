LEGO Star Wars Set Leaks and Rumors 2025: The New Force Awakens Sets Revealed

It has been nearly a decade since Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens debuted in theaters. The film was a once-in-a-generation event, as the final domestic box office gross is still the highest in cinematic history (unadjusted for inflation). Suffice it to say, the flick was an honest-to-goodness pop culture phenomenon, and with it, came all of the collectible merch. In fact, fans got their hands on The Force Awakens merchandise a few months ahead of schedule, with their release commemorated by Disney’s first “Force Friday” in early September 2015.

While every subsequent Disney Star Wars theatrical effort had a similar event, nothing quite compared to the first. Aficionados of all things the galaxy far, far away lined up outside stores, waiting to get their paws on the latest Star Wars merch. LEGO was at the forefront of this campaign, of course, dropping an initial wave of seven brand-new sets.

The Danish toymaker continued to produce The Force Awakens and other Star Wars Sequel Trilogy sets for the next few years, but the flame dwindled following the release of The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. In the years since, very little attention has been paid to this era by LEGO, with efforts instead put towards creating sets for the Disney+ shows and Prequels. However, the 10th anniversary of The Force Awakens may be about to change that.

According to new leaks and rumors about the toymaker’s 2025 plans, LEGO is reportedly producing a couple of exciting new sets based on the film. Den of Geek has compiled a list from reputable LEGO leakers on Instagram and YouTube, and while the wave is only two sets strong, it’s certainly a better number than the complete lack of Sequel sets featured thus far in the 2020s.