LEGO Star Wars Set Leaks and Rumors 2025: The New Force Awakens Sets Revealed
The latest leaks suggest LEGO will produce sets based on Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the first time in years.
It has been nearly a decade since Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens debuted in theaters. The film was a once-in-a-generation event, as the final domestic box office gross is still the highest in cinematic history (unadjusted for inflation). Suffice it to say, the flick was an honest-to-goodness pop culture phenomenon, and with it, came all of the collectible merch. In fact, fans got their hands on The Force Awakens merchandise a few months ahead of schedule, with their release commemorated by Disney’s first “Force Friday” in early September 2015.
While every subsequent Disney Star Wars theatrical effort had a similar event, nothing quite compared to the first. Aficionados of all things the galaxy far, far away lined up outside stores, waiting to get their paws on the latest Star Wars merch. LEGO was at the forefront of this campaign, of course, dropping an initial wave of seven brand-new sets.
The Danish toymaker continued to produce The Force Awakens and other Star Wars Sequel Trilogy sets for the next few years, but the flame dwindled following the release of The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. In the years since, very little attention has been paid to this era by LEGO, with efforts instead put towards creating sets for the Disney+ shows and Prequels. However, the 10th anniversary of The Force Awakens may be about to change that.
According to new leaks and rumors about the toymaker’s 2025 plans, LEGO is reportedly producing a couple of exciting new sets based on the film. Den of Geek has compiled a list from reputable LEGO leakers on Instagram and YouTube, and while the wave is only two sets strong, it’s certainly a better number than the complete lack of Sequel sets featured thus far in the 2020s.
75406: Kylo Ren’s Shuttle
Estimated release date: May 1, 2025
Estimated price: $69.99
This ain’t LEGO’s first rodeo with Kylo Ren’s shuttle. Two separate versions were released in 2015 and 2019, respectively. The original, 75104, which coincided with the first Force Friday, is an infamous set in the LEGO Star Wars community. This is due in large part to the build’s extreme inaccuracies. The wings are unable to fold like the in-universe vehicle, and the entire design is the wrong color. This was likely because of concept art LEGO received while designing the set, and Lucasfilm later changed the appearance before The Force Awakens was released.
The second rendition of the set, 75256: Kylo Ren’s Shuttle, fixed these issues, now sporting a universe-accurate black and red color scheme. The latest version should follow suit of the 2019 model but on a smaller scale. Set 75406: Kylo Ren’s Shuttle is reportedly a “midi-scale” ship and will be part of the Starship Collection, a line of large vehicles from the Star Wars canon recreated in a smaller (and more affordable) scale. Unfortunately for fans of minifigures, nothing of that sort will be included, but the build will likely be a nice size that’ll snugly fit into any shelf display.
75415: Kylo Ren’s Helmet
Estimated release date: May 1, 2025
Estimated price: $69.99
LEGO introduced its Helmet Collection in 2020 and has produced at least two Star Wars helmet sets yearly (besides a weird blip in 2024). While the AT-AT Driver helmet has already been revealed for a March release date and Jango Fett’s helmet is also rumored to be coming in May, LEGO is reportedly dipping their toes into the Sequel Trilogy for the first time as part of this subtheme. Kylo Ren’s iconic helmet is the perfect choice for this, as even the most prominent critics of the heavily maligned trilogy can agree this helmet is undeniably cool. The LEGO Star Wars designers do not have an envious task ahead of them because the unique shaping of Kylo Ren’s helmet is a very un-LEGO-like sculpt, but if they are able to knock it out of the park, this could become one of LEGO’s best helmet sets to date.