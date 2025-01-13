Link Tank: Spin Master Launches 30th Anniversary Batman Forever Toys
Today's Link Tank contains exciting new toys, comics, movies, and more. Oh my!
Turn back the clock 30 years and gear up for action-packed Caped Crusader adventures with the brand-new DC Comics Retro Collection from leading global children’s entertainment company Spin Master!
“Available exclusively at Target, this collection celebrates 30 years of Batman Forever starring Val Kilmer, with authentic movie styling plus retro designs & packaging that capture the spirit & style of the film. Uniting generations of DC fans, these toys and collector’s items allow kids & kidults alike to own a piece of cinematic history – perfect for proud display or bringing crime-fighting action to life during playtime.”
Find out more about the exciting new collection here
An iconic Roman landmark, the Trevi Fountain, is getting the LEGO treatment in a beautiful set made of over 1,800 pieces.
“Engage your creativity with the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy. Immerse yourself in the details as you create the model using warm white, tan and pink elements, with gradient shades of blue to depict the water’s depth. Build the impressive Palazzo Poli facade, complete with papal crest. Add in the various sculptures, recreated in minifigure form, and enjoy the full glory of this iconic landmark.”
Read more about the reveal at Brickset
The Flash director Andy Muschietti opened up about the film’s lack of success at the box office, blaming its flop on a lack of audience interest in the titular character.
“‘I think [The Flash] failed because it didn’t appeal to all four quadrants,’ Muschietti said on La Baulera del Coso. ‘When you make a 200 million dollar film, the studio expects you even to bring your grandmother to the theaters.’
Muschietti said that ‘in private conversations,’ he was told that ‘many people are not interested in The Flash as a character. Half of the quadrants, two are female [and] many women are not interested in The Flash as a character.'”
You’ve heard of A Bug’s Life, but what about Bug Wars? Discover all you need to know about one of early 2025’s most exciting upcoming comic books.
“The superstar team of writer Jason Aaron (Southern Bastards, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Absolute Superman) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian, X-Men, Batman & Robin) join forces for the upcoming series, Bug Wars. The extra-length first issue of this dark fantasy, epic series is set to debut in February 2025 from Image Comics.”
We all figured this was coming, but now it’s official. The popular PlayStation game Horizon Zero Dawn is becoming a feature film.
“The critically acclaimed action role-playing game Horizon Zero Dawn is officially heading to the big screen. Originally released in 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn tells the story of Aloy, a hunter and outcast from the Nora tribe, as she discovers her origins and navigates a world ruled by mysterious robotic creatures. During Sony’s CES 2025 press conference, PlayStation Studios and Columbia Pictures announced they are in the early stages of developing a feature film adaptation of Guerrilla Games’ beloved title. The movie is expected to explore Aloy’s origin story, chronicling her journey through a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world teeming with robotic beasts.”