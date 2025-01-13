Link Tank: Spin Master Launches 30th Anniversary Batman Forever Toys

“Engage your creativity with the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy. Immerse yourself in the details as you create the model using warm white, tan and pink elements, with gradient shades of blue to depict the water’s depth. Build the impressive Palazzo Poli facade, complete with papal crest. Add in the various sculptures, recreated in minifigure form, and enjoy the full glory of this iconic landmark.”

The Flash director Andy Muschietti opened up about the film’s lack of success at the box office, blaming its flop on a lack of audience interest in the titular character.

“‘I think [The Flash] failed because it didn’t appeal to all four quadrants,’ Muschietti said on La Baulera del Coso. ‘When you make a 200 million dollar film, the studio expects you even to bring your grandmother to the theaters.’

Muschietti said that ‘in private conversations,’ he was told that ‘many people are not interested in The Flash as a character. Half of the quadrants, two are female [and] many women are not interested in The Flash as a character.'”

