Absolute Batman Just Introduced a New Bat-Signal and It’s Perfect

A New Light

Absolute Batman #5 picks up on the cliffhanger from issue #3, with Batman seemingly giving in to a deal offered by Roman Sionis, aka the Black Mask. If Batman stops attacking Black Mask’s gang, the Animal Party, he will receive a payment of $200 million dollars to finance the future of his vigilante crusade.

Half of the issue follows Batman and Sionis as they meet on a rooftop to seal their deal. The rest flashes back to the funeral of Thomas Wayne, where Jim Gordon offers his condolences to the boy. Imagined in the Absolute Universe as a beat cop who responded to the shooting instead of the GCPD commissioner, Gordon thinks he has good news to share with Bruce. He tells Bruce that the zoo where his father died is being torn down, so he’ll never again have to see that painful sight. When Bruce asks about its replacement, Gordon’s non-committal: “I don’t know. Something practical, I’m sure.”

The two storylines come together late in the issue, when Batman reveals to Sionis that he took the money and has already put it to use. Dragotta expertly lays out five rows with panels of various lengths, creating tight, tension-building rhythm. In between close-ups of piles of cash, we see images of Sionis gleefully mocking Batman by speculating about potential purchases (“Cars? Planes? Bat-computers?”) and young Bruce and Gordon talking at the funeral.

“I don’t want them to knock down the zoo, or turn it into something ‘practical,'” pleads Bruce. “I want something there that makes everyone look. Like you said, something that shines.”

With that, we turn to a glorious splash page, Bruce bent forward, as if his heavy mitts pull him toward the ground, under a massive yellow oval in the sky. In the enter of the oval we see this Batman’s chunky new logo.

Working-Class Hero

Traditionally, the Bat-signal exists as an extravagant form of communication, a way for Commissioner Gordon to call for the Batman’s help. Sometimes, it also serves as a warning for evildoers, a point made in 2022’s The Batman. Whatever the case, the Bat-signal stands as the most obvious of Batman’s wonderful toys, meant to keep everyone in line.