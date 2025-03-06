Hottest New Toys & Games of 2025 on Display at Toy Fair New York
We received a sneak peek at some of the year’s hottest new toys, games, and collectibles at Toy Fair New York.
Toy Fair 2025, the largest and most iconic toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere kicked off its 119th event this past weekend in New York City. From March 1-4, tens of thousands of global play professionals walked the showfloor of the Javits Center to preview thousands of the hottest new and unique toys, games, and youth entertainment products making their debut at the annual North American International Toy Fair in New York.
Produced by The Toy Association, the industry-and media-only trade show offers direct access to the marketplace for toy manufacturers, retailers, licensors, inventors, wholesalers, and distributors. Nearly 850 exhibiting toy companies showed off the latest dolls and plush, STEM toys, outdoor playthings, action figures, arts & crafts, specialty toys, retro, nostalgic, and innovative games, toy vehicles, collectibles, licensed toys, and more – many of which will launch later this year just in time for the holiday season.
We got a first look at upcoming products from Bandai, Tamagotchi, Super7, Funko, McFarlane Toys and more!
Bandai
Bandai Namco, the master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children’s toys showcased all the exciting new releases from their toys, collectibles and premium lines. The new offerings displayed loads of new products from Dragon Ball Super, Tamagotchi, Anime Heroes, Godzilla, Ultraman, Gashapon Blind Packs, and much more. Bandai showed us some incredible new toys and products from their popular Anime Heroes lines, Godzilla Movie Monster Series and Tamagotchi.
The Godzilla Movie Monster Series is one of the most extensive and popular offerings with a great variety of Godzilla brands, different size formats and different monsters available. The high quality, very articulated figures feature great details like skins, texture, teeth, and red eyes highly detailed with a true likeness to the character with a wide range of articulation.
2025 will see a bunch of Godzilla characters from their respective films that span the franchise such as its own fire breath effects specific to that character from Godzilla 91 up to 2003.
Bandai Namco – Godzilla – Godzilla 1991, 6″ Action Figure Set
MSRP: $24.99
Release Date: March 25, 2025.
Tamagotchi Nano
Since launching in Japan in 1996, the portable nurturing toys have expanded overseas, selling more than 83 million units worldwide. The Tamagotchi Nano series has been developed in Japan in collaboration with some of the most popular fandoms, resonating with people of all ages, consistently reinventing itself to appeal to today’s kids and bringing new experiences to fans’ hands.
Tamagotchi showed us several anime IP’s with a selection of characters from series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Spy Family, and One Piece where fans can nurture and care for characters from within that universe, such as Chopper (One Piece) and others from their respective franchises. Fans can engage with their favorite characters by feeding them when they are hungry, giving them snacks when they are in a bad mood, and playing mini-games.
In addition to their Disney-related Tamagotchi Nano’s – R2D2 and Grogu released two years ago – fans can now follow Anakin Skywalker on his journey to the dark side as he becomes Darth Vader. Caring for Anakin Skywalker, fans can play five different mini-games, engage in 12 scenes from different Star Wars films and can run into different SW characters. Discover how the dark side is revealed with Vader available this month.
Tamagotchi Nano x Star Wars – Darth Vader with Silicon Case Set (AGE: 8+)
MSRP: US$29.99
Release Date: March 11, 2025
Also available are the latest Original Tamagotchi releases with four stunning new shell designs including Pink Treasure Jewel, Tama Smile, Angel Sky, and Angel Party! Each device offers a fresh twist on the classic virtual pet, with colorful and unique designs that are sure to brighten up your collection.
Original Tamagotchi (AGE: 8+)
MSRP: US$19.99
Release Date: Available now.
Super7
Super7 displayed loads of new offerings across many different fandoms including new Universal Monsters Reaction Plus with Dracula, Wolfman, and Creature announced; SuperSize Astronaut Snoopy and Sesame Street SuperSize Vinyl Big Bird; new all-clear Krang (TMNT); new fun-fun line Godzilla; new G.I. Joe waves, new hip-hop ReAction figures, and the just-introduced Edgar Allan Poe to the Super7 ReAction Figure line!
Reaction Music displayed some new Wave 4 drops for hip hop fans with their brand new Biggie Jersey ReAction Figure and Brand new Dirty straight from the Grammys as the Music- ReAction Figures “provide the soundtrack of our lives.”
“It was all a dream” Biggie Smalls aka Notorious B.I.G. – hailed as one of, if not the, greatest rapper of all time – is back with a brand new figure inspired by the legendary music video for his debut hit single, Juicy. Taking you back to where it all began with the new 3.75” scale Notorious B.I.G. – the Super 7 figure features Biggie in his iconic yellow jersey and includes a microphone and removable chain accessories. It also comes packaged on a gold-foil blistered cardback adorned with a glitter pendant design.
Notorious B.I.G. ReAction Figures Wave 4 (Yellow Jersey)
MSRP: $20.00
Release Date: Available Now
“Shimmy Shimmy Ya” Super 7 has Wu-Tang fans covered with the exciting assortment of Wu figure. Now there’s a new must-have Ol’ Dirty Bastard figure to add to your Wu-collection! Marketed as “the most unpredictable man in hip-hop history” ODB “didn’t just make music—he made moments,” and ReAction captures Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s red carpet style which was just as iconic as his rhymes! Packed on a full-color blistered cardback, this articulated, 3.75” scale is inspired by one of ODB’s most iconic red carpet looks and includes a microphone accessory—perfect for recreating iconic moments on both the concert, and award show stage.
Ol’ Dirty Bastard ReAction Figures Wave 4 ODB (For The Children)
MSRP: $20.00
Release Date: Available Now
From one of their bigger and more expensive collectible lines, comes the new poseable Sesame Street SuperSize Vinyl figure of Big Bird! Made of premium soft vinyl and standing at a whopping 19.5” tall, the iconic bird includes a soft goods collar and necktie that he wears on very special occasions. The vinyl comes packaged in full-color premium packaging, making it perfect for display or play.
Sesame Street SuperSize Vinyl Big Bird
MSRP: $295.00
Release Date: Available Now
Goliath
Goliath, one of largest global family-owned games manufacturers, takes innovative toys and game collections to brand new heights. The home to some of the industry’s top selling and family favorite games for over 40 years, Goliath offers a range of games for all ages including kids games, family games, party games, chilling ADULT/CRIME, along with the recent distribution of Funko Games opening up exciting play to older fans.
Fans of the Party games line may already be familiar with Funko Games Scream, but now they have decided to introduce the upcoming Chucky The Game. The card game challenges players to be the first person to stab Chucky twice before he chases you. The immersive board game comes equipped with a custom creepy Chucky figure and playable fear cards and empty cards. Players push the button to provoke Chucky, but beware you want to find the knife card before he jumps and attacks. The game is for 1-5 players and provides spooky fans with actual jump-scare!
Chucky The Game Ages 13+
MSRP: $19.99
Release Date: August 2025 on Amazon and Calendar Club
In other exciting news, Goliath also recently announced their partnership with The Sims to launch the first-ever board game for the iconic franchise! One of the most beloved and best-selling video game franchises of all time, The Sims’ celebrates its 25th birthday in 2025! The new board game will bring The Sims into homes around the world with an entirely new way to play.
Slated for release in Fall 2025, The Sims board game promises to capture the spirit of creativity, self- expression, and gameplay that has made the video game a global, pop culture phenomenon. Since its launch, The Sims has seen more than 500 million lifetime players across all of our games and is the number one brand in the life simulation category. Not much else has been released to the public yet, but stay tuned for more updates.
Jazwares
Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway imprint and leading toy company, brought the heat with a massive new lineup from its popular portfolio of hit brands and toys. Jazwares gave us a first-hand look at what’s new with highlights from Squishmallows, Pokémon, Hello Kitty and Friends, Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron, Jazwares’ new construction system BLDR, and much, much more! Jazwares showcased licenses for sci-fi & coveted toys & collectibles from IP’s such as Stranger Things, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron, Total Anime, AEW, Fortnite, Halo, and Jazwares Vault.
The latest product launched from their Construction line which includes Pets, Hello Kitty and Friends, and Squishmallows, comes the Anime BLDR. The BLDR Chainsaw Man Buildable Action Figure Construction Set comes with 311 pieces and stands 12-inches tall when fully assembled. It features 19 points of articulation and can be posed to recreate your favorite battle scenes. It also includes special features like opening jaws and unique chainsaw pieces in addition to printed elements and authentic details from the anime.
The officially licensed Chainsaw Man product comes with easy-to-follow building instructions to help you create your favorite sets. Equipped with the Quik Brik piece, builders can construct an exceptionally sturdy and posable base model quickly and easily. BLDR bricks are compatible with all major construction brands, ensuring endless creativity.
BLDR Chainsaw Man Buildable Action Figure Age: 8+
MSRP: $19.99
Release Date: Available Now
Jazwares also offers multiple brands of detailed AEW (All Elite Wrestling) professional wrestling collectibles. Jazwares AEW Unrivaled, Unmatched & Wrestling Buddies feature your favorite superstars from both promotions. AEW Unmatched wrestling figures feature 25+ points of articulation, collector packaging, real 3D scanned likenesses, plus authentic ring attire and accessories as seen weekly on AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage and AEW pay-per-views.
Unmatched Figure Series 11 – Chase Switchblade Jay White Age 8+
MSRP: $19.99
Release Date: Available Now
Unmatched Figure Series 11 – Skye Blue Age 8+
MSRP: $19.99
Release Date: Available Now
Funko
Funko encompasses all three brands – Funko, Mondo, and Loungefly – offering something for everyone, no matter what your fandom is with high-end collectibles and accessories so you can also wear your fandom.
Mondo is not only known for its exclusive fan-focused vinyls and metallic posters but its attention to detail on its collectible figures and creative packaging. Mondo Monster has some spooky finds with M3gan and its latest Nightmare Vessels – an experiential component when it comes to their collectibles with vinyls and collectible containers. Halloween 2 (The boogieman) is back as part of Mondo’s new Nightmare Vessel line, featuring articulated soft vinyl figures that arrive inside pumpkin sculpted collectible containers. The pumpkin packaging’s back of the box is a comic about nightmare vessels, and inside the pumpkin it replicates pumpkin guts with a toy figure and additional accessories inside. There is also a spectral Glow-In-The-Dark Variant. American Werewolf in London, and more are coming soon.
Nightmare Vessels – An American Werewolf in London – Demons Soft Vinyl 2-Pack
MSRP: $125
Release Date: Available Now
Funko just announced Bitty City – a new way to display your Bitty POPs! – shrunken down versions of Funko POPs! that are truly customizable with roads and accessories like mailboxes, lamp posts, trees, and holiday offerings like ghosts, Christmas trees etc. Your teensy tiny displays of Bitty City Towns, scenery and rides are all interchangeable, build a world of mini wonders and expand your collection, even in small spaces, with individual Bitty Pop!, sets, displays, and more.
Funko showed us a giant display of 3D renderings of upcoming plans for the future including a stadium, stage, ferris wheel, more houses, a pirate ship, and the Funko headquarters.
The Bittyverse also offers accessories like rides such as the Batmobile and display cases of different fandoms. The Bitty arcade’s, which is like your mini Funko is playing classic games, will be available at Wondercon which is the first to market. The Bitty boxes look like standard Funko boxes are a fun way to display your Bitty’s like Strange Things in the Upside Down!
We also got a sneak peek of the upcoming Funko POP! collectible brand-new vinyl figures of the live-action How to Train your Dragon.
McFarlane Toys
One of the biggest announcements comes from industry leader and innovator global toy company McFarlane Toys. Founded over 30 years ago by Todd McFarlane, the Grammy-and Emmy-winning producer/director and the creator of Spawn, blessed us with loads of reveals.
McFarlane Toys has signed new licensing deals to create new products based on TMNT comics and Mortal Kombat Klassics which are still in prototype! Other reveals included New 1/10 scale Marvel reveals of Black Panther, Storm, Carnage, Cyclops, The Thing, Beast, 1/6 scale Deadpool, Iron Man & Venom, Brzrkr, The Killing Joke, and a Page Puncher new Supergirl.
The comic book collector favorite McFarlane Toys Page Punchers, which offer fans the ultimate action pack of an iconic comic book paired with a 3-inch or 7-inch action figure, is also getting new entries. Packaged with a single-issue comic, the fully articulated figures are expertly detailed and faithfully channel the character designs from 2D illustration into 3D figural form bringing the page to life.
Straight from the Infinite Frontier run of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King, comes the stunning Page Puncher Supergirl figure that has every feature downpack from her curls to her facial expression.
Mortal Kombat Klassic Collaboration
We were some of the first to see in person the work-in-progress prototypes of the upcoming Mortal Kombat Klassic figures. McFarlane Toys proudly announces an exciting new collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to bring the iconic Mortal Kombat Klassic brand to McFarlane Toys’ growing video game collectible category. Early renderings were first revealed during the IGN FanFest live stream on February 28th, teasing the release of fan favorite characters such as Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Liu Kang, Kitana and Mileena, with many more to come.
The upcoming series will feature highly detailed 7-inch action figures, each crafted with meticulous attention to detail, designed to capture the Klassic designs of the original Mortal Kombat characters. These figures are fully articulated and will include additional accessories, sold in both solo and multipacks. The highly anticipated collection is set to launch in Summer 2025 and will be available online and through select retailers.