Hottest New Toys & Games of 2025 on Display at Toy Fair New York

Fans of the Party games line may already be familiar with Funko Games Scream, but now they have decided to introduce the upcoming Chucky The Game. The card game challenges players to be the first person to stab Chucky twice before he chases you. The immersive board game comes equipped with a custom creepy Chucky figure and playable fear cards and empty cards. Players push the button to provoke Chucky, but beware you want to find the knife card before he jumps and attacks. The game is for 1-5 players and provides spooky fans with actual jump-scare!

Chucky The Game Ages 13+

MSRP: $19.99

Release Date: August 2025 on Amazon and Calendar Club

In other exciting news, Goliath also recently announced their partnership with The Sims to launch the first-ever board game for the iconic franchise! One of the most beloved and best-selling video game franchises of all time, The Sims’ celebrates its 25th birthday in 2025! The new board game will bring The Sims into homes around the world with an entirely new way to play.

Slated for release in Fall 2025, The Sims board game promises to capture the spirit of creativity, self- expression, and gameplay that has made the video game a global, pop culture phenomenon. Since its launch, The Sims has seen more than 500 million lifetime players across all of our games and is the number one brand in the life simulation category. Not much else has been released to the public yet, but stay tuned for more updates.

Jazwares

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway imprint and leading toy company, brought the heat with a massive new lineup from its popular portfolio of hit brands and toys. Jazwares gave us a first-hand look at what’s new with highlights from Squishmallows, Pokémon, Hello Kitty and Friends, Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron, Jazwares’ new construction system BLDR, and much, much more! Jazwares showcased licenses for sci-fi & coveted toys & collectibles from IP’s such as Stranger Things, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron, Total Anime, AEW, Fortnite, Halo, and Jazwares Vault.

Jazwares showcases their popular brands Squishmallows, Hello Kitty and Friends, and BLDR at New York Toy Fair, Saturday, March 1, 2025 in New York. (Jason DeCrow/AP Content Services for Jazwares, LLC.)

The latest product launched from their Construction line which includes Pets, Hello Kitty and Friends, and Squishmallows, comes the Anime BLDR. The BLDR Chainsaw Man Buildable Action Figure Construction Set comes with 311 pieces and stands 12-inches tall when fully assembled. It features 19 points of articulation and can be posed to recreate your favorite battle scenes. It also includes special features like opening jaws and unique chainsaw pieces in addition to printed elements and authentic details from the anime.