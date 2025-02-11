The Best Captain America Toys for MCU Fans
Ahead of the release of the fourth MCU Captain America movie, we take a look at the best toys representing the Star Spangled Man with a plan!
Captain America was at the forefront of Marvel before it was even called Marvel. The character has stood the test for decades, with a recent resurgence thanks to his rise in prominence in the MCU. And even though Steve Rogers retired in Avengers: Endgame, he passed on his shield to Sam Wilson, a new iteration of the hero who gets his big screen debut in Captain America: Brave New World.
To celebrate the fourth Captain America picture, Den of Geek has compiled a list of the best Cap toys, new and old, starring both Captains Americas.
LEGO 76292: Captain America vs. Red Hulk Battle
As per usual with new releases from Marvel Studios, there’s a LEGO set tie-in to promote the film: 76292: Captain America vs. Red Hulk Battle. This 223-piece kit pictures Sam Wilson and his trusty sidekick Falcon battling against the Red Hulk, who also makes his MCU debut in Brave New World portrayed by the legendary Harrison Ford. This set is exciting not only because it includes a stellar Cap figure in his new getup from the film, but also the first MCU version of Thunderbolt Ross, aka the Red Hulk, as a LEGO minifigure. Additionally, it’s fun to see Ford receive a third LEGO figure, after decades of Han Solo and Indiana Jones outings.
LEGO 76262: Captain America’s Shield
If the smaller LEGO playset doesn’t tickle your fancy, perhaps a 3,000-piece behemoth will. Introducing 76262: Captain America’s Shield. The LEGO system is infamously blocky, as the Danish toymaker has struggled to make more circular shapes for years. That’s what makes this design so impressive. The designers were able to expertly capture the disc of Cap’s beloved defense mechanism of choice with an immensely impressive build set to satisfy even the most hardcore master builder. Prepare yourself for lots of repetition when building 76262’s unique shape. Did we mention this shield can be held? We’re not sure how good it would be at deflecting bullets, but pair it with LEGO Marvel set 76209: Thor’s Hammer to get in Steve Rogers’s mindset.
Hot Toys Captain America (Avengers: Endgame)
In the climax of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Captain America takes one last stand against the Mad Titan Thanos. In a moment that made movie theaters sound like a football stadium just after their team won the Super Bowl, Cap wields Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, for the first time. Steve Rogers was worthy, and so is this excellent Hot Toys rendition of the character during this iconic sequence. Not only is Captain America’s scaly suit one of the best looks he sports in the MCU, but the figure comes with a multitude of accessories, including a broken shield to match the scene after Thanos destroys it. This allows collectors to display Cap in a few different poses to capture their favorite moment from Endgame, making this figure the ultimate Captain America Hot Toy.
Hot Toys Captain America (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
If you’re yearning for the current Captain America to add to your Hot Toys collection, stop the search here with Sam Wilson’s first official Cap costume from the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021). After a season’s worth of build-up to Sam taking the shield Steve Rogers bestowed on him at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the former Falcon finally took up the mantle of Captain America in the series finale. While many critics found the show’s plotline a little scattered, it’s hard to deny how amazing the new suit looks. The seamless integration of Sam Wilson’s Falcon suit with the stars and stripes of Captain America’s beloved attire created a spectacular-looking new design that translated effortlessly into Hot Toys form with an impressive wingspan. It might take up a hefty amount of shelf space because of the latter, but it’ll undoubtedly be worth it for the committed Marvel devotees.
Marvel Funko Pop! No. 1476: Captain America (The First Avenger)
We couldn’t go through this entire list without some love for Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). Steve Rogers made his big-screen debut 14 years ago in a World War II-era period piece. Because of this, he dons a time-appropriate Cap costume that stands out among all the others the character has worn since. This beautifully low-tech look is one of the character’s best, and Funko gave us an excellent version as part of their Infinity Saga line of Marvel Pop figures. This vinyl figure rendition of the Star Spangled Man features Funko’s trademark expert molding, down to every stitch on his boots and strap on his vest. If you’re looking for a definitive Steve Rogers figure for your collection, this is the one.
2002 Marvel Legends Toybiz Captain America
Younger Marvel collectors might not even realize the beloved Marvel Legends line of 6-inch action figures had a home before Hasbro. In what many consider their heyday, the now-defunct manufacturer Toy Biz was in command of the wave, with many aficionados arguing these figurines are better than their modern-day counterparts. Regardless of where you stand in that debate, it’s impossible to deny the Toy Biz figures have a certain je ne sais quoi about them. They are jam-packed with as many muscles as the comic book heroes and contain as many points of articulation as humanly possible for a half-foot figure. The original Captain America figure from 2002 is emblematic of all that Toy Biz did with the Marvel Legends brand, even including a comic book alongside it for extra fanfare. While this figure will most certainly have to be purchased from a third-party seller like eBay, it’ll be worth it as a nostalgic reminder of a bygone era.
Marvel Legends Captain America’s Shield
The Marvel Legends line Hasbro has put a lot of effort into expanding into areas beyond just action figures. Many different props, including helmets and iconic weaponry, have received highly detailed recreations, so it should come as no surprise that Captain America’s shield has received this treatment in more ways than one. We’re highlighting the classic look for the glorified frisbee, released to coincide with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Not only can this toy be used as an actual prop, it’s also easy to mount on the wall as a brilliant centerpiece of any Marvel display.
Marvel Legends Avengers Captain America (Sam Wilson) & Captain America (Steve Rogers) Figures 2-Pack
Are you struggling to decide if you should get some Steve Rogers or Sam Wilson merchandise to represent Captain America in your collection? Well, why not acquire a figure for both? The Marvel Legends two-pack from Hasbro makes the transition between Cap’s seamless. Both characters are sporting the suits we highlighted earlier with their Hot Toys figures, but these Marvel Legends ring in at a much more affordable price—perfect for collectors on a budget. Two shields are included, along with a plethora of interchangeable accessories, such as hands, faces, and more. What better way to capture Captain America than with the ultimate two-pack of the iconic hero?