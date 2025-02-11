The Best Captain America Toys for MCU Fans

Hot Toys Captain America (Avengers: Endgame)

In the climax of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Captain America takes one last stand against the Mad Titan Thanos. In a moment that made movie theaters sound like a football stadium just after their team won the Super Bowl, Cap wields Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, for the first time. Steve Rogers was worthy, and so is this excellent Hot Toys rendition of the character during this iconic sequence. Not only is Captain America’s scaly suit one of the best looks he sports in the MCU, but the figure comes with a multitude of accessories, including a broken shield to match the scene after Thanos destroys it. This allows collectors to display Cap in a few different poses to capture their favorite moment from Endgame, making this figure the ultimate Captain America Hot Toy.

Hot Toys Captain America (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

If you’re yearning for the current Captain America to add to your Hot Toys collection, stop the search here with Sam Wilson’s first official Cap costume from the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021). After a season’s worth of build-up to Sam taking the shield Steve Rogers bestowed on him at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the former Falcon finally took up the mantle of Captain America in the series finale. While many critics found the show’s plotline a little scattered, it’s hard to deny how amazing the new suit looks. The seamless integration of Sam Wilson’s Falcon suit with the stars and stripes of Captain America’s beloved attire created a spectacular-looking new design that translated effortlessly into Hot Toys form with an impressive wingspan. It might take up a hefty amount of shelf space because of the latter, but it’ll undoubtedly be worth it for the committed Marvel devotees.

Marvel Funko Pop! No. 1476: Captain America (The First Avenger)

We couldn’t go through this entire list without some love for Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). Steve Rogers made his big-screen debut 14 years ago in a World War II-era period piece. Because of this, he dons a time-appropriate Cap costume that stands out among all the others the character has worn since. This beautifully low-tech look is one of the character’s best, and Funko gave us an excellent version as part of their Infinity Saga line of Marvel Pop figures. This vinyl figure rendition of the Star Spangled Man features Funko’s trademark expert molding, down to every stitch on his boots and strap on his vest. If you’re looking for a definitive Steve Rogers figure for your collection, this is the one.

2002 Marvel Legends Toybiz Captain America

Younger Marvel collectors might not even realize the beloved Marvel Legends line of 6-inch action figures had a home before Hasbro. In what many consider their heyday, the now-defunct manufacturer Toy Biz was in command of the wave, with many aficionados arguing these figurines are better than their modern-day counterparts. Regardless of where you stand in that debate, it’s impossible to deny the Toy Biz figures have a certain je ne sais quoi about them. They are jam-packed with as many muscles as the comic book heroes and contain as many points of articulation as humanly possible for a half-foot figure. The original Captain America figure from 2002 is emblematic of all that Toy Biz did with the Marvel Legends brand, even including a comic book alongside it for extra fanfare. While this figure will most certainly have to be purchased from a third-party seller like eBay, it’ll be worth it as a nostalgic reminder of a bygone era.

Marvel Legends Captain America’s Shield

The Marvel Legends line Hasbro has put a lot of effort into expanding into areas beyond just action figures. Many different props, including helmets and iconic weaponry, have received highly detailed recreations, so it should come as no surprise that Captain America’s shield has received this treatment in more ways than one. We’re highlighting the classic look for the glorified frisbee, released to coincide with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Not only can this toy be used as an actual prop, it’s also easy to mount on the wall as a brilliant centerpiece of any Marvel display.

Marvel Legends Avengers Captain America (Sam Wilson) & Captain America (Steve Rogers) Figures 2-Pack

Are you struggling to decide if you should get some Steve Rogers or Sam Wilson merchandise to represent Captain America in your collection? Well, why not acquire a figure for both? The Marvel Legends two-pack from Hasbro makes the transition between Cap’s seamless. Both characters are sporting the suits we highlighted earlier with their Hot Toys figures, but these Marvel Legends ring in at a much more affordable price—perfect for collectors on a budget. Two shields are included, along with a plethora of interchangeable accessories, such as hands, faces, and more. What better way to capture Captain America than with the ultimate two-pack of the iconic hero?