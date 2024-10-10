Den of Geek Charity Auction Features Walking Dead, TMNT, Alien, and Terminator Collectibles

Join this eBay live charity auction here!

We’re gearing up for the next eBay Live collectibles charity auction, and as always, you’re invited! With yet another lineup of great items to bid on, you’ll want to tune in live at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT on Thursday, Oct. 10 to get your hands on exclusive comics, signed memorabilia, and more. Visitors will not only have the company of fellow collectors; they’ll also be able benefit a couple of great causes with the funds the auction pulls in.

Our auctions are always blockbuster events, and this week’s eBay Live will feature collectibles for fans and collectors alike from brands such as Hasbro, Funko, and Omni Comics, and will feature properties such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Alien: Romulus, Terminator Zero, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The auction is bound to offer wonderful opportunities to bid on exclusive and rare items while supporting the BINC Foundation and Joe Dimaggio’s Children’s Hospital.

Among the desirable items you’ll want to bid on are copies of our Terminator Zero and Alien: Romulus editions of the Den of Geek magazine, each of which are signed by the talent behind the Netflix and 20th Century Fox properties. Hasbro even has prize bundles from Star Wars: The Acolyte that include action figures, lightsabers, and more! You also won’t want to miss the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle bundle, which includes a puzzle, a figure, a mask, and TMNT-themed pencils.