Den of Geek Charity Auction Features Walking Dead, TMNT, Alien, and Terminator Collectibles
Visit eBay Live today for your chance to score collectibles from a variety of brands, including Hasbro and Funko, all for a great cause!
Join this eBay live charity auction here!
We’re gearing up for the next eBay Live collectibles charity auction, and as always, you’re invited! With yet another lineup of great items to bid on, you’ll want to tune in live at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT on Thursday, Oct. 10 to get your hands on exclusive comics, signed memorabilia, and more. Visitors will not only have the company of fellow collectors; they’ll also be able benefit a couple of great causes with the funds the auction pulls in.
Our auctions are always blockbuster events, and this week’s eBay Live will feature collectibles for fans and collectors alike from brands such as Hasbro, Funko, and Omni Comics, and will feature properties such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Alien: Romulus, Terminator Zero, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The auction is bound to offer wonderful opportunities to bid on exclusive and rare items while supporting the BINC Foundation and Joe Dimaggio’s Children’s Hospital.
Among the desirable items you’ll want to bid on are copies of our Terminator Zero and Alien: Romulus editions of the Den of Geek magazine, each of which are signed by the talent behind the Netflix and 20th Century Fox properties. Hasbro even has prize bundles from Star Wars: The Acolyte that include action figures, lightsabers, and more! You also won’t want to miss the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle bundle, which includes a puzzle, a figure, a mask, and TMNT-themed pencils.
And there are even more big-ticket items: we’ll be auctioning off a copy of the Blu-ray Steelbook release of The Walking Dead spinoff series, The Ones Who Live. Omni Comics will also be featuring their Scott Pilgrim signed comics bundle for collectors to try and snag. Not to be outdone, Funko will put on the auction block a special super-sized Voltron vinyl figure from their San Diego Comic-Con exclusive line.
This live charity auction will benefit two great causes, the first of which is the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC), which supports bookstore employees and owners in need, providing financial assistance for emergencies, medical expenses, and more. Additional proceeds will also go to Joe Dimaggio’s Childrens Hospital, which offers a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a child-friendly atmosphere.
Den of Geek’s collectibles charity auction is a perfect blend of fandom and philanthropy, offering a chance to own exclusive memorabilia while contributing to worthy causes. Mark your calendars for Oct. 10 at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT, and join the auction on eBay Live for an unforgettable evening of bidding and giving!