The Best Spooky Holiday Gifts for Paranormal and Horror Fans in 2024
Gremlins, a Grinch, Krampus, and a killer Claus; Christmas is not only a time to gather around the yule log and tree, it’s a holiday for horror.
Increasingly, over the last few decades, modern pop culture has warmed up to embracing the frightful chills of the winter holidays in films like Gremlins, Black Christmas, Terrifier 3 … Love Actually. But the historical roots of this time of year have always had a darker, spookier side. Long before Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol — an era when families of Victorian England gathered to share ghost stories by the fire on Christmas Eve — pre-Christian folklore told of a thin veil between worlds, where spirits (and goblins, beasts, and gods) lingered during the winter solstice.
Those ancient beliefs blend with modern natural introspection of the holidays. Along with the (sometimes saccharine) jubilations, Christmas and the winter festivities encourage people to reflect on the past, lost loved ones, and the lingering “ghosts” of memory. Add to that how this month is populated by magical home invaders, and a creepy surveillance imp on the shelf, and December is a rather fitting time for mystery, the macabre, and paranormal tales.
Celebrating the scarier side of the holidays is not only a sort of subversive counter-programming by pairing cheer with fear, it allows us to acknowledge the dichotomy of light and dark, contrasting cozy, nostalgic evenings with long, eerily silent nights.
All of this is a very drawn out way of saying I love getting creepy, spooky, and downright scary gifts for the holidays, and I love shopping for loved ones who also appreciate a little splash of blood red with their Christmases so white. And so, we return with a Talking Strange Show “Season’s Screamings Gift Guide” for 2024. After the success of last year’s guide, we are going bigger and bloodier with gift suggestions for the horror and paranormal fans in your life. Comic books, action figures, statues, graphic novels, swanky shirts and hats, paranormal investigation equipment, and even some vodka and cologne are all included, and all part of the theme.
The video and list below are broken into categories “Monstrous Merriment,” “Ghosts and Ghost Busters,” “Creepy Comics for Christmas,” “Spooky Lifestyle,” “Spirited Treats,” “Halloween In December,” and “Merry Scary Christmas. And we have dedicated an entire segment to the iconic Mistress of the Dark herself, Elvira.
Neither Talking Strange nor Den of Geek have been paid to feature these items. We just think they are cool. But we do appreciate the involvement of NECA, Super7, Mondo, Funko, Loungefly, Dark Horse Comics, Hasbro, RSVLTS, Harridan Vodka, GhostStop, Spooky Nerd Shop, Kreepsville, Elvira’s Bootique, Thirteenth Floor, and more.
Finally, if you dig the list, the best gift you can give to me, your ol’ Spooky Nerd host Aaron Sagers, is to listen, subscribe, and share the Talking Strange Show on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you check out your favorite shows.
Monstrous Merriment
For the monster lover in your life.
Creature From The Black Lagoon Super Cycles (Super7)
$60.00
Universal Monsters Halloween Kids ReAction Figures (Super7)
$20.00
Universal Monsters Creature from the Black Lagoon (Super7)
$20.00
Universal Monsters Gill-Man (Creature from the Black Lagoon) Funko POP!
$12.00
Universal Monsters 7” Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Creature from the Black Lagoon (B&W) (NECA)
$43.49
Universal Monsters – Glow-in-the-Dark Retro Invisible Man 7” Scale Action Figure 2024 Con Exclusive (NECA)
$30.00
Ghosts and Ghost Busters
For fans of paranormal pop culture, and the paranormal investigators on your gift list.
Beetlejuice (1988) – Black and White Striped Suit Beetlejuice 7″ Scale Action Figure (NECA)
$24.99
Ghostbusters Stay Puft Ecto-1 Light Up Mini Backpack (Loungefly)
$80.00
Venkman with Slimer (The Real Ghostbusters) Funko POP!
$12.00
Casper the Friendly Ghost Glow Mini Backpack (Loungefly)
$80.00
Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Funko POP!
$12.00
GhostStop Dead Bell – Vintage Bell for Ghost Communication (2024 Design) (GhostStop)
$199.95
GhostStop Solus Graphing Data Logger (GhostStop)
TBD
Halloween in December
For that gift recipient who isn’t quite ready to let go of October vibes.
Beetlejuice Ben Cooper Costume Kids Action Figures (NECA)
$79.96
Halloween: 40th Anniversary Edition – Original Soundtrack LP -Beyond Fest Edition (Mondo)
$32.00
Halloween 2 Nightmare Vessels (Mondo)
$105.00
The Addams Family – Wednesday Nevermore Academy Castle Glow Mini Backpack (Loungefly)
$80.00
Funko POP! Yourself 2-Pack with Harry Potter Accessories (Funko)
$45.00
Merry Scary Christmas
Not to be confused with Halloween in December, this is a list for when you want inject some extra dose of creepy and scary into Christmas.
Glow-in-the-Dark Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come Funko POP!
$12.00
Krampus Statue based on 2017’s Eisner Award-winning Hellboy: Krampusnacht (Dark Horse Direct and Mantic)
$118.00
The Nightmare Before Christmas Mayor Spinning Head Figural Crossbody Bag (Loungefly)
$75.00
Chucky (TV Series) – Ultimate Chucky 7” Scale Action Figure Holiday Edition (NECA)
$34.99
“Scary Xmas” Elvira 8″ Clothed Action Figure (NECA)
$34.00
Gremlins (Stripe and Gizmo) Ben Cooper Costume Kids Action Figures (NECA)
$79.96
Wrapped Up With Elvira
For the super fan in your life who loves the Mistress of the Dark, and knows you can never have enough Elvira underneath the Christmas tree.
Elvira – 8” Clothed Action Figure – Elvira “Red, Fright, and Boo” Clothed Figure (NECA)
$34.99
Elvira – 8″ Clothed Action Figure – Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Black Dress (NECA)
$34.99
Funko POP! Rides Deluxe – Elvira & Gonk (Funko)
$30.00
Elvira Hands Gothic Frame Enamel Pin (Kreepsville)
$12.95
Elvira Classic Logo Western Shirt (Kreepsville)
$60.95
Elvira Harvest Bats Grey Scoop Neck Tee (Elvira’s Bootique)
$24.95
Elvira Peek Zip Wallet ID Case (Kreepsville)
$21.95
Creepy Comics
Eerie, creepy, cool horror comics, and comic-related items for the fan of frightful funny pages.
Hellboy Omnibus Boxed Set TPB including Seed of Destruction; Strange Places; The Wild Hunt; and Hellboy in Hell by Mike Mignola (Dark Horse)
$99.96
The Goon — Bunch of Old Crap: An Omnibus Vol. 1 by Eric Powell (Dark Horse)
$34.99
The EC Archives: The Vault of Horror Vol. 1 TPB (Dark Horse)
$19.99
Creepy Archives Vol. 1 TPB (Dark Horse)
$24.99
Eerie Archives Vol. 1 TPB (Dark Horse)
$24.99
Hellboy 30th Anniversary Pinfinity Set Convention Exclusive (Dark Horse Direct)
$30.00
“Toxic Glow” Pre-Code Horror ReAction Figures Wave 4 (“Chamber of Chills” Dead Darling; “The Unseen” Spine-Chilling Ghoul; “The Beyond” Voracious Werewolf; “Chamber of Chills” Heartless Zombie) (Super7)
$25.00
Spirited Treats
For the person on your gift list who enjoys kicking back with a meal from a haunted local, or wants some booze with their boos.
Harridan Vodka: The Paranormal Reserve — Asylum Edition
$179.99 With code Aaron20 you can receive a 20% off discount upon checkout of a limited edition bottle of The Paranormal Reserve for fans of Aaron Sagers’ Talking Strange Show.
Killer Cocktails: Dangerous Drinks Inspired by History’s Most Nefarious Criminals by Holly Frey and Maria Trimarchi
$29.00
Food to Die For: Recipes and Stories from America’s Most Legendary Haunted Places by Amy Bruni and Julie Tremaine
$14.99
Spooky Living
For the fan in your life who wears their spooky vibes on their sleeve, and on their head, or as home styling, or as jewelry — and even as fragrance for spooky scents.
Disney’s Haunted Mansion “Fright This Way” Roper Short Sleeve Shirt (RSVLTS)
$72.00
Heretic Parfum Nosferatu Eau de Macabre Fragrance (Heretic)
$100.00
Hellboy Hand of Glory Candle (Dark Horse Direct)
$39.00
The Spirited Traveler Paranormal Collection Bracelet (Moxie Malas)
$40.00
Spooky Explorers Club Trucker Hat (Spooky Nerd Shop)
$30.00
Spooky Nerd Ghost Snapback Hat (Spooky Nerd Shop)
$28.00