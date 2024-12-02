Anime Gift Guide 2024: Best Stocking Stuffers for the Otaku in Your Life
There's more than enough affordable anime apparel to keep every otaku happy this holiday season.
2024 has been a banner year for anime and the animated medium has reached new heights and pulled in more fans than ever. The holidays are a great opportunity to catch up on the titles that you missed this year or binge-watch your favorite anime creature comforts. A relaxing anime marathon can be a sublime way to spend time, but sometimes this passion and enthusiasm for anime spills over to extra goodies and touching tokens of appreciation.
The winter holidays are the perfect time to unwind, take stock of what’s truly important, and show appreciation for the special people in your life — even if that includes yourself.
There are some excellent online resources when it comes to the perfect anime gift for the otaku in your life. Clothing and apparel, quirky home decor, and limited edition collectibles are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to holiday anime shopping. It’s easy to get lost in the shuffle and not know where to look, but we’ve highlighted some special items across different categories and price brackets that are guaranteed to be exciting stocking stuffers that will isekai any anime fan to a place of bliss.
Video & Manga
My Neighbor Totoro 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray (GKIDS)
Price: $36.96 (reduced from $45.99)
It’s hard to go wrong with any Studio Ghibli production, but Hayao Miyazaki’s My Neighbor Totoro is an evergreen classic that’s only grown better with age. The film chronicles two displaced sisters’ efforts to acclimate to their new country surroundings, which are made considerably more complicated when a bevy of playful forest spirits befriend Satsuke and Mei. My Neighbor Totoro’s 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray is the ultimate love letter to this beloved Ghibli classic. The deluxe disc set is full of bells and whistles that include a new 40-page book that’s dense in artwork and essays, hours of special features, and even the film’s soundtrack, which is the first time that this CD has been available in North America. My Neighbor Totoro 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray is a satisfying treat for long-time Ghibli fans or the perfect primer for curious newcomers.
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Manga (1-5) Box Set (Crunchyroll Exclusive)
Price: $43.16 (reduced from $47.96)
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been one of 2024’s biggest breakout anime hits. The epic fantasy series is tinged in melancholy introspection as Frieren, an elf mage, learns how to live her life and find purpose in a world where she and her hero party have already defeated the Demon King and ushered in an age of peace. Frieren celebrates the uncertainty of what comes after a happy ending and how to establish a legacy in a mercurial world that’s always changing. It’s subversive fantasy storytelling that plays out on an immense scale. This Crunchyroll exclusive collects the first five volumes of Tsukasa Abe’s groundbreaking manga that should help tie eager Frieren fans over until the anime’s second season. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is currently 13 volumes long, and counting, so this manga box set collects nearly half of the series.
Tokyo Ghoul – Complete Series – 10th Anniversary Box Set – Blu-ray (Crunchyroll)
Price: $80.99 (reduced from $119.98)
Tokyo Ghoul is dark shonen storytelling done right and it’s almost impossible to go to an anime convention without running into a Ken Kaneki cosplayer. Kaneki is a tragic hero who finds himself torn between two worlds where an emergency organ transplant from a ghoul turns him into a human-ghoul hybrid. Kaneki helps a select group wage war against murderous ghouls, all while he grows concerned that he’s destined to lose his humanity and succumb to his darker half. Tokyo Ghoul – Complete Series – 10th Anniversary Box Set doesn’t just collect all three Tokyo Ghoul series — as well as the Jack and Pinto OVA installments — but it’s a stunning love letter to this edgy anime classic. This Blu-ray box set is exactly what fans want whenever an anniversary collection is announced. In addition to the beautiful box set’s packaging and presentation, this collection is rich in special features. This includes cast and crew interviews and over three hours of audio commentaries. This is the 10th anniversary set that Tokyo Ghoul deserves and a passionate celebration of why this is still an inescapable anime franchise a decade after its debut.
Figures, Collectibles, and Plushies
One Piece Monopoly Board Game (Crunchyroll)
Price: $35.99 (reduced from $39.99)
Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has always been one of anime’s most popular properties, but it’s reached truly totemic levels of success after its live-action Netflix series, The One Piece Log retellings of the Fish-Man Island Saga, and WIT Studio’s upcoming THE ONE PIECE. With over 110 manga volumes and more than 1100 anime episodes, there’s no shortage of One Piece content to consume. A Straw Hat Pirate beginner could probably start the franchise now and still not be caught up by 2025’s holiday season. However, Monopoly: One Piece is a much more condensed way to experience the incredible magic of the Grand Line with friends and family. Monopoly: One Piece pulls from the famous Dressrosa story arc where Luffy and his intrepid Straw Hat Pirates do whatever they can to acquire the elusive Flame-Flame Fruit. Monopoly: One Piece gives the classic board game a welcome anime makeover that will delight One Piece aficionados and board game fans alike. Chest and Flag Cards offer unexpected rewards and challenges, while players control nine custom sculpted character tokens – Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Robin, Brook, Chopper, Usopp, Franky, and Sanji. The One Piece Monopoly Board Game is an entertaining treasure that’s on par with the One Piece itself!
TENITOL Dan Da Dan Okarun (Transformed) (Tokyo Otaku Mode)
Price: $48.99
Dan Da Dan is pure anime chaos that combines horror, science fiction, and action shonen theatrics with a coming-of-age teen rom-com. Dan Da Dan is one of 2024’s biggest anime hits and it will no doubt dominate the decade as it continues to gain more steam. It’s the perfect time to celebrate this modern anime classic with a detailed Okarun action figure from TENITOL and FuRyu. This scale figure depicts Okarun in his more powerful spirit-enhanced state and clocks in at 5.5″. The Dan Da Dan Okarun (Transformed) figure is currently available for pre-order and releases August 2025. Dan Da Dan fans can also pick up Tokyo Otaku Mode’s complementary Momo Ayase figure so the anime’s two protagonists can be united. Tokyo Otaku Mode’s Okarun (Transformed) figure is a good deal, but it’s worth pointing out that Tokyo Otaku Mode Premium members can pick up the item for only $33.39 – 40% off its list price. It’s definitely a good idea to set up a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this steal!
Jujutsu Kaisen – Sukuna Laydown Blind 12-Inch Plush (Crunchyroll)
Price: $26.99 (reduced from $29.99)
Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen — one of Shonen Jump’s coveted “Dark Trio” titles — wrapped up its game-changing 29-volume run and solidified its status as a true manga masterpiece. JJK fans have no doubt spent a lot of time cursing Sukuna, the King of Curses himself, as he wreaks havoc on the world and claims the lives of many heroic Jujutsu sorcerers. Sukuna stands tall as one of the most reviled anime villains of all-time, but he’s not nearly as terrifying when he’s celebrated as a 12-inch plushie. This Sukuna Laydown Blind 12-Inch Plush is an ideal cuddle partner or an adorable accent to any room. The only Cursed Energy Manipulation that this Sukuna specializes in is maximum comfort.
Ichibansho Figure Dragon Ball DAIMA Glorio (Tokyo Otaku Mode)
Price: $28.00
Dragon Ball is in the middle of a renaissance period after the release of the brand-new anime, Dragon Ball DAIMA, which features Goku’s brave journey to the mysterious Demon Realm so that he and his friends can reverse a rogue Dragon Ball wish that’s turned them all into children. Many of Dragon Ball’s characters have become signature anime icons, but Dragon Ball DAIMA introduces several new players who have already connected with audiences. Glorio is a stoic Majin gunman from the Demon Realm who recruits Goku for this unprecedented journey. This highly detailed Ichibansho Figure measures at 7.5″ and captures Glorio in all of his bad-ass glory. Tokyo Otaku Mode has plenty of other options for Dragon Ball DAIMA fans, including Ichibansho Figures of Piccolo (Mini), Vegeta (Mini), Goku (Mini) and Shin (Mini). Once again, TOM Premium members can save up to 54% off the item’s list price at only $16.25. Anime fans don’t even have to make a wish to Shenron to get a deal this good!
Houseware, Accessories & Extras
Naruto Shippuden Chopstick and Rest Set (BoxLunch)
Price: $9.95 (reduced from $19.90)
Naruto’s titular Naruto Uzumaki knows how to handle himself in the battle and has proven himself to be a formidable Hokage for the Hidden Leaf Village. If there’s one thing that Naruto loves more than kinetic ninja combat, it’s a big bowl of ramen. And there’s no better way to scarf down on ramen — or any style of Asian cuisine — than with these Naruto Shippuden branded chopsticks. This chopstick and rest set is a striking orange and black that’s tastefully highlighted with Naruto iconography. It never hurts to have an extra set of chopsticks around and this cheaper anime offering makes for an ideal stocking stuffer.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Inosuke Piggy Bank (Aniplex Online)
Price: $34.98 (reduced from $43.98)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a shonen anime that’s all about how every little step counts and contributes to the greater whole. Tanjiro Kamado and his Demon Slayer Hashira cohorts wouldn’t be where they are today without rigorous training that reinforces how big things come from small beginnings. This Inosuke piggy bank beautifully encapsulates this concept and Demon Slayer’s mantra as anime fans slowly build their fortune, one coin at a time. This clever piggy bank chooses the perfect Demon Slayer character – the anime’s resident pig-masked fighter – to turn into a cute coin repository. There’s just something satisfying about dropping coins in Inosuke’s snout. Whether it’s used as a piggy bank or just a collectible tribute to Demon Slayer’s brash swordsman, this Aniplex Online treat is a hit that doesn’t break the bank.
Chainsaw Man – Pochita Daytrip Watch (Crunchyroll Exclusive)
Price: $45.00 (reduced from $50.00)
Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man is sweeping the nation as an aggressive mix of action, horror, and gonzo storytelling. Chainsaw Man is full of graphic violence and disturbing characters, but this doesn’t mean that it can’t also have an ultra-adorable mascot. Pochita may be the Chainsaw Devil. However, this hasn’t stopped him from winning over the hearts of anime fans, some of whom have never even seen Chainsaw Man. The Chainsaw Man – Pochita Daytrip Watch is a Crunchyroll Exclusive that’s a stylish way to honor the anime’s cutest character that won’t turn you into a Devil in the process. This watch is sure to be the centerpiece of any otaku’s outfit and it will guarantee that you’re never late for a new Chainsaw Man chapter. It’s also water resistant for up to 50 meters, so the Water Damage Devil and Rust Devil won’t ruin your fun.
Neon Genesis Evangelion OST Vinyl (GKIDS)
Price: $39.98
Neon Genesis Evangelion is a generational anime hit that combines giant robot action with existential dread, awkward teen depression, and a harrowing apocalypse. There are many reasons that fans continue to return to Evangelion, but the anime’s gripping and evocative soundtrack is frequently considered to be the series’ secret weapon. The Neon Genesis Evangelion OST Vinyl is the best way to rock out to the anime’s foundational score and it includes all of Evangelion’s greatest tracks, such as “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis,” “Fly Me To the Moon,” and “Marking Time, Waiting For Death.” 22 tracks that represent the very best of Evangelion are mastered on two gorgeous blue vinyl records that are accented with ethereal black smoke. Anime and music lovers will rejoice with this gift and be grateful that Third Impact has yet to commence. “Congratulations!,” indeed.
TokyoTreat Japanese Snack Box Subscription
Price: $32.50/month (12 Month Plan)
The only thing that makes an anime binge-watch session even better is one that’s stocked with delicious and unique treats. TokyoTreat is a subscription-based Japanese snack box service that mails creative and tasty Japanese goodies every month. Each TokyoTreat snack box contains a wide range of Japanese food that includes chips and salty treats, cakes, cookies, breads, mochi, jellies, gummies, candies, and rare Japanese Kit Kats. Each snack box comes with a 20-page booklet that educates you on the featured snacks, but also that month’s inspired theme and the regions from where the snacks come from. TokyoTreat has several different levels of commitment – a six-month plan at $33.50/month, a three-month plan for $35.50/month, or their monthly plan at $37.50/month. Subscribers will also receive a sign-up bonus of a branded prize pack of their choosing between a Nintendo Prize Pack, Pokémon Prize Pack, and a One Piece Prize Pack. TokyoTreat’s Japanese Snack Box Subscription may not explicitly be an anime item, but it’s a touching gift that will resonate with any fan of Japanese pop culture. Or just anyone with a sweet tooth who appreciates a good snack.
Clothing & Apparel
Chainsaw Man – Makima Hoodie (Kissui)
Price: $85
Anime is a storytelling medium, but it’s also a passionate way of life. The best way for someone to show their love for a specific anime series is to deck themselves in branded clothing and apparel. Chainsaw Man has unforgettable characters who are as visually dynamic as they are complex. Kissui offers the ultimate item in fashion and comfort with its Makima hoodie. This hoodie tastefully features Chainsaw Man’s ruthless loose cannon, Makima, in a stylish and sharp cotton/polyester blend. Fans of this hoodie can also check out Kissui’s Denji, Power, and Aki hoodies if they want to assemble their very own Public Safety Devil Hunter squad. Kissui has an extensive Chainsaw Man collaboration that extends to tote bags, tumblers, embroidered caps, and t-shirts.
Our Universe Studio Ghibli Princess Mononoke Kodama Forest Glow-In-The-Dark Sweater (BoxLunch Exclusive)
Price: $47.92 (reduced from $59.90)
Every Studio Ghibli film is cause for celebration, but Princess Mononoke remains a staggering achievement that’s become an annual tradition for many anime fans. Princess Mononoke explores heavy themes, such as humanity’s temperamental relationship with nature, life’s overwhelming beauty, and the endless cycle of hatred and violence that’s prompted by war. Princess Mononoke is a more mature Hayao Miyazaki offering, but it still showcases many trademark Ghibli creatures, like the darling Kodama tree spirits. This BoxLunch Exclusive is a distinct sweater that adopts a minimalist approach that highlights the Kodama in all their glory. This sweater, on its own, is already a winner. However, what pushes this item over the top is that the Kodama glow-in-the-dark. It’s a brilliant way to recreate one of Princess Mononoke’s most beautiful sequences. This Princess Mononoke sweater will wow anime fans and then impress them even more once the lights go out.
Cowboy Bebop Socks 3-Pack Bundle (Atsuko)
Price: $22.00 (reduced from $32.00)
3, 2, 1…let’s jam, space cowboys! This attractive three-pack sock bundle from Atsuko is a great way to show your love for one of the greatest sci-fi anime ever made, Cowboy Bebop. Socks aren’t always the most exciting gift, but this officially licensed Cowboy Bebop merch is cool enough to turn sock skeptics into true believers. These socks are 98% polyester and 2% spandex for peak comfort, plus they have a striking teal, fuschia, and orange color palette. They also come in a smart Real Folk Blues 2 inspired box. This three-pack gives Cowboy Bebop fans plenty of options, whether you want to mix-and-match or split them up between friends. These socks are also cheap enough that you won’t have to bring in a top tier bounty to scrape together enough Woolongs for this holiday gift.
Pokémon Gengar Purple Holiday Sweater (BoxLunch Exclusive)
Price: $47.92 (reduced from $59.90)
Pokémon has come a long way since its humble origins when 151 Pokémon seemed like an impossible number to acquire. Now there are over 1000 unique Pokémon, but there’s still tremendous reverence for the Generation I creatures that anime fans and gamers first fell in love with. Gengar remains an iconic Ghost Pokémon and a perennial prankster who is often at the center of a lot of unconventional merch. This BoxLunch Exclusive may not be as surreal as the Gengar portable bed, but it’s still a fun way to get festive for the holidays and praise one of the spookiest and silliest Pokémon. BoxLunch’s Pokémon Gengar Purple Holiday Sweater is a tasteful combination of different shades of purple that mix holiday imagery with Pokémon iconography. Of course, Gengar is prominently featured on the sweater’s front in all his playful glory. Gengar may not be the Ghost of Christmas Present, but this holiday sweater is still an excellent Christmas present. Just don’t wear it around Lavender Town.
RX-78-2 Gundam Contrast Zip Hoodie (Atsuko)
Price: $70.00 (reduced from $100.00)
The Mobile Suit Gundam is practically synonymous with the mecha genre. There have been over 50 Gundam series, films, and OVAs since the franchise’s inception in 1979. Gundam as a brand continues to evolve in exciting ways, but there’d be no Gundam Wing or The Witch from Mercury without the original Mobile Suit Gundam 0079. Atsuko’s RX-78-2 Gundam Contrast Zip Hoodie is the ideal combination of fashion and fandom. The officially licensed Gundam hoodie features an aesthetically pleasing red, white, yellow, and blue branding that immediately brings the iconic RX-78-2 Gundam to mind. The famous mecha is also proudly presented on the back of the hoodie for a more overt style of Gundam celebration. The hoodie looks great, but is also quite accommodating. There’s a drawstring hood, a sleeve pocket, 100% cotton and 40% polyester fleece, and 100% jersey cotton lining. This attractive attire will make anyone feel like they can fly and lead the Earth Federation to success. You don’t have to be a Newtype to appreciate this in vogue anime item.