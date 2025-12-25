The Weirdest Comic Characters We Dare James Gunn to Bring to the DCU

Photo: DC Comics.

Warlord

Even most comic book readers who have heard of Warlord assume he’s from some time travel story where Green Arrow goes back to sword and sandals days. But to those who know the Mike Grell comics about Travis Morgan, Warlord is one of the universe’s hidden gems. An Air Force pilot who crashes his plane in the North Pole, Morgan discovers a warp that takes him to the magical world of Skartaris. Stripping down to furry undies but keeping his pistol, Morgan dons a winged helmet and a sword to become the Warlord, fighting to free the inhabitants of Skartaris from the evil wizard Diemos. The alternate reality keeps Morgan away from most heroes, but every once in a while, the Justice League finds their way to Skartaris, melding superheroes with swords and sorcery.

Photo: DC Comics.

Shining Knight

Like Warlord, Shining Knight is a compelling character hobbled by genre constraints. Creig Flessel introduced the character in 1941’s Adventure Comics #66, for a series of tales about Sir Justin of King Arthur’s court. Unlike most of the non-cape and cowl characters from era, Sir Justin managed to maintain some popularity even after DC revitalized its superheroes in the Silver Age, and even got to join some as a member of the Seven Soldiers of Victory and, later, the All-Star Squadron. But as many times as some ambitious writer tries to fully integrate Sir Justin into superhero stories, it never quite works, leaving the Shining Knight a perpetual outlier in the DC Universe.

Photo: DC Comics.

The Challengers of the Unknown

The Challengers of the Unknown made sense for exactly four years, between Jack Kirby (working with either Joe Simon or David Wood) introducing them in 1957 and Kirby and Stan Lee introducing the Fantastic Four in 1961. A quartet of adventurers who respond to a near-death experience by devoting themselves to solving the world’s toughest problems, the Challengers worked great in the sci-fi influenced superheroes of DC in the 1950s, so much so that creators keep bringing them back. No one’s been able to make the Challengers relevant since then (the really good joke at their expense in Teen Titans Go! to the Movies doesn’t count), but maybe they’ll be just the challenge for Gunn to solve.

Photo: DC Comics.

Red Tornado/Ma Hunkel

It might be tempting to lump Ma Hunkel in with ‘Mazing Man and Sugar and Spike, characters who belong to comedic or kid’s comics more than superheroes. But since she has been acknowledged as the Golden Age Red Tornado, a precursor to the android member of the Justice League, Ma Hunkel belongs on this list. Of course, Ma Hunkel started out as a humor character in 1939, an older woman who interacted with plucky kid Scribbly the Boy Cartoonist, but soon donned long underwear and a kitchen pot to fight crime as the Red Tornado. If Ma does get the DCU treatment, it will probably be in her current comics form as the Justice Society’s cook or grandmother to the hero Cyclone, but it would be great to see her in her Red Tornado getup.

Photo: DC Comics.

Charma

By this point, we’ve loved to embrace instead of reject the writer’s barely disguised fetish in superhero comics, which means that Legion of Superheroes baddie Grimbor the Chainsman can appear in movies without too much trouble. The same cannot be said of Grimbor’s associate Charma, precisely because of her icky powers. Created by Mike Grell, Charma has the ability to make men lust after her and make women furious at the sight of her. While Grimbor has continued to appear every now and a gain, Charma’s gender essentialist powers have consigned her to history.

Photo: DC Comics.

The Inferior Five

On paper, the Inferior Five sound like the exact type of superheroes that Gunn would love. Introduced by E. Nelson Bridwell and artist Joe Orlando as an attempt to embrace ’60s absurdist humor, the Inferior Five are, as their name suggests, a bunch of idiots who try and fail to walk in the footsteps of their more famous parents, the Freedom Brigade. With members like Awkwardman (the ability to trip over his feet) and Dumb Bunny (a beautiful blond idiot), the Inferior Five would fit into any Gunn project. And yet, he hasn’t put them in anything yet, which suggests that he never will. Then again, an evil version of the Inferior Five called the Superior Five does show up in Salvation Run, the comic that inspired Man of Tomorrow, so maybe there’s hope yet.