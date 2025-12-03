James Gunn Shuts Down Batman Suit Demands

As DC Studios gets rolling on a new Batman movie that will be entirely separate from Robert Pattinson’s incarnation of the character, DCU architect James Gunn and director Andy Muschietti have some choices to make about how this version of the Dark Knight will manifest onscreen.

Gunn, who is always candid about his decision-making process on social media, recently addressed a fan query about whether white eye lenses are the number one request for the new Batman suit, and whether they could even be animated like Deadpool’s eyes. The Superman director made it clear that, while the white eyes are among the most-requested design elements for Batman’s suit, they’re low on his list of priorities.

According to Gunn, the most requested Batsuit details in order of popularity are the blue and grey color scheme, the yellow around the bat, and finally, the white eyes, but all of those are less important to Gunn than “the character himself, the writing, and the person who plays him.”

Gunn then zeroed in on the conundrum at the heart of giving fans what they want, adding, “Individuals are making clear what they want to see. But even the most requested thing – the blue and grey – is split evenly with people who don’t want that. And the other two most requested things are also things just as many people say they don’t want to see. So you have to do what’s right by the specific film and story.”